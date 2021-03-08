Kathryn Hahn Explains Why Agatha Harkness Isn’t Angry About Her ‘WandaVision’ Fate

Hahn hopes the "WandaVision" finale is not the last time she'll play the villainous Agatha Harkness.

Kathryn Hahn is at peace with the fate of her “WandaVision” character Agatha Harkness, at least for now. In an interview with The New York Times, the actress reacted to where the Disney+ streaming sensation left her fan-favorite villainess. “WandaVision” ended with Wanda/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) permanently trapping Agatha in Westview as the latter’s sitcom alter ego, the nosy neighbor Agnes. The way Hahn sees it, this fate for Agatha is not the worst thing in the world for the character.

“I actually don’t think, ultimately, that she minds it,” Hahn said. “She needed to rest for a hot second. She’s been very restless. I think she was very lonely, for a very, very long time. She loves having the companionship — loves the mailman, loves Ralph, loves Dottie. For the moment, I think she’s actually OK to just loosen the corset and sit and have a muffin and a latte.”

While Hahn is comfortable with Agatha’s fate, that’s not to say it’s the fate she would have preferred for the character. As the actress said, “I felt that very strongly too, at the end of that, there was a possibility that we’d join up — that she’d collapse into my arms and we’d fly off together, which I kind of wish would have happened — or she would just hand it off to me.”

There was no witchy team up between Agatha and Wanda after all, but that’s not to say there couldn’t be in the future. With Agatha residing in Westview now, the door is open for her to return in the future should the Marvel Cinematic Universe brain trust choose to do so. Hahn has no clue if fans will see more of Agatha in the MCU (“I have no idea. They keep it really tight,” she answered when asked if she’ll play the character again), but she wouldn’t hesitate to reprise her witch.

“I want to,” Hahn said of her return to the MCU. “Now that I have a taste of it, I’m like, ahh. I really, really love it.”

“WandaVision” is now streaming in its entirety on Disney+. Head over to The New York Times’ website to read Hahn’s latest interview in its entirety.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.