CAS Sound Mixing Nominations Include ‘Sound of Metal,’ ‘Mank,’ ‘News of the World’

"Greyhound" and "The Trial of the Chicago 7" are also in, but "Tenet" is out.

The live-action feature nominees for the 57th annual CAS Awards for sound mixing (presented virtually on April 17) include “Greyhound,” “Mank,” “News of the World,” “Sound of Metal,” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7.” Darius Marder’s innovative “Sound of Metal,” the frontrunner, also split the Motion Picture Sound Editors nominations with Paul Greengrass’ “News of the World,” with three nods.

Not making the cut, though, was Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet,” the time inversion spy thriller, which was roundly criticized for mixing its dialogue way too low. Also overlooked was George Clooney’s sci-fi drama, “The Midnight Sky,” though the director will be honored as CAS Filmmaker.

In terms of the Oscar race, the Academy has consolidated sound editing and mixing onto a single category for the first time this season.

Seven-time Oscar-nominated sound mixer William B. Kaplan (“Crimson Tide,” “Top Gun,” and “Back to the Future”) is this year’s CAS Career Achievement Honoree.

Related 'The Mandalorian' and 'Soul' Lead the 19th Visual Effects Society Awards Nominations

'Over the Moon': Animating Glen Keane's Chinese Moon Goddess Fable Related The 20 Highest Grossing Indies of 2021 (A Running List)

The Best Shows to Watch on Discovery+

Netflix

MOTION PICTURES – LIVE ACTION

“Greyhound”

Production Mixer – David Wyman CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Michael Minkler CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Christian Minkler CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Richard Kitting

Re-Recording Mixer – Beau Borders CAS

Scoring Mixer – Greg Hayes

Foley Mixer – George A. Lara CAS

“Mank”

Production Mixer – Drew Kunin

Re-Recording Mixer – Ren Klyce

Re-Recording Mixer – David Parker

Re-Recording Mixer – Nathan Nance

Scoring Mixer – Alan Meyerson CAS

ADR Mixer – Charleen Richards-Steeves

Foley Mixer – Scott Curtis

“News of the World”

Production Mixer – John Patrick Pritchett CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Mike Prestwood Smith

Re-Recording Mixer – William Miller

Scoring Mixer – Shawn Murphy

ADR Mixer – Mark DeSimone CAS

Foley Mixer – Adam Fil Méndez CAS

“Sound of Metal”

Production Mixer – Phillip Bladh CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Nicolas Becker

Re-Recording Mixer – Jaime Baksht

Re-Recording Mixer – Michelle Couttolenc

ADR Mixer – Carlos Cortez Navarrette

Foley Mixer – Kari Vähäkuopus

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Production Mixer – Thomas Varga CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Julian Slater CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Michael Babcock CAS

Scoring Mixer – Daniel Pemberton

ADR Mixer – Justin W. Walker

Foley Mixer – Kevin Schultz

MOTION PICTURES – ANIMATED

“A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon”

Dialogue & ADR Mixer – Dom Boucher

Re-Recording Mixer – Chris Burdon

Re-Recording Mixer – Gilbert Lake

Re-Recording Mixer – Adrian Rhodes

Scoring Mixer – Alan Meyerson CAS

Foley Mixer – Ant Bayman

“Onward”

Original Dialogue Mixer – Vincent Caro CAS

Original Dialogue Mixer – Doc Kane CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Michael Semanick CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Juan Peralta

Scoring Mixer – Brad Haehnel

Foley Mixer – Scott Curtis

“Soul”

Original Dialogue Mixer – Vincent Caro CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Ren Klyce

Re-Recording Mixer – David Parker

Scoring Mixer – Atticus Ross

Scoring Mixer – David Boucher CAS

ADR Mixer – Bobby Johanson CAS

Foley Mixer – Scott Curtis

“The Croods: A New Age”

Original Dialogue Mixer – Tighe Sheldon

Re-Recording Mixer – Christopher Scarabosio CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Leff Lefferts

Scoring Mixer – Alan Meyerson CAS

Foley Mixer – Richard Duarte

Foley Mixer – Scott Curtis

“Trolls World Tour”

Original Dialogue Mixer – Tighe Sheldon

Re-Recording Mixer – Scott Millan CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Paul Hackner

Scoring Mixer – Christopher Fogel CAS

Foley Mixer – Randy K. Singer CAS

MOTION PICTURES – DOCUMENTARY

“David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet”

Re-Recording Mixer – Graham Wild

Scoring Mixer – Gareth Cousins CAS

“My Octopus Teacher”

Re-Recording Mixer – Barry Donnelly

Foley Mixer – Charl Mostert

“The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart”

Re-Recording Mixer – Gary A. Rizzo CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Jeff King

“The Social Dilemma”

Production Mixer – Mark A. Crawford

Re-Recording Mixer – Scott R. Lewis

Scoring Mixer – Mark Venezia

Foley Mixer – Jason Butler

“Zappa”

Production Mixer – Monty Buckles

Re-Recording Mixer – Marty Zub CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Lon Bender

NON-THEATRICAL MOTION PICTURE OR LIMITED SERIES

“American Horror Story”: 1984 Ep. 9 “Final Girl”

Production Mixer – Alex Altman

Re-Recording Mixer – Joe Earle CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Doug Andham CAS

ADR Mixer – Judah Getz CAS

Foley Mixer – Jacob McNaughton

“Fargo”: Ep. 7 “East/West”

Production Mixer – J.T. Mueller CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Jeffrey Perkins

Re-Recording Mixer – Josh Eckberg

Scoring Mixer – Michael Perfitt

ADR Mixer – Matt Hovland

Foley Mixer – Randy Wilson

“Lovecraft Country”: Ep. 1 “Sundown”

Production Mixer – Amanda Beggs CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Marc Fishman CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Mathew Waters CAS

Scoring Mixer – Brad Hacknell

ADR Mixer – Miguel Araujo

Foley Mixer – Brett Voss CAS

“The Queen’s Gambit”: Ep. 4 “Middle Game”

Production Mixer – Roland Winke

Re-Recording Mixer – Eric Hoehn CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Eric Hirsch

Re-Recording Mixer – Leo Marcil

Scoring Mixer – Lawrence Manchester

“Watchmen”: Ep. 6 “This Extraordinary Being”

Production Mixer – Doug Axtell

Re-Recording Mixer – Joseph DeAngelis CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Chris Carpenter

Scoring Mixer – Atticus Ross

ADR Mixer – Judah Getz CAS

Foley Mixer – Antony Zeller CAS

TELEVISION SERIES – 1 HOUR

“Better Call Saul”: Ep. 8 “Bagman”

Production Mixer – Phillip W. Palmer CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Larry B. Benjamin CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Kevin Valentine

ADR Mixer – Chris Navarro CAS

Foley Mixer – Stacey Michaels CAS

“Ozark”: Ep. 10 “All In”

Production Mixer – Filipe Borrero CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Larry B. Benjamin CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Kevin Valentine

Scoring Mixer – Phil McGowan CAS

ADR Mixer – Chris Navarro CAS

Foley Mixer – Amy Barber

“The Crown”: S4, Ep. 1 “Gold Stick”

Production Mixer – Chris Ashworth

Re-Recording Mixer – Lee Walpole

Re-Recording Mixer – Stuart Hilliker CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Martin Jensen

ADR Mixer – Gibran Farrah

Foley Mixer – Catherine Thomas

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”: S3, Ep. 8 “A Jewish Girl Walks Into 17 the Apollo…”

Production Mixer – Mathew Price CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Ron Bochar CAS

Scoring Mixer – Stewart Lerman

ADR Mixer – David Boulton

Foley Mixer – George A. Lara CAS

“Westworld”: S3, Ep. 4 “The Mother of Exiles”

Production Mixer – Geoffrey Patterson CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Keith A. Rogers CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Benjamin L. Cook

Scoring Mixer – Ramin Djawadi

TELEVISION SERIES 1/2 HOUR

“Dead to Me”: Ep. 201 “You Know What You Did”

Production Mixer – Steven Michael Morantz CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Brad Sherman CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Alexander Gruzdev

ADR Mixer – Jason Oliver

“Modern Family”: Ep.1118 “Finale Part 1”

Production Mixer – Stephen A. Tibbo CAS

Production Mixer – Srdjan Popovic

Re-Recording Mixer – Dean Okrand CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Brian Harman CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Peter Bawiec

ADR MIXER – Matt Hovland

Foley Mixer – David Michael Torres CAS

“Ted Lasso”: Ep. 110 “The Hope that Kills You”

Production Mixer – David Lascelles AMPS

Re-Recording Mixer – Ryan Kennedy

Re-Recording Mixer – Sean Byrne

ADR Mixer – Brent Findley

ADR Mixer – Marilyn Morris

Scoring Mixer – George Murphy

Foley Mixer – Jordan McClain

“The Mandalorian”: Ep. 102 “Chapter 2: The Child”

Production Mixer – Shawn Holden CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Bonnie Wild

Re-Recording Mixer – Stephen Urata

Scoring Mixer – Christopher Fogel CAS

ADR Mixer – Matthew Wood

Foley Mixer – Blake Collins CAS

“The Mandalorian”: Ep. 205 “Chapter 13: The Jedi”

Production Mixer – Shawn Holden CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Stephen Urata

Re-Recording Mixer – Bonnie Wild

Scoring Mixer – Christopher Fogel CAS

ADR Mixer – Matthew Wood

Foley Mixer – Jason Butler

TELEVISION NON-FICTION, VARIETY or MUSIC – SERIES or SPECIALS

“Beastie Boys Story”

Production Mixer – Jacob Feinberg

Production Mixer – William Tzouris

Re-Recording Mixer – Martyn Zub CAS

“Bruce Springsteen’s Letter to You”

Production Mixer – Brad Bergbom

Re-Recording Mixer – Kevin O’Connell CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Kyle Arzt

Music Mixer – Bob Clearmountain

“Hamilton”

Production Mixer – Justin Rathbun

Re-Recording Mixer – Tony Volante

Re-Recording Mixer – Rob Fernandez

Re-Recording Mixer – Tim Latham

“Laurel Canyon: A Place in Time” Ep. 1

Re-Recording Mixer – Gary A. Rizzo CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Stephen Urata

Re-Recording Mixer – Danielle Dupre

Re-Recording Mixer – Tony Villaflor

Scoring Mixer – Dave Lynch

“NASA & Space X: Journey to The Future”

Production Mixer – Erik Clabeaux

Re-Recording Mixer – Michael Keeley CAS

OUTSTANDING PRODUCT PRODUCTION

DPA Microphones, Inc.: DPA 4097 CORE Micro Shotgun Mic

Lectrosonics, Inc.: DCR822 Dual Channel Digital Audio receiver

Shure Incorporated: Axient AD3

Sound Devices, LLC: CL-16 Linear Fader Control Surface for 8-Series

Sound Devices, LLC: Sound Devices Noise Assist

OUTSTANDING PRODUCT POST PRODUCTION

Evercast, LLC.: Evercast

Focusrite PLC: RedNet R1

iZotope, Inc.: RX8

The Cargo Cult: Matchbox

Todd-AO: Actors Mobile ADR

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.