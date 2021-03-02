‘Game of Thrones’ Veteran Indira Varma Joins Cast of Obi-Wan Kenobi Series on Disney+

The "Game of Thrones" actress will appear in the upcoming "Star Wars" show alongside Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen.

Indira Varma, who portrayed Ellaria Sand in HBO’s hit “Game of Thrones,” will appear in the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi television series on Disney+.

Deadline reported on Monday that Varma will appear in the series, though details about her character are under wraps. That said, the casting detail is nonetheless a sign that progress is steadily continuing on the still-untitled series, which will premiere on Disney+. Varma, who also starred in recent television shows such as “Carnival Row” and “For Life” and films such as “Crisis,” will appear in the series alongside Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen, who portrayed Obi-Wan and Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader in the “Star Wars” prequel trilogy, respectively.

Most details about the Obi-Wan series, including specific plot points and a release date, are under wraps. That said, the film is expected to take place between the events of “Revenge of the Sith” and “A New Hope.”

The upcoming Obi-Wan series on Disney+ is one of a slew of “Star Wars” shows that exclusively stream on the platform. Disney+ launched in late 2019 with “The Mandalorian,” which helped the streaming service court a large number of early subscribers. Though Disney does not release viewership data for its streaming service, the sophomore season of “The Mandalorian,” which concluded in December 2020, is reported to have been a huge draw for the platform. A third season of “The Mandalorian” will premiere on Disney+ in late 2021, as will “The Book of Boba Fett,” a new series that will center on the titular bounty hunter (who was portrayed by “Attack of the Clones” veteran Temuera Morrison in “The Mandalorian” Season 2).

Disney’s other upcoming “Star Wars” shows include a new series about “Rogue One” character Cassian Andor, portrayed by Diego Luna, which will debut in 2022. Two “Mandalorian” spinoffs — “The Rangers of the New Republic” and an Ahsoka Tano (portrayed by Rosario Dawson in “The Mandalorian”) series — are in the works, as is “The Bad Batch,” an animated series that follows a group of experimental clone troopers. Leslye Headland, the creator of Netflix’s acclaimed “Russian Doll,” is also working on a “Star Wars” series that will take place in eras and regions of the franchise’s universe that have been relatively unexplored in previous projects.

