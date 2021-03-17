‘Justified’ Team Sets New FX Series, With Timothy Olyphant Rumored to Return as Raylan Givens

Creator Graham Yost is developing a new series based on the Elmore Leonard novel “City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit."

After six successful seasons on FX, the “Justified” gang is getting back together.

Variety reports that the creative team behind “Justified” is developing a new series based on the Elmore Leonard novel “City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit,” with a possibility that Timothy Olyphant will reprise his Emmy-nominated role as lawman Raylan Givens. The new series is being executive produced by “Justified” creator Graham Yost, with “Justified” writers and executive producers Michael Dinner and Dave Andron set to co-write, executive produce, and serve as co-showrunners. Dinner is also onboard to direct.

As the project is still in the early stages of development, there is currently no deal in place for Olyphant’s involvement. If he were to sign on, it is unclear whether he would return in a supporting or leading capacity.

“Justified” centered on Olyphant’s Raylan Givens, who appeared in several of Leonard’s novels as well as the short story “Fire in the Hole.” The series begins as the rule-breaking U.S. Marshall is forced to return to his Kentucky hometown after committing a justified killing in Florida.

Originally published in 1980, “City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit” follows a crafty killer named Clement Mansell, known as the “Oklahoma Wildman,” and Detroit homicide detective Raymond Cruz who vows to take him down.

Chris Provenzano, Sarah Timberman, and Carl Beverly of Timberman-Beverly, VJ Boyd, and Taylor Elmore will all return as executive producers. Peter Leonard of the Elmore Leonard Estate will executive produce in association with MGM. Walter Mosley will serve as a consulting producer, as will Ingrid Escajeda. Eisa Davis will produce. Sony Pictures Television will serve as the studio, as they did on “Justified.”

Olyphant is not opposed to revisiting his most popular roles. He recently appeared in “Deadwood: The Movie,” reprising his beloved frontier sheriff Seth Bullock.

“Justified” ran for six seasons and 78 episodes on FX from 2010-2015, earning eight Emmy nominations in total, including one for Olyphant in 2011 for Best Actor in a Drama. For their work on the critically-acclaimed series, “The Americans” star Margo Martindale took home an Emmy for Best Guest Actress in a Drama in 2011; and Jeremy Davies for Best Guest Actor in 2012.

