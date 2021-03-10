Film Comment Sets Comeback by Relaunching Podcast and Debuting New Digital Newsletter

The Film at Lincoln Center is relaunching its Film Comment Podcast after a months-long hiatus.

After a months-long hiatus, the Podcast is coming back. Film at Lincoln Center, which serves as Film Comment’s publisher, announced on Wednesday that new episodes of the podcast will be published weekly on Tuesday. The first new episode of the podcast, which is available on Soundcloud, iTunes, Google Play, Spotify, and Stitcher, is available now. The organization stated that the hiatus was due to the coronavirus pandemic and the “need to ensure its long-term financial viability.”

Film at Lincoln Center has changed in the months since it furloughed half of its full-time staff last spring (most employees have since returned); former editor-in-chief Nicolas Rapold departed last summer after more than a decade with the magazine. Devika Girish and Clinton Krute, who both joined the Film Comment team in 2019 under Rapold’s leadership, are serving as co-deputy editors, overseeing the return of the magazine.

“Devika and I are excited and proud to be a part of bringing Film Comment back from hiatus,” Krute said in a statement. “For nearly 60 years, the magazine has played a central role in shaping the critical conversation, and we are honored to continue that legacy.”

The organization bills the Film Comment Podcast as a weekly space for critical conversation about the latest in film culture, including new releases, repertory cinema, festival coverage, industry spotlights, and more. With new guest critics and filmmakers every week, each episode is an opportunity for fresh insight and illuminating perspectives on the best of cinema. The first new episode of the podcast is available now, and future episodes will be published weekly on Tuesdays. The podcast is available on Soundcloud, iTunes, Google Play, Spotify, and Stitcher.

“The Film Comment Podcast has long been one of the magazine’s favorite ways to connect with its audience,” Girish said in a statement. “During our hiatus, we heard from readers that they dearly missed its commentary, particularly as the film and cultural landscape underwent major changes. So we’re thrilled to begin Film Comment’s return with the podcast. And with the Letter, we’re excited to do what the magazine does best: share smart writing by its excellent contributors.”

Film at Lincoln Center also announced that it will launch the Film Comment Letter, a free weekly digital newsletter featuring original film criticism and writing — including the Film Comment Podcast, features, reviews, interviews, streaming picks, news, and more. The letter launches this spring, and will be delivered directly to subscribers’ inboxes every Thursday before being made available on filmcomment.com the following Monday.

