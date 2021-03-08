‘WandaVision’ and ‘The Mandalorian’ Among New Blood at DGA Awards TV Nominations

The Directors Guild announced the TV nominations for the DGA Awards, including recognition for "WandaVision" and "The Mandalorian."

The Directors Guild of America (DGA) announced the television nominations for the 2020 DGA Awards on Monday, honoring “Ted Lasso,” “WandaVision,” and “The Queen’s Gambit” as examples of some of the finest directorial work that the medium has to offer.

Both Comedy and Drama categories saw complete turnover in nominees from 2019, with none of the series honored last year airing episodes during the window of eligibility in 2020. Therefore the celebration is guaranteed to get an injection of fresh blood, a welcome development with any awards body.

Curiously, the wide open field allowed for some surprising series to garner their first ever DGA nominations, including AMC’s “Better Call Saul” and Disney+’s “The Mandalorian.”

Also announced today were the DGA Award nominations for Documentary, including nods for “Boys State” and “The Truffle Hunters.”

The Theatrical Feature Film and First-Time Feature Film nominees for this year’s DGA Awards will be announced Tuesday, March 9. The winners in all categories will be announced at the 73rd Annual DGA Awards on Saturday, April 10.

A complete list of TV nominations for the DGA Awards, as well as the nominees for Best Documentary Feature can be found below.

Comedy Series

Zach Braff

“Ted Lasso,” “Biscuits” (Apple TV+)

MJ Delaney

“Ted Lasso,” “The Hope that Kills You” (Apple TV+)

Susanna Fogel

“The Flight Attendant,” “In Case of Emergency” (HBO Max)

Erin O’Malley

“Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “The Surprise Party” (HBO)

Jeff Schaffer

“Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “The Spite Store” (HBO)

Drama Series

Jason Bateman

“Ozark,” “Wartime” (Netflix)

Jon Favreau

“The Mandalorian,” “Chapter 9: The Marshal” (Disney+)

Vince Gilligan

“Better Call Saul,” “Bagman”(AMC)

Lesli Linka Glatter

“Homeland,” “Prisoners of War” (Showtime)

Julie Anne Robinson

“Bridgerton,” “Diamond of the First Water” (Netflix)

Movies for Television and Limited Series

Susanne Bier

“The Undoing” (HBO)

Scott Frank

“The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix)

Thomas Kail

“Hamilton” (Disney+)

Matt Shakman

“WandaVision” (Disney +)

Lynn Shelton

“Little Fires Everywhere,” “Find a Way” (Hulu)

Variety Talk/News/Sports (Regularly Scheduled Programming)

Paul G. Casey

“Real Time With Bill Maher,” “Episode 1835” (HBO)

Jim Hoskinson

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” “#1025 Live Show Following Capitol Insurrection” (CBS)

Don Roy King

“Saturday Night Live,” “Dave Chappelle; Foo Fighters” (NBC)

David Paul Meyer

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah,” “President Obama: Inspiring Future Leaders & ‘A Promised Land’ (Comedy Central)

Christopher Werner

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver,” “Trump & Election Results” (HBO)

Variety Talk/News/Sports (Specials)

Stacey Angeles

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Presents ‘Remembering RBG: A Nation Ugly Cried with Desi Lydic’ (Comedy Central)

Marielle Heller

“What the Constitution Means to Me” (Amazon)

Jim Hoskinson

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” “Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand: Building Back America Great Again Better 2020” (Showtime)

Spike Lee

“American Utopia” (HBO)

Thomas Schlamme

“A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote” (HBO Max)

Reality Programs

David Charles

“Eco Challenge,” “3,2,1…Go!” (Amazon)

Jon Favreau

“The Chef Show,” “Tartine” (Netflix)

Ken Fuchs

“Shark Tank,” “1211” (ABC)

Joseph Guidry

“Full Bloom,” “Petal to the Metal” (HBO Max)

Rich Kim

“Lego Masters,” “Mega City Block” (FOX)

Children’s Programs

Kabir Akhtar

“High School Musical: The Musical – The Series,” “Opening Night” (Disney+)

Larissa Bills

“On Pointe,” “Showtime!”(Disney+)

Dean Israelite

“The Astronauts,” “Countdown” (Nickelodeon)

Richie Keen

“The Healing Powers of Dude,” “Second Step: Homeroom” (Netflix)

Amy Schatz

“We Are the Dream: The Kids of the Oakland MLK Oratorical Fest” (HBO)

Commercials

Steve Ayson

(MJZ)

The Great Chase, Nike – Wieden + Kennedy Shanghai

Nisha Ganatra

(Chelsea Pictures)

#wombstories, Bodyform/Libresse – AMVBBDO

Niclas Larsson

(MJZ)

See the Unseen, VW Touareg – adam&eveDDB

The Parents, Volvo XC60 – Forsman & Bodenfors

Melina Matsoukas

(Prettybird)

You Love Me, Beats by Dr. Dre – Translation

Taika Waititi

(Hungry Man)

The Letter, Coca-Cola – Wieden & Kennedy London

Documentary

Michael Dweck & Gregory Kershaw

“The Truffle Hunters” (Sony Pictures Classics)

Pippa Ehrlich & James Reed

“My Octopus Teacher” (Netflix)

David France

“Welcome to Chechnya” (HBO Max)

Amanda McBaine & Jesse Moss

“Boys State” (Apple / A24)

Benjamin Ree

“The Painter and the Thief” (Elevation Pictures)

