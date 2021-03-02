Streaming Movies Ruled by ‘Croods 2,’ HBO Max’s ‘Tom & Jerry,’ and Netflix’s ‘Bigfoot Family’

No need for screeners: Golden Globes winners "Minari," "I Care a Lot," "Nomadland," and "The United States vs. Billie Holliday" are all available at home.

This week, it’s all about awards and animation. Wherever you look — VOD charts (“The Croods: A New Age”), Netflix (“Bigfoot Family”), theaters (“Tom & Jerry”), and HBO Max (“Tom & Jerry”), cartoons are king. This weekend, Disney ups the ante with “Raya and the Last Dragon” on Disney+ and in theaters. Meanwhile, “Minari” was strong in its Premium VOD debut and “I Care a Lot” is thriving at Netflix.

No need for industry status to get screeners: Nearly all contenders are available with either platform subscription or VOD rental. Hulu has “Nomadland” and “The United States vs. Billie Holiday,” Amazon Prime owns “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” Netflix is the home of “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” and “The Life Ahead,” HBO Max has “Judas and the Black Messiah,” Disney+ has “Soul,” and as of March 2, “The Mauritanian” will be on PVOD March 2.

Universal

Showing success both on transactional and revenue charts, “Croods 2,” is seeing a rebound at $5.99 after two months at $19.99. Per rental, the bounty to Universal per rental is much lower ( $4.20 vs. $16); this is the online equivalent of dollar-house bargain runs, which once were lucrative for distributors. There’s more gold in those hills; it tops both Apple TV and Google Play’s per-rental lists and #2 at transaction-based FandangoNow.

Among the PVOD titles, the standout remains “Monster Hunter.” Next best is “Wonder Woman 1984” after its initial HBO Max play. It is #1 at Spectrum (the first week it was available there), #3 at FandangoNow, and fourth at Google.

“Minari” debuted on PVOD after two weeks of availability on A24’s virtual platform, which likely took many of the most-enthusiastic viewers. It was the second- or third-highest PVOD title on its three lists, very impressive for a Korean-language film with limited theater play. Expect upcoming Oscar nominations to push it higher.

No films made all four charts, but others that made three were the recent-to-$5.99 “Greenland” and the post-PVOD “Let Him Go,” which has been charting since Thanksgiving. “Barb & Star Go to Vista del Mar” (Lionsgate) fell off in its second week, but still remains on three.

Joining them is “Wrong Turn.” This reboot for a mostly direct-to-video franchise had a Fathom Events showing in late January, and theater dates the past weekend. Combined revenues so far total $328,000, which elevated awareness for this $5.99 title. It’s a standout showing for the low-budget thriller.

IFC Films

Among other recent releases, none had more than one chart showing. Best among these is “Blithe Spirit,” a new version of the Noel Coward comedy with Judi Dench, Dan Stevens, and Isla Fisher, with #4 at Spectrum.

“Bigfoot Family,” a Belgian-French animated acquisition for Netflix (it played some foreign theaters earlier) was an immediate #1 at the streamer. It dislodged “I Care a Lot,” which spent a week at the top. It still ranks second, showing more resilience than many of their originals.

Another new original with appeal is “The Girl on the Train,” an Indian-produced, Hindi-language, London-set remake of the 2016 Emily Blunt mystery film. It’s #3 on Netflix.

Note should be made of Robert Rodriguez’s “We Can Be Heroes.” His latest family film has been on the streamer’s top 10 since Christmas. That’s the longest consistent run for any film on the list since we began following it early in the pandemic.

Apple TV

Ranked by number of transactions, with position as of Monday, February 22

1. The Croods: A New Age (Universal) – $5.99

2. Greenland (STX) – $5.99

3. Wrong Turn (Saban) – $5.99

4. Monster Hunter (Sony) – $19.99

5. Minari (A24) – $19.99

6. Silk Road (Lionsgate) – $5.99

7. Tenet (Warner Bros.) – $5.99

8. The Swordsman (Well Go USA) – $3.99

9. Let Him Go (Focus) – $5.99

10. Barb and Star Go to Vista del Mar (Lionsgate) – $19.99

FandangoNOW

Ranked by revenue accrued not transactions, for February 15-21

1. Monster Hunter (Sony) – $19.99

2. The Croods: A New Age (Universal) – $5.99

3. Wonder Woman 1984 (Warner Bros.) – $19.99

4. Wrong Turn (Saban) – $5.99

5. Greenland (STX) – $5.99

6. Minari (STX) – $19.99

7. Barb and Star Go to Vista del Mar (Lionsgate) – $19.99

8. News of the World (Universal) – $19.99

9. Willy’s Wonderland (Screen Media) – $19.99

10. Pinocchio (Roadside Attractions) – $12.99

Google Play

Ranked by number of transactions, with the daily position as of Monday, February 22

1. The Croods: The New Age (Universal) – $5.99

2. Greenland (STX) – $5.99

3. Monster Hunter (Sony) – $19.99

4. Tenet (Warner Bros.) – $5.99

5. Wonder Woman 1984 (Warner Bros.) – $19.99

6. Wrong Turn (Saban) – $5.99

7. Freaky (Universal) – $5.99

8. Minari (A24) – $19.99

9. Let Him Go (Focus) – $5.99

10. Honest Thief (Briarcliff) – $5.99

Spectrum

Ranked by transactions between February 12-18, all priced $6.99 except where noted

1. Wonder Woman 1984 (Warner Bros.) – $19.99

2. Let Him Go (Focus)

3. Barb & Star Go to Vista de Mar (Lionsgate) – $19.99

4. Blithe Spirit (IFC)

5. News of the World (Universal) – $19.99

6. Freaky (Universal)

7. Supernova (Bleecker Street)

8. Honest Thief (Open Road)

9. Fear of Rain (Lionsgate)

10. The War With Grandpa (101)

YouTube/screenshot

Netflix Movies

Most-viewed, current ranking as of Monday, February 22; originals include both Netflix-produced and -acquired titles

1. Bigfoot Family (2021 Netflix animated original)

2. I Care a Lot (2021 Netflix original)

3. The Girl on the Train (2021 Indian Netflix original)

4. The Conjuring 2 (2016 theatrical release)

5. The Secret Life of Pets 2 (2019 theatrical release)

6. The Conjuring (2013 theatrical release)

7. War Dogs (2016 theatrical release)

8. We Can Be Heroes (2020 Netflix original)

9. The Croods (2013 theatrical release)

10. To All the Boys: Always and Forever (2021 Netflix original)

