‘The Mitchells vs. the Machines’ Trailer: Netflix Family Adventure from Producers Phil Lord, Chris Miller

The animated family comedy sees a girl and her family fighting a robot uprising on her way to film school.

Netflix has released the first official trailer for “The Mitchells vs. The Machines,” the animated comedy from executive producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller, the hitmaker duo behind “The Lego Movie” and Oscar winner “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.” Written and directed by Michael Rianda and Jeff Rowe, “The Mitchells vs. The Machines” is a star-studded family comedy about an everyday family’s struggle to relate while technology rises up around the world.

When Katie Mitchell (Abbi Jacobson), a creative outsider, is accepted into the film school of her dreams, her plans to meet “her people” at college are upended when her nature-loving dad Rick (Danny McBride) determines the whole family should drive Katie to school together and bond as a family one last time. On the drive to campus they come across a tech uprising, leaving them to figure out how to save the world from a technological singularity.

In addition to Jacobson and McBride, the jam-packed voice cast includes Maya Rudolph, Eric André, Olivia Colman, Fred Armisen, Beck Bennett, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Charlyne Yi, Conan O’Brien, Sasheer Zamata, and Jay Pharaoh. Frequent Lord and Miller collaborator Mark Mothersbaugh composed music for the film. The soundtrack includes tracks from various artists, including Los Campesinos!, Sigur Rós, Talking Heads, Grimes, and Le Tigre.

Rianda and Rowe were both writers on the popular animated mystery comedy “Gravity Falls,” created by Alex Hirsch for Disney Channel. Starring the voice talents of Jason Ritter and Kristen Schaal as twins who investigate local mysteries in a town ripe with paranormal activity, the critically beloved series won two Emmy awards and was a hit with young audiences. In addition to serving as a creative consultant on “The Millers vs. The Machines,” Hirsch also features as part of the voice cast.

Formerly titled “Connected,” the comedy was originally slated to premiere last October but got pushed due to the pandemic. Netflix acquired the movie from Sony Pictures Animation and Columbia Pictures. The movie will stream globally on the platform beginning April 30.

Check out the wacky first official trailer for “The Mitchells vs. the Machines” below.

