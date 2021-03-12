‘House of Gucci’ Heiress Calls Out Lady Gaga for Not Meeting Before Filming: ‘I’m Rather Annoyed’

Gaga is portraying Patrizia Reggiani in the new Ridley Scott movie, but the real Reggiani is "rather annoyed" with the pop star.

Patrizia Reggiani, the former Gucci heiress who was convicted of ordering former husband Maurizio Gucci’s murder, is calling out Lady Gaga, who is starring as Reggiani in Ridley Scott’s upcoming movie “House of Gucci.” A first photo of Gaga as Reggiani and Adam Driver as Maurizio Gucci debuted this week to explosive fanfare from moviegoers, but the real Reggiani says she’s “rather annoyed” that Gaga never contacted her or met her prior to filming “House of Gucci.”

“I am rather annoyed at the fact that Lady Gaga is playing me in the new Ridley Scott film without having had the consideration and sensibility to come and meet me,” Reggiani told Italian news agency Ansa (via The Independent). “It is not an economic question. I won’t get a cent from the film. It is a question of good sense and respect.”

Reggiani was convicted in 1998 of ordering Maurizio Gucci’s murder and was sentenced to 29 years in prison. The sentence was later reduced to 26 years on appeal. Gucci was shot dead in 1995 outside his office in Milan, a decade after his relationship with Reggiani ended in 1985. Reggiani was released from prison in 2016. Gucci and Reggiani’s love story and the subsequent fallout and murder trial is the subject of Scott’s “House of Gucci,” which is notable for being Lady Gaga’s acting follow-up to her film industry breakthrough “A Star Is Born.” Gaga was Oscar nominated for Best Actress with “A Star Is Born” and won the Academy Award for Best Original Song. Driver is also coming off an Oscar nomination last year in the Best Actor category for “Marriage Story.” The “House of Gucci” script, written by Roberto Bentivegna, is based on Sara Gay Forden’s book “The House of Gucci.” Filming on the project began in Rome last month. In addition to Gaga and Driver, “House of Gucci” features an ensemble cast that includes Al Pacino as Aldo Gucci, Jared Leto as Paolo Gucci, Jeremy Irons as Rodolfo Gucci, and Camille Cottin as Paola Franchi, plus Jack Huston and Reeve Carney. “House of Gucci” is scheduled for a theatrical release on November 24 via United Artists Releasing (the distribution arm of MGM).

