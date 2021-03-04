‘Don’t Worry Darling’ First Look: Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde Shatter a 1950s Utopia

Pugh stars as a 1950s housewife who discovers disturbing secrets about her husband's company.

Olivia Wilde has been populating her Instagram account with behind-the-scenes photos from the production of “Don’t Worry Darling,” her feature directorial follow-up to breakthrough “Booksmart,” but now comes a more official look at the project and leading lady Florence Pugh (see Wilde’s post in its entirety below). “Don’t Worry Darling” stars the “Midsommar” favorite and “Little Women” Oscar nominee as a 1950s housewife whose perfect life unravels. The supporting cast includes Harry Styles, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne, and Chris Pine.

The official synopsis for “Don’t Worry Darling” reads: “A 1950’s housewife living with her husband in a utopian experimental community begins to worry that his glamorous company may be hiding disturbing secrets.”

Wilde worked on “Don’t Worry Darling” with cinematographer Matthew Libatique, best known for his collaborations with Darren Aronofsky. In one behind-the-scenes photograph of Libatique on set, Wilde referred to the Oscar-nominated DP as “my main man, my teacher, my eyes, my hype beast, and my friend,” adding, “He not only shot it…he basically birthed it with me. We were linked by a determination to achieve what always seemed impossible, and I could not be more proud of what we accomplished. He has taught me more than any film school could, and never lost patience with me while answering thousands of questions a day. He makes me love making movies more than I ever dreamed.”

With the film’s psychological thriller undertones, Wilde is moving in a different direction after the coming-of-age comedy leanings of “Booksmart.” The 2019 release was a critical success for Wilde, who had previously made a name for herself in the directing space as the helmer of various music videos. Wilde currently has several projects in development as a director, including a “Spider-Man” spinoff project at Sony.

Wilde is now in post-production on “Don’t Worry Darling,” which does not yet have a release date. New Line Cinema is behind the project and Warner Bros will release it. Check out more behind-the-scenes photos from “Don’t Look Darling” below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde)

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.