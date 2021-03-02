CAS Sound Mixing Nominations Include ‘Sound of Metal,’ ‘Mank,’ ‘News of the World’

The live-action feature nominees for the 57th annual CAS Awards for sound mixing (presented virtually on April 17) include “Greyhound,” “Mank,” “News of the World,” “Sound of Metal,” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7.” Darius Marder’s innovative “Sound of Metal,” the frontrunner, also split the Motion Picture Sound Editors nominations with Paul Greengrass’ “News of the World,” with three nods.
Not making the cut, though, was Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet,” the time inversion spy thriller, which was roundly criticized for mixing its dialogue way too low. Also overlooked was George Clooney’s sci-fi drama, “The Midnight Sky,” though the director will be honored as CAS Filmmaker.
In terms of the Oscar race, the Academy has consolidated sound editing and mixing onto a single category for the first time this season.
Seven-time Oscar-nominated sound mixer William B. Kaplan (“Crimson Tide,” “Top Gun,” and “Back to the Future”) is this year’s CAS Career Achievement Honoree.
MOTION PICTURES – LIVE ACTION
“Greyhound”
Production Mixer – David Wyman CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Michael Minkler CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Christian Minkler CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Richard Kitting
Re-Recording Mixer – Beau Borders CAS
Scoring Mixer – Greg Hayes
Foley Mixer – George A. Lara CAS
“Mank”
Production Mixer – Drew Kunin
Re-Recording Mixer – Ren Klyce
Re-Recording Mixer – David Parker
Re-Recording Mixer – Nathan Nance
Scoring Mixer – Alan Meyerson CAS
ADR Mixer – Charleen Richards-Steeves
Foley Mixer – Scott Curtis
“News of the World”
Production Mixer – John Patrick Pritchett CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Mike Prestwood Smith
Re-Recording Mixer – William Miller
Scoring Mixer – Shawn Murphy
ADR Mixer – Mark DeSimone CAS
Foley Mixer – Adam Fil Méndez CAS
“Sound of Metal”
Production Mixer – Phillip Bladh CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Nicolas Becker
Re-Recording Mixer – Jaime Baksht
Re-Recording Mixer – Michelle Couttolenc
ADR Mixer – Carlos Cortez Navarrette
Foley Mixer – Kari Vähäkuopus
“The Trial of the Chicago 7”
Production Mixer – Thomas Varga CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Julian Slater CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Michael Babcock CAS
Scoring Mixer – Daniel Pemberton
ADR Mixer – Justin W. Walker
Foley Mixer – Kevin Schultz
MOTION PICTURES – ANIMATED
“A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon”
Dialogue & ADR Mixer – Dom Boucher
Re-Recording Mixer – Chris Burdon
Re-Recording Mixer – Gilbert Lake
Re-Recording Mixer – Adrian Rhodes
Scoring Mixer – Alan Meyerson CAS
Foley Mixer – Ant Bayman
“Onward”
Original Dialogue Mixer – Vincent Caro CAS
Original Dialogue Mixer – Doc Kane CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Michael Semanick CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Juan Peralta
Scoring Mixer – Brad Haehnel
Foley Mixer – Scott Curtis
“Soul”
Original Dialogue Mixer – Vincent Caro CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Ren Klyce
Re-Recording Mixer – David Parker
Scoring Mixer – Atticus Ross
Scoring Mixer – David Boucher CAS
ADR Mixer – Bobby Johanson CAS
Foley Mixer – Scott Curtis
“The Croods: A New Age”
Original Dialogue Mixer – Tighe Sheldon
Re-Recording Mixer – Christopher Scarabosio CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Leff Lefferts
Scoring Mixer – Alan Meyerson CAS
Foley Mixer – Richard Duarte
Foley Mixer – Scott Curtis
“Trolls World Tour”
Original Dialogue Mixer – Tighe Sheldon
Re-Recording Mixer – Scott Millan CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Paul Hackner
Scoring Mixer – Christopher Fogel CAS
Foley Mixer – Randy K. Singer CAS
MOTION PICTURES – DOCUMENTARY
“David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet”
Re-Recording Mixer – Graham Wild
Scoring Mixer – Gareth Cousins CAS
“My Octopus Teacher”
Re-Recording Mixer – Barry Donnelly
Foley Mixer – Charl Mostert
“The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart”
Re-Recording Mixer – Gary A. Rizzo CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Jeff King
“The Social Dilemma”
Production Mixer – Mark A. Crawford
Re-Recording Mixer – Scott R. Lewis
Scoring Mixer – Mark Venezia
Foley Mixer – Jason Butler
“Zappa”
Production Mixer – Monty Buckles
Re-Recording Mixer – Marty Zub CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Lon Bender
NON-THEATRICAL MOTION PICTURE OR LIMITED SERIES
“American Horror Story”: 1984 Ep. 9 “Final Girl”
Production Mixer – Alex Altman
Re-Recording Mixer – Joe Earle CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Doug Andham CAS
ADR Mixer – Judah Getz CAS
Foley Mixer – Jacob McNaughton
“Fargo”: Ep. 7 “East/West”
Production Mixer – J.T. Mueller CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Jeffrey Perkins
Re-Recording Mixer – Josh Eckberg
Scoring Mixer – Michael Perfitt
ADR Mixer – Matt Hovland
Foley Mixer – Randy Wilson
“Lovecraft Country”: Ep. 1 “Sundown”
Production Mixer – Amanda Beggs CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Marc Fishman CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Mathew Waters CAS
Scoring Mixer – Brad Hacknell
ADR Mixer – Miguel Araujo
Foley Mixer – Brett Voss CAS
“The Queen’s Gambit”: Ep. 4 “Middle Game”
Production Mixer – Roland Winke
Re-Recording Mixer – Eric Hoehn CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Eric Hirsch
Re-Recording Mixer – Leo Marcil
Scoring Mixer – Lawrence Manchester
“Watchmen”: Ep. 6 “This Extraordinary Being”
Production Mixer – Doug Axtell
Re-Recording Mixer – Joseph DeAngelis CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Chris Carpenter
Scoring Mixer – Atticus Ross
ADR Mixer – Judah Getz CAS
Foley Mixer – Antony Zeller CAS
TELEVISION SERIES – 1 HOUR
“Better Call Saul”: Ep. 8 “Bagman”
Production Mixer – Phillip W. Palmer CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Larry B. Benjamin CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Kevin Valentine
ADR Mixer – Chris Navarro CAS
Foley Mixer – Stacey Michaels CAS
“Ozark”: Ep. 10 “All In”
Production Mixer – Filipe Borrero CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Larry B. Benjamin CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Kevin Valentine
Scoring Mixer – Phil McGowan CAS
ADR Mixer – Chris Navarro CAS
Foley Mixer – Amy Barber
“The Crown”: S4, Ep. 1 “Gold Stick”
Production Mixer – Chris Ashworth
Re-Recording Mixer – Lee Walpole
Re-Recording Mixer – Stuart Hilliker CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Martin Jensen
ADR Mixer – Gibran Farrah
Foley Mixer – Catherine Thomas
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”: S3, Ep. 8 “A Jewish Girl Walks Into 17 the Apollo…”
Production Mixer – Mathew Price CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Ron Bochar CAS
Scoring Mixer – Stewart Lerman
ADR Mixer – David Boulton
Foley Mixer – George A. Lara CAS
“Westworld”: S3, Ep. 4 “The Mother of Exiles”
Production Mixer – Geoffrey Patterson CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Keith A. Rogers CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Benjamin L. Cook
Scoring Mixer – Ramin Djawadi
TELEVISION SERIES 1/2 HOUR
“Dead to Me”: Ep. 201 “You Know What You Did”
Production Mixer – Steven Michael Morantz CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Brad Sherman CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Alexander Gruzdev
ADR Mixer – Jason Oliver
“Modern Family”: Ep.1118 “Finale Part 1”
Production Mixer – Stephen A. Tibbo CAS
Production Mixer – Srdjan Popovic
Re-Recording Mixer – Dean Okrand CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Brian Harman CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Peter Bawiec
ADR MIXER – Matt Hovland
Foley Mixer – David Michael Torres CAS
“Ted Lasso”: Ep. 110 “The Hope that Kills You”
Production Mixer – David Lascelles AMPS
Re-Recording Mixer – Ryan Kennedy
Re-Recording Mixer – Sean Byrne
ADR Mixer – Brent Findley
ADR Mixer – Marilyn Morris
Scoring Mixer – George Murphy
Foley Mixer – Jordan McClain
“The Mandalorian”: Ep. 102 “Chapter 2: The Child”
Production Mixer – Shawn Holden CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Bonnie Wild
Re-Recording Mixer – Stephen Urata
Scoring Mixer – Christopher Fogel CAS
ADR Mixer – Matthew Wood
Foley Mixer – Blake Collins CAS
“The Mandalorian”: Ep. 205 “Chapter 13: The Jedi”
Production Mixer – Shawn Holden CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Stephen Urata
Re-Recording Mixer – Bonnie Wild
Scoring Mixer – Christopher Fogel CAS
ADR Mixer – Matthew Wood
Foley Mixer – Jason Butler
TELEVISION NON-FICTION, VARIETY or MUSIC – SERIES or SPECIALS
“Beastie Boys Story”
Production Mixer – Jacob Feinberg
Production Mixer – William Tzouris
Re-Recording Mixer – Martyn Zub CAS
“Bruce Springsteen’s Letter to You”
Production Mixer – Brad Bergbom
Re-Recording Mixer – Kevin O’Connell CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Kyle Arzt
Music Mixer – Bob Clearmountain
“Hamilton”
Production Mixer – Justin Rathbun
Re-Recording Mixer – Tony Volante
Re-Recording Mixer – Rob Fernandez
Re-Recording Mixer – Tim Latham
“Laurel Canyon: A Place in Time” Ep. 1
Re-Recording Mixer – Gary A. Rizzo CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Stephen Urata
Re-Recording Mixer – Danielle Dupre
Re-Recording Mixer – Tony Villaflor
Scoring Mixer – Dave Lynch
“NASA & Space X: Journey to The Future”
Production Mixer – Erik Clabeaux
Re-Recording Mixer – Michael Keeley CAS
OUTSTANDING PRODUCT PRODUCTION
DPA Microphones, Inc.: DPA 4097 CORE Micro Shotgun Mic
Lectrosonics, Inc.: DCR822 Dual Channel Digital Audio receiver
Shure Incorporated: Axient AD3
Sound Devices, LLC: CL-16 Linear Fader Control Surface for 8-Series
Sound Devices, LLC: Sound Devices Noise Assist
OUTSTANDING PRODUCT POST PRODUCTION
Evercast, LLC.: Evercast
Focusrite PLC: RedNet R1
iZotope, Inc.: RX8
The Cargo Cult: Matchbox
Todd-AO: Actors Mobile ADR
