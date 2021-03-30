Mark Hamill, James Mangold Refuse to Film in Georgia Over Republican-Backed Voting Law

The "Logan" director put it most bluntly, writing on social media, "I will not direct a film in Georgia."

Mark Hamill and James Mangold are two of Hollywood’s biggest names rallying for a Hollywood boycott on filming in Georgia due to a controversial voting bill that many believe encourages voter suppression in the state (via The Hollywood Reporter). Republican Gov. Brian Kemp signed a bill on March 25 that “ushers in more rigid voters restrictions,” which include banning the distribution of food and water on voting lines and limiting the number of ballot drop boxes.

The voting bill was condemned by the likes of Joe Biden (he called it “Jim Crow in the 21st Century”) and Stacey Abrams (“a reminder of Georgia’s dark past”), and now it’s attracting the scorn of Hollywood. Mangold, the director behind “Logan” and Oscar winner “Ford v Ferrari,” took to social media to declare, “I will not direct a film in Georgia.” Mangold’s close collaborator François Audouy, a production designer on “Logan,” “The Wolverine,” and “Ford v Ferrari,” replied to the director by writing, “I will not design a film in Georgia.”

“Georgia has been using cash to steal movie jobs from other states that allow people to vote. I don’t want to play there,” Mangold wrote in a follow-up Tweet. “The state will be irredeemably red with these new ‘laws.'”

“Star Wars” icon Mark Hamill was notified of Mangold’s response to the Georgia voting bill on Twitter, and when asked if any other Hollywood figures would join Mangold in boycotting Georgia film production the actor responded, “ABSOLUTELY! #NoMoreFilmingInGeogia.”

This is not the first time directors and actors have called for a Georgia film production boycott in recent years. Back in 2019, Georgia’s controversial “Heartbeat bill” resulted in filmmaker and cinematographer Reed Morano, actress Kristen Wiig, and producer Christine Vachon declaring they would not shoot in Georgia. Jordan Peele and JJ Abrams were already filming HBO’s “Lovecraft Country” in Georgia at the time, but they donated their episodic fees to “stand with Stacey Abrams and the hardworking people of Georgia.”

While top studio CEOs went public with statements condemning Georgia at the time (Netflix said it was ready to “rethink” its investment in Georgia, while WarnerMedia said it would “reconsider” shooting there), no major studio pulled their slate of projects from the state.

