Grindr Launches Comedy Series ‘Bridesman’ for Your Cruising Content Pleasure

Internet comedian Jimmy Fowlie plays a gay bridesman in the short episodic series, which will air on YouTube and in the Grindr app.

Need a little content with your cruising? Grindr is getting into the scripted entertainment game with “Bridesman,” a new 10-minute episodic series starring beloved internet comedian Jimmy Fowlie. Created by John Onieal, “Bridesman” follows the exploits of the titular gay bridesman (Fowlie) as he attempts to undermine his best friend’s wedding. Fast-paced and irreverent, the series features queer talent both in front of and behind the camera, part of Grindr’s stated mission for the new exploit.

“‘Bridesman’ is tailor-made for the Grindr community — it’s smart, queer, campy, and features sharp commentary on gay dating, heteronormative standards, and Grindr itself,” said Grindr’s Alex Black. “We are so proud to be showcasing some of the finest talent in the queer community as we continue to find new and creative ways to connect our users.”

LGBTQ mediaphiles are already well acquainted with Fowlie’s particular charms, whether from his collaborations with gay internet sensations Drew Droege and Brian Jordan Alvarez or from his 2014 web series “Go-Go Boy Interrupted,” which he starred in and wrote. He also has appeared in network comedies such as “The Other Two” and “2 Broke Girls.” He is also known for his one-woman Off-Broadway show “So Long Boulder City,” in which he plays Emma Stone’s character from “La La Land.”

Related 'State of the Union' Season 2 Ordered at SundanceTV, Short-Form Emmy Winner Sets New Cast

'The North Pole' Season 2 Trailer: Rosario Dawson-Produced Comedy Takes on Immigration (Exclusive) Related 30 Great Films That Failed at the Box Office

'Bridgerton' Season 2: Everything You Need to Know About the Netflix Hit

“‘Bridesman’ is a genre-bending, incredibly dumb, incredibly smart, lightning-paced comedy, and I’m excited to bring it to life with a cast and crew that is as singularly funny as it is diverse,” said director Julian Buchan.

“Bridesman” also features out standup comic Sydnee Washington (“Comedy Central’s Up Next Showcase”) and Shannon Devido (“Difficult People,” “The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore”) in lead roles. The series will include guest appearances from beloved LGBTQ personalities, including Liva Pierce, Calvin Seabrooks, Benito Skinner, and Kim Petras.

“I want to create queer narratives that make people laugh and ‘Bridesman’ is the realization of that dream,” wrote “Bridesman” creator Onieal in an emailed statement. “Grindr is doing so much work to lift up queer voices and I’m excited to be part of their first original content series.”

The series is co-written by Frank Spiro, and produced by Katie White (“Best Summer Ever”) and Jeremy Truong (“Cicada,” “Dirty”) of rubbertape.

The six to 10-minute episodes are set to premiere in the fall on YouTube as well as in-app to Grindr’s nearly 5 million daily active users.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.