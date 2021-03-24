‘Rick and Morty’ Co-Creator Sets ‘Koala Man’ at Hulu, an Adult Animated Comedy About a Koala Superhero

Justin Roiland is set to voice an unconventional (and very cute) superhero in a Hulu series from Michael Cusack, Benji Samit, and Dan Hernandez.

You’ve heard of Iron Man, Superman, and Batman. But what about “Koala Man”?

Hulu announced Tuesday that Justin Roiland, the co-creator of the hit animated sitcom “Rick and Morty,” is among the executive producers behind “Koala Man,” a new animated adult comedy series. The show comes from creator and executive producer Michael Cusack, who will voice the title character. Hulu ordered eight episodes of the series.

Per the streamer, the show will center on a family patriarch (Cusack) who lives a not-so-secret identity as the titular hero who possesses a burning passion to snuff out petty crime and bring order the community.

Benji Samit and Dan Hernandez are also involved in the project as executive producers and showrunners. Animation will be handled by Princess Pictures and Bento Box via Princess Bento Studio out of Los Angeles and Melbourne, Australia.

“Koala Man” will mark the latest in Hulu’s expanding roster of adult animated series; others include “Solar Opposites,” which was co-created by Roiland and fellow “Rick and Morty” creator Mike McMahan, as well as titles such as “Crossing Swords” and Marvel’s upcoming “M.O.D.O.K.” and “Hit Monkey.”

A specific release date for “Koala Man” was not provided by Hulu.

Roiland has made a name for himself in animated television via “Rick and Morty,” of which Season 5 is still in the works, as well as the aforementioned “Solar Opposites,” which premiered in 2020 to positive reviews. IndieWire’s Steve Greene praised “Solar Opposites” in his grade B+ review in May 2020, particularly its creators’ ability to draw from their successful “Rick and Morty” formula without making their new show derivative.

“Series co-creators Roiland and McMahan (who also co-wrote the show’s first episode) both come from the central braintrust behind Adult Swim’s ‘Rick and Morty,'” Greene said in his review. “While this new series isn’t exactly hiding from that other show’s DNA — for starters, the credits font and rough human character design is awfully similar — it’s another example of how ‘Solar Opposites’ can draw from what it wants and rework the rest. Some of Rick’s condescension is rooted in Korvo — Roiland voices both characters — but it’s a performance that relies on other emotional levels because there’s not the same ingrained assumption of inter-dimensional genius at every turn”

