Anime Sensation ‘Demon Slayer: Mugen Train’ Sets U.S. Release After Breaking Japan Box Office Record

"Demon Slayer: Mugen Train" outgrossed Miyazaki's "Spirited Away" to become the highest-grossing film at the Japan box office.

“Demon Slayer: Mugen Train” (official title “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train”) is prepping for its U.S. release after dominating the box office charts in Japan last year. Aniplex of America and Funimation have announced they are teaming up for the U.S. and Canada release of “Demon Slayer: Mugen Train” starting Friday, April 23, 2021. The release includes 4DX theaters and IMAX locations. The film will be available in both a subtitled version and an English-language one. Tickets for showtimes will go on sale April 9.

Directed by Haruo Sotozaki from a story by Koyoharu Gotoge, “Demon Slayer: Mugen Train” is set after the events of the wildly popular 2019 anime television series “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.” The show centered around a young man’s search for a cure to save his sister, who turned into a demon after their family was slaughtered by demons. The movie picks up with the characters Tanjiro, Nezuko, Zenitsu, and Inosuke as they team up with a powerful swordsmen, Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku, to investigate the mysterious disappearance of over 40 people aboard the Mugen Train.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, “Demon Slayer: Mugen Train” opened in Japan last October and become a record-breaking sensation. The R-rated anime adventure surpassed Hayao Miyazaki’s “Spirited Away” to become the highest grossing film at the Japan box office with a domestic gross of nearly $350 million (¥38.61 billion). With a $417 million worldwide gross, “Demon Slayer: Mugen Train” is the first Japanese film and the first anime film to cross the $400 million mark. Additional box office records for “Demon Slayer: Mugen Train” include it being the 15th highest-grossing non-English film in the world.

“We are thrilled to be bringing ‘Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train’ to theaters in North America,” said Shu Nishimoto, president of Aniplex of America, in a statement. “The support from fans worldwide has truly been the driving force behind the series, and we can’t wait for everyone to experience the next chapter in Tanjiro’s journey as a Demon Slayer.”

“Demon Slayer’s record-breaking box office sales in Japan have elevated the series—and anime itself— to a new level,” added Colin Decker, CEO of Funimation Global Group. “It is a truly global-scale franchise, and we’re honored to be the home and distributor of the film in many territories worldwide.”

In addition to the April theatrical release in the U.S. and Canada, Aniplex of America and Funimation confirm “Demon Slayer: Mugen Train” will be made available to purchase via Apple TV, Microsoft Store, Vudu, Google Play, and PlayStation Store beginning June 22. Pre-orders for the film will begin on April 26 on Apple TV, Microsoft Store, and PlayStation Store.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.