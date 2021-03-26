‘John Wick’ Director Chad Stahelski to Helm ‘Ghost of Tsushima’ Film Adaptation

The director behind the "John Wick" series is set to adapt the popular PlayStation 4 video game for the silver screen.

Chad Stahelski, the director behind the “John Wick” film series, is setting his sights on a film adaptation of the hit PlayStation 4 game “Ghost of Tsushima.”

Deadline reported on Thursday that Stahelski will also produce the film adaptation alongside Alex Young and Jason Spitz via their company 87Eleven Entertainment. Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan will produce on behalf of PlayStation Productions. Sucker Punch Productions, which developed the 2020 video game, will serve as an executive producer.

“We’re excited to be partnering with Chad and 87Eleven Entertainment, to bring their vision of Jin’s story to the big screen. We love working with creative partners like Chad, who have a passion for our games, ensuring we can create rich adaptations that will excite our fans and new audiences.” Asad Qizilbash, head of PlayStation Productions, said in a statement to Deadline.

“Ghost of Tsushima” was a critical and commercial success for Sucker Punch; the game has sold 6.5 million copies since its July 2020 debut and was placed on many publication’s Best Video Games of the Year lists, including IndieWire’s. The original game centered on a fictionalized re-telling of the first Mongol invasion of Japan in 1274 and followed player-character Jin Sakai, a samurai who deploys unconventional methods to defend his homeland. IndieWire’s David Ehrlich analyzed the video game and its artistic inspirations in a July 2020 article.

Related Gifts for Gamers: Gear, Merch, Memberships, and More

'Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection' Review: Capcom's Throwback Platformer Is Punishingly Hard Related Oscars 2021: Best Picture Predictions

'House of the Dragon': Everything You Need to Know About HBO's Upcoming Series

“Ghost of Tsushima” is among several popular video games that are being adapted for film or television by high-profile directors. Naughty Dog’s “The Last of Us” and “Uncharted” video game franchises are both being adapted by Hollywood; the former is being adapted into a television series at HBO and will be executive produced by Craig Mazin (“Chernobyl”) and Carolyn Strauss (“Chernobyl,” “Game of Thrones”). As for “Uncharted,” the film adaptation of the video game will star Marvel Cinematic Universe veteran Tom Holland and will be directed by Ruben Fleischer (“Venom”).

As for Stahelski, he has become one of the biggest names in the action genre due to the success of the three Keanu Reeves-led “John Wick” films that he directed. Stahelski is also directing the upcoming “John Wick: Chapter 4,” which is slated to premiere on May 27, 2022.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.