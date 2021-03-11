Grammys 2021: How to Watch the 63rd Annual Awards Show

There are a variety of ways that cord cutters will be able to watch the 63rd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday.

The music industry’s biggest night of the year is almost here and viewers have a variety of options to tune in to the festivities from the comfort of their home.

The 63rd annual Grammy Awards will broadcast Sunday, March 15 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. The event will be streamed on Paramount+, ViacomCBS’ recently-rebranded version of the CBS All Access streaming service. Cord cutters have a variety of other options to tune in to the event, including services such as AT&T TV Now, Hulu with Live TV, and YouTube TV, which offer free trials.

“The Daily Show’s” Trevor Noah is slated to host Sunday’s event, which will feature performers such as Bad Bunny, Black Pumas, Cardi B, BTS, Brandi Carlile, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, Mickey Guyton, Haim, Brittany Howard, Miranda Lambert, Lil Baby, Dua Lipa, Chris Martin, John Mayer, Megan Thee Stallion, Maren Morris, Post Malone, Roddy Ricch, Harry Styles, and Taylor Swift.

Beyoncé will head into the awards show with the most Grammy nominations at nine. Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift, and Roddy Ricch each received six nominations, while Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion, Phoebe Bridgers, Justin Bieber, DaBaby, John Beasley, and David Frost each received four nominations. The Grammys made headlines when its nominations were announced, particularly due to the perceived snubbing of Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, known professionally as The Weeknd, whose “After Hours” album was one of 2020’s most critically and commercially successful records.

The 2021 Grammys will mark the latest in a string of high-profile award shows that have shifted to a virtual format due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The event was originally slated to be held in January, as per Grammy tradition, but was delayed to March earlier in the year. The event will be held in an undisclosed location in Los Angeles and the production will abide by social distancing measures and other coronavirus-related safety requirements.

Rolling Stone reported on March 7 that the event would feature a mix of live and pre-recorded performances as organizing a fully live show would’ve necessitated crew to be in close contact with one another, which would go against COVID-related safety guidelines.

