Bill Burr Addresses ‘Mandalorian’ Co-Star Gina Carano’s Firing: ‘She Was an Absolute Sweetheart’

Burr takes issue with "people just waiting, laying in the weeds" finding a reason to cancel someone.

Bill Burr is the first actor from “The Mandalorian” to weigh in on the firing of Gina Carano due to controversial social media posts. During a recent episode of “The Bill Bert Podcast,” Burr showed support for his former “Star Wars” co-star, calling her “an absolute sweetheart,” and appeared critical of cancel culture on social media. Burr stars as Mayfeld in “The Mandalorian,” while Carano played Cara Dune. A Disney spokesperson confirmed to IndieWire last month that Cara Dune will not be recast.

“It’s a weird time….Unless she did some truly horrible shit or said overtly racist shit,” Burr said about Carano. “I don’t know. I think there is just too many channels. And then you gotta do sensational shit…I don’t know what the fuck it is. I’m on that fucking show. Now, I gotta watch what the fuck I say.”

“She was an absolute sweetheart. Super nice fucking person,” Burr later said of the actress. “And you know whatever and somehow someone will take this video and they’ll make me say something else and try to get rid of my bald action figure…It’s how it is out there. It’s fucking crazy times. People just waiting, laying in the weeds.”

Burr is referring to how Hasbro canceled the Cara Dune action figure following Carano’s firing. Lucasfilm announced February 10 it was severing ties with Carano due to her history of controversial social media posts, which culminated in an Instagram story post comparing the current U.S. political climate to Nazi Germany. Lucasfilm announced Carano’s firing by calling her social media posts “abhorrent and unacceptable” in how they “denigrated people based on their cultural and religious identities.”

Later in the podcast, Burr elaborated on his views of cancel culture by saying, “Now it’s becoming like, ‘Hey you made an ignorant comparison. (flushing sound) There goes your dream, right? I look at that and it’s like, ‘Who the fuck stands up to that?’”

Carano is now moving on to develop and star in a new feature film for the conservative website The Daily Wire. In her initial statement on her firing, Carano said, “I am sending out a direct message of hope to everyone living in fear of cancellation by the totalitarian mob. I have only just begun using my voice which is now freer than ever before, and I hope it inspires others to do the same. They can’t cancel us if we don’t let them.”

