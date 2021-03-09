‘House of Gucci’ First Look: Lady Gaga and Adam Driver Star in Ridley Scott Murder Drama

Here's how Lady Gaga is following up her Best Actress Oscar nomination for "A Star Is Born."

Lady Gaga has debuted an official look at Ridley Scott’s “House of Gucci” on her Instagram page. The first look is a photo of Gaga and co-star Adam Driver in character as Patrizia Reggiani and Maurizio Gucci, respectively. Directed by Scott and written by Roberto Bentivegna, “House of Gucci” tells the story of Reggiani as she is tried and convicted of orchestrating the assassination of her ex-husband and former head of the Gucci fashion house, Maurizio Gucci. The script is based on Sara Gay Forden’s book “The House of Gucci.” Filming on the project began in Rome last month.

In addition to Gaga and Driver, “House of Gucci” features an ensemble cast that includes Al Pacino as Aldo Gucci, Jared Leto as Paolo Gucci, Jeremy Irons as Rodolfo Gucci, and Camille Cottin as Paola Franchi, plus Jack Huston and Reeve Carney. The project is one of two Ridley Scott releases coming in 2021 that will serve as his follow-ups to 2017’s “All the Money in the World.” Scott’s other project is “The Last Duel,” starring Matt Damon and Ben Affleck. That film, now in post-production, will open in October, followed by “House of Gucci” in November. All release dates are subject to change given the ongoing pandemic.

“House of Gucci” is notable for being Lady Gaga’s acting follow-up to “A Star Is Born,” her feature acting debut that netted her universal acclaim and an Oscar nomination for Best Actress. Gaga won the Oscar for Best Original Song thanks to her blockbuster anthem “Shallow” off the movie’s original soundtrack. Gaga’s other acting credits include a cameo in “Machete Kills” and the lead role on “American Horror Story: Hotel,” which won her a Golden Globe award.

Driver, meanwhile, is coming off an Oscar nomination for Best Actor last year thanks to his performance in Noah Baumbach’s “Marriage Story.” The actor is reuniting with Baumbach for “White Noise,” co-starring Greta Gerwig. “White Noise” will go into production later this year after Driver wraps “House of Gucci.”

“House of Gucci” is scheduled for a theatrical release on November 24 via United Artists Releasing (the distribution arm of MGM). Check out the first look photo below, courtesy of Lady Gaga.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga)

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.