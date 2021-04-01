‘Mare of Easttown’ Trailer: Kate Winslet Returns to HBO Alongside Guy Pearce, Jean Smart, and More

The "Mildred Pierce" star marks its 10-year anniversary by playing a very different eponymous hero in another HBO limited series.

The release date for the Kate Winslet-led “Mare of Easttown” is drawing near. HBO released a new trailer on Wednesday for the limited series, which is set to premiere on the premium cabler April 18.

Per HBO, the series is an “exploration into the dark side of a close community and an authentic examination of how family and past tragedies can define our present. Winslet stars as Mare Sheehan, a small-town Pennsylvania detective who investigates a local murder as life crumbles around her.”

The seven-part series is created by Brad Ingelsby (“The Way Back”), who returned to his home state of Pennsylvania to write the series, and all episodes were directed by Craig Zobel (“The Leftovers,” “The Hunt”).

“Mare of Easttown” also stars Julianne Nicholson (“The Outsider”) as Lori Ross, Mare’s best friend since childhood; Jean Smart (HBO’s “Watchmen”) as Helen, Mare‘s mother; Angourie Rice (“Black Mirror”) as Siobhan Sheehan, Mare’s teenage daughter; Evan Peters (“American Horror Story”) as Detective Colin Zabel, the county detective called in to assist with Mare‘s investigation; Guy Pearce (“Mildred Pierce”) as Richard Ryan, a local creative writing professor; David Denman (“Outcast”) as Frank Sheehan, Mare’s ex-husband; Cailee Spaeny (“Devs”) as Erin McMenamin, an isolated teen living with her volatile father; John Douglas Thompson (“Let Them All Talk”) as Chief Carter, Mare‘s boss at the Easttown Police Department; Sosie Bacon (“Here and Now”) as Carrie Layden, Drew’s mother and Kevin’s ex-girlfriend; and Neal Huff (HBO’s “The Wire”) as Mare’s cousin, Father Dan Hastings.

The limited series marks a reunion for Winslet and Pearce, who last starred together in the Emmy-winning miniseries “Mildred Pierce,” which first aired in 2011. The new drama also stars Kate Arrington, Ruby Cruz, Eisa Davis, Enid Graham, Justin Hurtt-Dunkley, Izzy King, Mackenzie Lansing, Cameron Mann, Kiah McKirnan, Jack Mulhern, Anthony Norman, Drew Scheid, and Madeleine Weinstein.

Winslet discussed working on the series during a virtual panel at the Television Critics Association 2021 Winter Press Tour, where she noted that she spent several months working with local Pennsylvania police departments, including those in the real county of Easttown, PA, to inform her work on the series.

“We wanted to capture what it really means to be a detective in that town,” she said. “If anything felt fake or phony, we’d ask [the consultants] to tell us.”

Check out the trailer below. “Mare of Easttown” premieres Sunday, April 18 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

