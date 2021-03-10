Michael B. Jordan Confirmed to Direct ‘Creed III,’ MGM Sets Thanksgiving 2022 Release Date

The latest "Rocky" spinoff follows on the success of the 2015 and 2018 "Creed" films, starring Jordan as Adonis Creed.

Update (March 10, 2021): MGM confirms Michael B. Jordan will make his directorial debut with “Creed III,” opening in theaters Thanksgiving 2022. Jordan will star, produce, and direct, with Tessa Thompson and Phylicia Rashad expected to reprise their roles. The film’s writers are Keenan Coogler and Zach Baylin, who penned the screenplay based on an outline by Ryan Coogler.

“Directing has always been an aspiration, but the timing had to be right,” Jordan said in a statement. “Creed III is that moment — a time in my life where I’ve grown more sure of who I am, holding agency in my own story, maturing personally, growing professionally, and learning from the Greats like Ryan Coogler, most recently Denzel Washington, and other top tier directors I respect. All of which sets the table for this moment. This franchise and in particular the themes of Creed III are deeply personal to me. I look forward to sharing the next chapter of Adonis Creed’s story with the awesome responsibility of being its director and namesake.”

Earlier (October 24, 2020): Michael B. Jordan is reportedly in talks to not only star in, but also direct, the third installment in the “Creed” film series. The news was first reported by Deadline within the context of a larger story about the studio MGM, which produced and distributed “Creed II” in 2018, and produced “Creed” with Warner Bros. distributing domestically in 2015. The first “Creed” film was helmed by Ryan Coogler, who directed Jordan in the films “Fruitvale Station” and “Black Panther.” “Creed II,” meanwhile, was directed by Steven Caple Jr. “Creed III” will mark the ninth installment in the “Rocky” franchise, dating back to the original starring Sylvester Stallone that won the Academy Award for Best Picture in 1977. “Creed III” also marks Jordan’s feature directorial debut. He previously executive-produced “Creed II.”

Back in February it was reported by THR that Zach Baylin, the scribe behind the upcoming Will Smith vehicle “King Richard,” is penning the script for “Creed III.” The movie will continue the saga of Adonis Creed, played by Jordan. The original movie grossed $173 million at the worldwide box office. The second film earned more than $214 million around the world. Jordan was last seen in the 2019 racial justice drama “Just Mercy” as Bryan Stevenson. He’ll next be seen in “Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse,” currently in post-production to be released next year, and is lending his voice to the marvel series “What If…?”

Also announced is another Ryan Coogler film, “Wrong Answer.” With a screenplay by Ta-Nehisi Coates based on a New Yorker article by Rachel Aviv, the film centers on a math teacher in Atlanta who is scandalized when he looks to get funding for his school by altering his students’ test scores. Jordan is also reportedly in development on a new film from Danny Boyle, titled “Methuselah.” It’s an action/adventure story centered on a 1,000-year-old man who has used his time on the planet to develop an unparalleled set of survival skills.

Along with plenty of critical acclaim throughout his career, Jordan received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination in 2018 for producing the HBO movie “Fahrenheit 451,” directed by Ramin Bahrani.

MGM representatives declined a request for comment.

