This weekend, Oprah talks to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the duo's first interview since leaving Royal life.

In May 2018, American actress Meghan Markle (Northwestern University, ’03, double major in international relations and theater) married Prince Harry, sixth in the line of succession to the British throne — an institution with a resolute tradition of patriarchal colonialism and violent, racist conquest that extends over multiple millennia.

It didn’t go super well?

I mean, Harry and Meghan seem fine. Baby No. 2 is on the way! They got one of those gonzo nine-figure Netflix deals! They launched a charitable foundation named after extremely cute baby No. 1! They have a sweet house in Montecito, California, down the street from the smart and effervescent Oprah Winfrey, who was a guest at their wedding!

Apparently, the British Royal Family hates this particularly sunny, particularly Californian style of do-gooding, and so Harry and Meghan want to talk it out with their neighbor Oprah for the benefit of us all.

“Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special” will air Sunday, March 7 at 8 p.m. ET. It will be available on streaming for those who pay for subscription services that include live TV, as well as via the recently launched Paramount+.

The interview will be, on many, many levels, very, very messy. The chat with Oprah will air less than a month after Harry and Meghan officially told Queen Elizabeth that they would not return as working members of the Royal Family after a yearlong trial separation.

In the days before the interview airs, Buckingham Palace announced they would initiate an investigation into charges that Meghan bullied palace staff during her tenure as the Duchess of Sussex, which is pretty rich considering the fact the British Royal Family hasn’t conducted a similar investigation into the assault allegations against Prince Andrew, who was a member of sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein’s party circle.

The interview also comes as Prince Philip, the 99-year-old Duke of Edinburgh — the Queen’s husband and Harry’s grandfather — remains in the hospital for treatment of a heart condition.

Below, watch the three pearl-clutching teasers of the interview that have been released so far:





