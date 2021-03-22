Zack Snyder Shares Plot of ‘Justice League’ Sequels Likely Never to Be Made

Snyder originally planned five movies as part of his "Justice League" world. Here's how the next two would shake out.

The most gabbed-about pop culture event of, well, at least this past weekend was Zack Snyder’s “Justice League,” made available in its full, nearly-four-hour vision on HBO Max on March 18. It’s now restored from the supposed hack job done upon the project by Joss Whedon once he stepped in for the original 2017 release. And while releasing the Snyder Cut was key to HBO Max’s path to the 150 million subscribers it needs to be a leading force in streaming, that doesn’t mean we’re going to be seeing more “Justice League” movies anytime soon.

Snyder recently revealed that Warner Bros. hasn’t expressed any inclination toward making more movies with him, and to that point, it does seem the studio is taking its DC Extended Universe in a different direction: “Justice League” cast members like Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill aren’t reappearing in upcoming reboots of “The Batman” and “Superman,” respectively.

However, in an interview with Vanity Fair, Snyder did reveal what the sequel films might look like for the next two parts of what he says was a planned five-film series. (Or, as he says in the interview, a “five-part trilogy.”)

He said that his version of “Justice League” is the middle of a story arc that began with “Man of Steel” and “Batman v Superman.” “There were two more episodes of the ‘Justice League’ to be shot,” Snyder said.

Snyder said Lois Lane (played by Amy Adams) is the key to foreshadowing the next two movies he had planned for the “Justice League” cast.

“Darkseid [voiced in the movie by Ray Porter] comes to Earth,” Snyder said. “Superman says to Batman, ‘Guard Lois. This is a war between me and Darkseid. If you can help me as a friend, keep Lois safe.’”

Meanwhile, amid alien attacks, Luthor unites with the invader. “Lex tells Darkseid that the key to Superman’s weaknesses is killing Lois Lane,” Snyder said. “For whatever reason, Batman fails. Darkseid comes back and kills Lois. Batman fails, he hesitates. They were in an argument.” That’s to say that Lois dies because Batman becomes distracted.

Snyder said that for the third “Justice League” film, he wanted to take a more comic-book approach and reposition everything within alternate timelines. “What happens in the post-apocalyptic world is, Cyborg works on an equation to use a Mother Box to jump Flash back in time to warn Bruce about this moment, where he didn’t have the courage to sacrifice himself to save Lois. So in that moment, he does the right thing and sacrifices himself,” Snyder said.

Snyder noted how this would change the course of the “Justice League” universe. “Superman doesn’t succumb to the Anti-Life Equation,” he said. “Then the final movie has Aquaman leading the forces of Atlantis, Diana leading forces of Themyscira, and Superman and Flash leading the forces of [humans] against Darkseid in a giant war.”

