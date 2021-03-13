Gwyneth Paltrow Only Interested in Limited Marvel Appearances

Paltrow has been open about her ambivalence towards the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

If you’ve been holding out hope for Pepper Potts to get her own solo feature, you might be waiting awhile. Actress Gwyneth Paltrow, who portrayed Tony Stark’s Girl Friday over the length of the MCU features, discussed whether she’d be open to returning in an interview with People magazine.

“I think if it was a small part that I could do in like a day or two, I would of course be open to that,” Paltrow said.

This isn’t surprising, as Paltrow has been open about her ambivalence towards the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In an interview with Empire Magazine in 2019, the Academy Award-winning actress and Goop mogul revealed that during a Marvel Studios 10th-anniversary photo call, she had no idea why Samuel L. Jackson made an appearance. According to producer Kevin Feige, actors on set had to reassure Paltrow, “‘What are you talking about? He’s Nick Fury! You’ve been in movies with him.’”

Paltrow made a similar revelation while appearing on fellow Marvel co-star Jon Favreau’s Netflix series “The Chef Show” that her character was featured in the Tom Holland-starring “Spider-Man: Homecoming.” “No, I wasn’t in ‘Spider-Man,’” she said, “I was in ‘Avengers,’” she said. (She was.)

Then again, with the actress and self-help guru having so many projects in the air, it’s understandable that she’d like to limit her appearances. According to a Variety interview with Ben Platt, Paltrow’s co-star on Ryan Murphy’s Netflix series “The Politician,” the biggest perk of working with the Academy Award winner is her efficiency.

“We never have to do many takes because a) she’s brilliant and she never needs more than a few and b) she simply doesn’t have time so whenever Gwyneth was there, everyone is on their toes and working at their most efficient level,” Platt said.

That being said, it’s possible Paltrow could change her mind if the role for Pepper is interesting. With the MCU entering a new phase via television with “WandaVision” and the upcoming “Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” it’s possible Paltrow could make an exception and film some more appearances for Disney+. Only time will tell.

