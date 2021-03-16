‘Concrete Cowboy’ Trailer: Idris Elba Rides Horses in Netflix’s Acclaimed Father-Son Drama

Following a beloved run on the festival circuit, Ricky Staub's feature debut arrives on the platform April 2.

Ricky Staub’s stirring father-son drama “Concrete Drama,” in which Idris Elba plays a father struggling to reconnect with his estranged son, first premiered way back at the Toronto International Film Festival in September. The movie also would’ve played Telluride in 2020 had that festival not been canceled. It’s finally coming to Netflix on April 2, and the streaming giant has debuted the official trailer ahead of its debut.

Netflix’s official synopsis for “Concrete Cowboy” reads: “When 15-year-old Cole (‘Stranger Things’ actor Caleb McLaughlin) is expelled from school in Detroit, he is sent to North Philadelphia to live with Harp (Idris Elba), his estranged father. Harp finds solace in rehabilitating horses for inner city cowboys at the Fletcher Street Stables, a real-life black urban horsemanship community that has provided a safe haven for the neighborhood residents for more than 100 years. Torn between his growing respect for his father’s community and his reemerging friendship with troubled cousin Smush (Jharrel Jerome), Cole begins to reprioritize his life as the stables themselves are threatened by encroaching gentrification.”

“Concrete Cowboy” is inspired by the novel “Ghetto Cowboy” by G. Neri and is directed by first-time feature filmmaker Staub, who co-write the script with Dan Walser. Producers on the film include Tucker Tooley, Lee Daniels, Idris Elba, Dan Walser, Jeff Waxman, and Jennifer Madeloff. Byron Bowers, Lorraine Toussaint, Clifford “Method Man” Smith and members of the Fletcher Street Stables also co-star in the film.

From IndieWire’s coverage out of Toronto:

Rumors have abounded for years that Idris Elba is next in line to play James Bond, and while that remains to be seen, at least films like Ricky Staub’s fact-based drama “Concrete Cowboy” continue to make it clear that the actor has star power to spare, no matter the genre. Chronicling the fraught father-son relationship between Elba’s Harp and Caleb McLaughlin’s Cole (with the “Stranger Things” actor handily proving he has the chops to go beyond the confines of Netflix’s ensemble sci-fi series), “Concrete Cowboy” also digs into the fascinating real-life culture of Philadelphia-area cowboys. You read that right, as Staub drew inspiration for his feature debut from the world of urban horseback riding that has long existed in North Philadelphia (and, as the film tells us, in other cities around the country, from Houston to Compton). Alongside Elba and McLaughlin, a cadre of real-life riders also appear as loose versions of themselves, and the result is an insightful blend of fact and fiction.

Watch the official trailer for “Concrete Cowboy” in the video below.

