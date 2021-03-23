‘Exterminate All the Brutes’ Trailer: Discover ‘I Am Not Your Negro’ Director Raoul Peck’s HBO Series

Raoul Peck returns with another formally bold documentary about colonialism and its present day effects.

“I Am Not Your Negro” director Raoul Peck is debuting a new four-episode docuseries on colonialism, which will revisit the history of Native American genocide and American slavery to reframe their fundamental present day implications. HBO Documentary Films released the first trailer today for “Exterminate All the Brutes,” a timely and artistically bold new series from the Oscar-nominated filmmaker.

Here’s the official description from HBO: “A four-part series that provides a visually arresting journey through time, into the darkest hours of humanity. Through his personal voyage, Peck deconstructs the making and masking of history, digging deep into the exploitative and genocidal aspects of European colonialism – from America to Africa and its impact on society today – challenging the audience to re-think the very notion of how history is being written.”

The series is based on three books: Sven Lindqvist’s “Exterminate All the Brutes,” Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz’s “An Indigenous Peoples’ History of the United States” and Michel-Rolph Trouillot’s “Silencing the Past.”

Expanding on the experimental documentary techniques introduced in “I Am Not Your Negro,” the series will weave together scripted and unscripted, using documentary footage and archival material as well as dynamic animation and interpretive scripted scenes.

“As writers, creators, filmmakers we have no choice but to try and reflect our societies and give some sort of analysis of them the best way we can,” said Peck in a statement. “And as artists, we need to break the limits of our art.”

Peck often uses literature to guide his formally daring work known for upending film conventions. His Academy Award-nominated “I Am Not Your Negro” was based on James Baldwin’s unfinished manuscript “Remember This House,” and explored the history of racism in the U.S. through Baldwin’s memories of civil rights leaders Malcolm X, Martin Luther King Jr., and Medgar Evers. The critically acclaimed film was also a box office success, in an unusual turn for a non-traditional documentary.

The series will debut on HBO on April 7, with the final two episodes airing back-to-back Thursday, April 8 at the same time. All four episodes of the series will be available to stream on HBO Max on April 7 to coincide with the linear premiere. Check out the trailer for “Exterminate All The Brutes” below.

