Keanu Reeves to Star in and Produce Adaptation of His Own Comic ‘BRZRKR’ for Netflix

Reeves will also voice the character he spawned in his comic "BRZRKR" for a forthcoming anime series as well.

Netflix has scooped up the rights to the BOOM! Studios comic series “BRZRKR,” and will first be adapting the series, created and written by Keanu Reeves and New York Times-bestselling writer Matt Kindt, into a live-action feature film, starring and produced by Reeves. This will be followed by an anime spinoff series.

“BRZRKR,” according to the streamer, is a brutally epic saga about an immortal warrior’s 80,000-year fight through the ages. The man known only as “B” is half-mortal and half-god, cursed and compelled to violence… even at the sacrifice of his sanity. But after wandering the earth for centuries, B may have finally found a refuge — working for the U.S. government to fight the battles too violent and too dangerous for anyone else. In exchange, B will be granted the one thing he desires — the truth about his endless blood-soaked existence…and how to end it.

Reeves will star in the leading role in the live-action film, and reprise the role to lend his voice for the forthcoming anime series.

The first volume in the 12-part comic series launched on March 3, with more editions to come soon. The inaugural issue has already sold over 615,000 copies, making it among the highest-profile comic launches in some time. Currently on the BOOM! Studios website, Volume 1 is listed as sold-out, with more printings coming soon.

“BRZRKR” features illustrations by Marvel artist Ron Garney (who’s done work on “The Amazing Spider-Man,” “Silver Surfer,” “Hulk,” “Daredevil,” and “Captain America” releases). Reeves’ co-writer Matt Kindt is best known for his work on the books “Dept. H,” “Mind MGMT,” “Justice League of America,” “Spider-Man,” “Ninjak,” and “Rai.” The idea for “BRZRKR” originated from Reeves, who’d been developing it for a number of years.

Backers on the upcoming film also include Ross Richie and Stephen Christy for BOOM! Studios. Stephen Hamel for Company Films will produce. Adam Yoelin for BOOM! Studios will executive-produce. BOOM! Studios has a first-look deal for live action and animated television series with Netflix.

Keanu Reeves recently wrapped production on “The Matrix Resurrections,” set for release on December 22, 2021 in theaters and on HBO Max from Warner Bros. In the spring he will begin production on “John Wick 4,” the latest entry in his long-running iconic action franchise.

