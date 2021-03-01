Motion Picture Sound Editors Nominees Include ‘Sound of Metal,’ ‘News of the World,’ ‘Tenet’

Frontrunner "Sound of Metal" and "News of the World" each scored three nominations as they fight for the Oscar.

Darius Marder’s innovative “Sound of Metal” and Paul Greengrass’ “News of the World” western each grabbed three sound editing nominations (dialogue/ADR, effects/foley, and underscore) at the 68th annual MPSE Golden Reel Awards (which will be held virtually on April 16). “Sound of Metal,” the frontrunner, captures Riz Ahmed’s heavy-metal drummer slowly losing his hearing, while “News of the World” creates the shootouts, sandstorms, and rainstorms that assault Tom Hanks on his journey in post-Civil War Texas. The Academy has consolidated sound editing and mixing onto a single category for the first time this season.

Several features scored two nominations: “Tenet,” “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” and “Greyhound.” Also making the cut were “Mank,” “The Midnight Sky,” “The Invisible Woman,” “Nomadland,””Wonder Woman 1984,” “Emperor,” and “Cherry.”

Feature musical nominees included “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” The Prom,” “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of the Fire Saga,” “The High Note,” I am Woman,” “The Forty-Year-Old Version.” Feature documentary entries included “Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart,” “Crip Camp,” “John Lewis: Good Trouble,” “My Octopus Teacher,” “The Reason I Jump,” “Rebuilding Paradise,” “The Social Dilemma,” and “Zappa.”

Feature foreign language nominees included “Bacurau,” The Eight Hundred,” “I’m No Longer Here,” “Jallikattu,” and “The Life Ahead.” Feature animation nominees included “Soul,” “Wolfwalkers,” “Onward,” “Over the Moon,” and “The Croods: A New Age.”

Key TV nominees included “The Mandalorian,” “The Right Stuff,” “Snowpiercer,” “Raised By Wolves,” “Star Trek: Discovery,” “Star Trek: Picard,” “The Queen,” and “The Queen’s Gambit.”

Director George Miller will receive the Filmmaker Award and the Career Achievement Award will be announced at a later date.

68th Annual MPSE Golden Reel Award Nominees:

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Animation

“The Croods: A New Age”

DreamWorks

Supervising Sound Editors: Brian Chumney, Leff Lefferts

Sound Designer: Randy Thom, MPSE

Supervising Music Editor: Dominick Certo, MPSE

Dialogue Editor: Jonathan Greber

Sound Effects Editors: Pascal Garneau, Mac Smith

Foley Editors: Doug Winningham, Dee Selby

Foley Artists: John Roesch, MPSE; Shelley Roden, MPSE; Ronni Brown, Jana Vance

“Onward”

Disney / Pixar

Supervising Sound Editor: Shannon Mills

Sound Designer: Nia Hansen

Sound Effects Editors: Samson Neslund, Kimberly Patrick, David C. Hughes, Josh Gold

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Chris Gridley

Foley Editors: Christopher Flick, Steve Orlando

Foley Artists: John Roesch, MPSE; Shelley Roden, MPSE

Music Editor: Erich Stratmann

“Over the Moon”

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editors: Qianbaihui Yang, MPSE; Jeremy Bowker

Dialogue Editors: James Spencer, Brad Semenoff

Foley Editors: Dee Selby, Chris Frazier, Larry Oatfield, Alyssa Nevarez

Foley Artists: Ronni Brown, Jana Vance

Music Editor: Bradley Farmer

“Soul”

Disney

Supervising Sound Editor: Coya Elliott

Sound Effects Editors: Kimberly Patrick, Steve Orlando, Jonathan Stevens

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Cheryl Nardi

Sound Designer: Ren Klyce

Foley Editor Thom Brennan

Foley Artists: John Roesch, MPSE; Shelley Roden, MPSE; Dee Selby

“Wolfwalkers”

Apple Tv+

Supervising Sound Editors: Christine Seznec, Sebastien Marquilly, Bruno Seznec

Sound Effects Editors: Baptiste Bouche, Felix Davin, Alexandre Fleurant, Axel Steichen

Dialogue Editor: Anne-Lyse Haddak

Foley Editor: Stéphane Werner

Foley Artist: Florian Fabre

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Documentary

“Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart”

HBO Documentary Films

Supervising Sound Editor: Jonathan Greber

Sound Effects Editor: Pascal Garneau

“Crip Camp”

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editor: Jacob Bloomfield-Misrach

Dialogue Editor: Greg Francis

Sound Designers: Bijan Sharifi, William Sammons, James LeBrecht

“John Lewis: Good Trouble”

Magnolia Pictures

Sound Effects Editor: Richard Gould

Sound Designer: Christopher Barnett

“My Octopus Teacher”

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editor: Barry Donnelly

Foley Artist: Charl Mostert

“The Reason I Jump”

Vulcan Productions

Sound Effects Editors: Laurence Love Greed, Alexej Mungersdorff, Jack Wensley

Dialogue Editor: Jamie McPhee

Foley Editor: Srdjan Kurpjel

“Rebuilding Paradise”

National Geographic

Sound Effects Editors: David Hughes, Richard Gould

Sound Designer: Christopher Barnett

“The Social Dilemma”

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editor: Richard Gould

Dialogue Editor: James Spencer

Foley Artist: Andrea Gard

“Zappa”

Magnolia Pictures

Supervising Sound Editor: Lon Bender, MPSE

Dialogue Editors: Ryan Owens, George Anderson, Nick Pavey

Sound Effects Editors: Alex Nomick, P. Daniel Newman, Chris Kahwaty, MPSE

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Foreign Language Feature

“Bacurau”

Globo Filmes

Supervising Sound Editor: Ricardo Cutz Gaudenzi

Dialogue Editor: Victor Quintanilha

Sound Effects Editor: Matheus Miguens

Foley Editor: Rafael Faustino

Foley Artist: Pedro Coelho

“The Eight Hundred”

CMC Pictures

Supervising Sound Designer and Editor: Kang Fu

Sound Effects Editor: Steve Miller

Dialogue Editor: Ai Long Tan

Music Editor: Fei Yu

“I’m No Longer Here”

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editor: Javier Umpierrez

Dialogue Editor: Juan Sosa Rosell

Foley Editor: Lía Perez

Foley Artist: Marisela Suárez

Music Editor: Javier Umpierrez

“Jallikattu”

Opus Penta

Supervising Sound Editor: Ranganath Ravee

Sound Effects Editors: Sreejith Sreenivasan, Boney M. Joy, Arun Rama Varma, MPSE

Foley Artists: Amandeep Singh, Mohammad Iqbal Paratwada

“The Life Ahead”

Netflix

Supervising Sound Designer and Editor: Maurizio Argentieri

Dialogue Editor: Riccardo Righini

Foley Artist: Mauro Eusepi

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Underscore

“The Invisible Man”

Universal Pictures

Supervising Music Editor: Brett “Snacky” Pierce

Music Editor: Devaughn Watts

“The Midnight Sky”

Netflix

Supervising Music Editor: Michael Alexander

Scoring Editor: Peter Clarke, MPSE

“News of the World”

Universal Pictures

Supervising Music Editor: Arabella Winter

Music Editors: David Olson, Jim Weidman

“Sound of Metal”

Amazon

Supervising Music Editor: Carolina Santana

Scoring Editors: Nicolas Becker, Abraham Marder

“Tenet”

Warner Bros.

Supervising Music Editor: Alex Gibson

Music Editor: Nicholas Fitzgerald

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Netflix

Music Editor: Allegra de Souza

“Wonder Woman 84”

Warner Bros.

Supervising Music Editors: Gerard McCann, Ryan Rubin

Music Editors: Timeri Duplat, Michael Connell

Scoring Editors: Chris Barrett, Adam Miller, Alfredo Pasquel

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Musical

“Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of the Fire Saga”

Netflix

Music Editors: Allegra De Souza, Peter Oso Snell, MPSE; Jon Mooney

“The High Note”

Focus Features

Music Editor: Louis Schultz

“I Am Woman”

Transmission Films

Supervising Music Editor: Stuart Morton, MPSE

Music Editors: Bry Jones, Michael Tan

“The Forty-Year-Old Version”

Netflix

Music Editor: Lightchild

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Netflix

Supervising Music Editor: Todd Kasow

Music Editor: Tim Marchiafava

“The Prom”

Netflix

Music Editors: David Klotz, Nick Baxter

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Dialogue / ADR

“Emperor”

Sobini Films

Supervising Sound Editors: Glenn Morgan, D. Chris Smith

Dialogue Editors: Robert Jackson

“Greyhound”

Apple+

Supervising Sound Editors: Michael Minkler, Warren Shaw, Will Digby, MPSE

Supervising ADR Editor: Dave McMoyler

Dialogue Editors: Michelle Pazer, David Tichauer, Paul Carden

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editors: Paul Urmson, Skip Lievsay, MPSE

Supervising ADR Editor: Lidia Tamplenizza

Dialogue Editors: Michael Feuser

“Mank”

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editors: Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod

Supervising ADR Editor: Richard Quinn

Dialogue Editors: Kim Foscato, Lisa Chino, Cameron Barker

“News of the World”

Universal Pictures

Supervising Sound Editor: Oliver Tarney, MPSE

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Rachael Tate, MPSE

Supervising ADR Editor: Anna MacKenzie

“Nomadland”

Searchlight Pictures

Supervising Sound Editors: Sergio Diaz, MPSE; Zach Seivers, MPSE

“Sound of Metal”

Amazon

Supervising Sound Editor: Nicolas Becker

Supervising ADR Editor: Carolina Santana

Dialogue Editor: Michelle Couttolenc

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Netflix

Supervising Sound and ADR Editor: Renee Tondelli

Dialogue Editors: Michael Hertlein, MPSE; Jeena Schoenke, Jon Michaels

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Effects / Foley

“Cherry”

Apple TV+

Supervising Sound Editor: Mark Binder, MPSE

Sound Effects Editors: Donald Flick, Michael Gilbert, Matthew Coby

“Greyhound”

Apple TV+

Supervising Sound Editors: Warren Shaw, Michael Minkler, Will Digby, MPSE

Sound Designers: Ann Scibelli, Jon Title

Sound Effects Editors: Jeff Sawyer, Richard Kitting, Odin Benitez, MPSE; Jason King

Foley Editor: Luke Gibleon

Foley Artist: Marko Costanzo

“The Midnight Sky”

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editors: Bjørn Schroeder, Randy Thom

Sound Designer: Kyrsten Mate

Sound Effects Editor: Leff Lefferts

Foley Editor: Nicholas Docter

Foley Artists: John Roesch, Shelley Roden

“News of the World”

Universal Pictures

Supervising Sound Editor: Oliver Tarney

Sound Designer: Mike Fentum

Sound Effects Editors: Kevin Penney, Dawn Gough

Foley Editor: Hugo Adams

Foley Artists: Sue Harding, Andrea King, Oliver Ferris

“Sound of Metal”

Amazon

Supervising Sound Editor: Nicolas Becker

Sound Effects Editor: Carolina Santana

Foley Editor: Pietu Korhonen

Foley Artist: Heikke Kossi

“Tenet”

Warner Bros.

Supervising Sound Editor: Richard King

Sound Effects Editors: Michael W. Mitchell, Joseph Fraioli, Mark Larry

Foley Editors: Bruce Tanis, MPSE; Angela Ang

Foley Artists: Catherine Harper, MPSE; John Roesch, MPSE; Katie Rose, Alyson Dee Moore, Chris

Moriana, Shelley Roden, MPSE; Dan O’Connell, John Cucci, MPSE

“Wonder Woman 1984”

Warner Bros.

Supervising Sound Editor: Richard King, Jimmy Boyle

Sound Effects Editors: Rowan Watson, Michael Babcock, Jeff Sawyer

Foley Editors: Kevin Penney, Lily Blazewicz

Foley Artists: Peter Burgess, Zoe Freed

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Live Action Under 35:00

“Brooklyn 99”: “Lights Out”

NBC

Supervising Sound Editor: Danika Wikke, MPSE

Dialogue Editor: Joe Schiff

Sound Effects Editor: Mark Cookson

Foley Artists: Jonathan Bespoke, Ben Parker

Foley Editor: Julia Huberman

Music Editor: Tessa Phillips

“Dead To Me”: “If You Only Knew”

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editor: Walter Newman, MPSE

Supervising ADR Editor: Darleen Stoker

Sound Effects Editor: Ron Salalses

Music Editor: Amber Funk, MPSE

“Homecoming”: “Giant”

Amazon

Supervising Sound Editor: Kevin Buchholz

Music Editor: Ben Zales

Sound Effects Editor: Dan Kremer

Sound Designer: Daniel Colman, MPSE

Dialogue Editors: Polly McKinnon, Helen Luttrell

Foley Editor: Mike Marino

Foley Artists: Dominiquie Decaudain, Pam Kahn

“I May Destroy You”: “Eyes Eyes Eyes Eyes”

Warner Bros. Television

Supervising Sound Editor: Jim Goddard

Sound Designer: Joe Beal

Dialogue Editor: Tom Deane

Foley Editor: Alex Sidiropoulos

Foley Artist: Anna Wright

“A Parks and Recreation Special”

NBC Universal

Supervising Sound Editor: J. Brent Findley, MPSE

Music Editors: Jason Tregoe Newmann, Bryant J. Fuhrmann

Dialogue Editor: Michael Jesmer

“Servant”: “2:00”

Apple+

Supervising Sound Editor: Sean Garnhart

Sound Effects Editor: Mark Filip

Dialogue Editor: Michael Feuser

Music Editor: Lesley Langs

Foley Editors: Julien Pirrie, Gareth Rhys Jones

“Space Force”: “The Launch”

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editors: Bobby Mackston, Paul Hammond

Sound Effects Editor: Sean Garnhart

Music Editor: Jason Tregoe Newman

Foley Artist: Vincent Guisetti

“Ted Lasso”: “The Hope That Kills You”

Apple TV+

Supervising Sound Editor: Brent Findley, MPSE

Sound Effects Editor: Kip Smedley

Dialogue Editor: Bernard Weiser, MPSE

Music Editors: Sharyn Gersh, Richard Brown

Foley Artists: Sanaa Kelley, Matt Talib

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Short Form – Music

“The Alienist”: “Belly of the Beast”

TNT

Supervising Music Editor: Ali Hawkins

Hollywood: “Hooray for Hollywood”

Netflix

Supervising Music Editor: David Klotz

“Selena”: The Series

Netflix

Music Editor: Max Cremona

Snowpiercer: “Trouble Comes Sideways”

Netflix

Music Editors: Michael Baber, Alex Heller

“The Umbrella Academy”: “Valhalla”

Netflix

Music Supervisor: Jen Malone

Music Editor: Lodge Worster

Vikings: “The Best Laid Plans”

Amazon

Supervising Music Editors: Yuri Gorbachow, MPSE; Mikaila Simmons

Music Editor: Lise Beauchesne

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”: “Pilot”

NBC

Supervising Music Editor: Jaclyn Newman Dorn

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Short Form – Dialogue/ADR

“Babylon Berlin” – Season 3 – Episode 12

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editor: Frank Kruse

Supervising ADR Editor: Benjamin Hörbe

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Alexander Buck

The Flight Attendant”: “Other People’s Houses”

HBO Max

Supervising Sound Editor: Mike Marchain

Dialogue Editors: Julie Altus, Vince Tennant, Doug Mountain

“Locke & Key”: “Crown of Shadows”

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editor: Dustin Harris, MPSE

Dialogue Editors: Jill Purdy, MPSE

“The Mandalorian” S2: “Chapter 13: The Jedi”

Disney+

Supervising Sound Editors: Matthew Wood, David Acord

Dialogue Editor: Richard Quinn

ADR Editor: James Spencer

“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”: “What We’re Fighting For”

ABC

Supervising Sound Editor: Daniel Colman, MPSE

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Stefani Feldman, MPSE

Dialogue Editors: Fernanda Domene

“The Right Stuff”: “Flight”

Disney+

Supervising Sound Editor: Walter Newman

Supervising ADR Editor: Brian Armstrong, MPSE

Dialogue Editors: Darleen Stoker

“Snowpiercer”: “Trouble Comes Sideways”

TNT

Supervising Sound Editor: Sandra Portman, MPSE

ADR Editor: Eric Mouawad, Francisco Frial

Dialogue Editors: Eric Mouawad

“The Umbrella Academy”: “The End of Something”

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editor: John Benson

Dialogue Editors: Jason Krane, MPSE

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Short Form – Effects / Foley

“The 100”: “The Final War”

The CW

Supervising Sound Editors: Norval “Charlie” Crutcher, III, MPSE; Vince Tennant

Sound Designer: Peter D. Lago, MPSE

Foley Editors: Clayton Weber, Adam DeCoster, Jacob Houchen, MPSE

Foley Artist: Sanaa Kelley

“Hanna”: “The Trial”

Amazon

Supervising Sound Editor: Joe Beal

Sound Designer: Steve Browell

Foley Editor: Philip Clements

Foley Artist: Anna Wright

“Locke & Key”: “Head Games”

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editor: J.R. Fountain

Sound Effects Editors: Dashen Naidoo

Foley Artist: Steve Baine

“The Mandalorian” S2: “Chapter 13: The Jedi”

Disney+

Supervising Sound Editors: David Acord, Matthew Wood

Sound Effects Editors: Benjamin A. Burtt, J.R. Grubbs

Foley Editor: Richard Gould

Foley Artists: Ronni Brown, Jana Vance

“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D”.: “What We’re Fighting For”

ABC

Supervising Sound Editor: Daniel Colman, MPSE

Foley Editors: Randall Guth

Foley Artists: Pamela Kahn, Dominique Decaudain, Nancy Parker, MPSE; Mike Marino

“The Right Stuff”: “Flight”

Disney+

Supervising Sound Editor: Walter Newman, MPSE

Sound Designer: Kenneth Young

Foley Editor: Peter Reynolds

Foley Artists: Sanaa Kelley, Adam DeCoster

“Snowpiercer”: “Trouble Comes Sideways”

TNT

Supervising Sound Editor: Sandra Portman, MPSE

Sound Designer: James Fonnyadt, MPSE

Sound Effects Editor: Gregorio Gomez

Foley Editor: Dario DiSanto, MPSE

Foley Artist: Maureen Murphy, MPSE

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Long Form – Music / Musical

“Better Call Saul”: “Magic Man”

AMC

Music Editor: Jason Tregoe Newman

“The Boys”: “Nothing Like It in The World”

Amazon

Music Editor: Christopher Brooks

“Bridgerton”: “Shock and Delight”

Netflix

Music Editor: Brittany Dubay

“Ozark”: “Kevin Cronin Was Here”

Netflix

Music Editors: Jason Tregoe Newman, Stephen Lotwis

“The Queen’s Gambit”: “Adjournment”

Netflix

Music Editor: Tom Kramer

“Raised By Wolves”: “Pilot”

HBO Max

Music Editors: James Bladon, Lewis Morison, David Menke

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Long Form – Dialogue/ADR

“Better Call Saul”: “Something Unforgivable”

AMC

Supervising Sound Editor: Nick Forshager, MPSE

Supervising ADR Editor: Kathryn Madsen, MPSE

Dialogue Editor: Jane Boegel

“Dark” – “Life And Death”

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editor: Alexander Wuertz

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Thomas Kalbér

Supervising ADR Editor: Benjamin Hörbe

Dialogue Editor: Gaston Ibarroule

ADR Editor: Clemens Nürnberger

“Fargo”: “The Pretend War”

FX

Supervising Sound Editor: Nick Forshager, MPSE

Supervising ADR Editor: Tim Boggs

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Todd Niesen, MPSE

“Ozark”: “All In”

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editor: Nick Forshager, MPSE

Dialogue Editor: Todd Niesen, MPSE

ADR Editor: Steve Grubbs

“Star Trek: Picard”: “The Impossible Box”

CBS All Access

Supervising Sound Editor: Matthew E. Taylor

Dialogue Editor: Sean Heissinger

“The Crown”: “Fairytale”

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editor: Lee Walpole, MPSE

Dialogue Editor: Jeff Richardson

ADR Editors: Tom Williams, Steve Little

“The Queen’s Gambit”: “End Game”

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editor: Gregg Swiatlowski

Dialogue Editor: Eric Hirsch

ADR Editors: Wylie Statemen, MPSE; Leo Marcil, Eric Hoehn

“Westworld”: “The Mother of Exiles”

HBO

Supervising Sound Editor: Sue Gamsaragan Cahill

Dialogue Editors: Jane Boegel-Koch, Tim Tuchrello

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Long Form – Effects / Foley

“Better Call Saul”: “Bagman”

AMC

Supervising Sound Editors: Nick Forshager, MPSE; Kathryn Madsen, MPSE

Sound Designer: Todd Toon, MPSE

Sound Effects Editor: Matt Temple

Foley Editor: Jeff Cranford

Foley Artists: Gregg Barbanell, MPSE; Alex Ulrich, MPSE

“Devs” Episode 3

FX

Supervising Sound Editors: Glenn Freemantle, MPSE; Ben Barker

Sound Designer: Glenn Freemantle, MPSE

Sound Effects Editors: Danny Freemantle, Nick Freemantle, Rob Malone, Dayo James

Foley Editor: Lilly Blazewicz

Foley Artists: Peter Burgis, Zoe Freed

“Ozark”: “All In”

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editor: Nick Forshager, MPSE

Sound Effects Editors: Matt Decker, Matt Temple, Mark Allen, MPSE

Foley Editors: Amy Barber, Jonathan Bruce, Julia Huberman

Foley Artists: Jonathan Bruce, Ben Parker

“The Queen’s Gambit”: “End Game”

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editor: Gregg Swiatlowski

Sound Designers: Eric Hoehn, Patrick Cicero

Sound Effects Editors: Eric Hirsch, James David Redding III

Dialogue Editor: Wylie Stateman, MPSE

Foley Editor: Rachel Chancey

“Raised By Wolves”: Episode 1

HBO Max

Supervising Sound Editor: Victor Ennis

Sound Designer and Effects Editor: Jamey Scott, MPSE

Foley Artists: Alicia Stevenson, Dawn Lunsford

“Star Trek: Discovery”: “That Hope is You, Part 1”

CBS All Access

Supervising Sound Editor: Matthew E. Taylor

Sound Designers: Tim Farrell, Harry Cohen, MPSE

Sound Effects Editor: Michael Schapiro

Foley Editors: Clay Weber, Darrin Mann

Foley Artists: Alyson Dee Moore, Chris Moriana

“Star Trek: Picard”: “Et in Arcadia Ego, Part 2”

CBS All Access

Supervising Sound Editor: Matthew E. Taylor

Sound Designers: Tim Farrell, Harry Cohen, MPSE

Sound Effects Editor: Michael Schapiro

Foley Editors: Clay Weber, Darrin Mann

Foley Artists: Alyson Dee Moore, Chris Moriana

“Westworld”: “The Mother of Exiles”

HBO

Supervising Sound Editor: Sue Gamsaragan Cahill

Sound Designer: Benjamin Cook, MPSE

Sound Effects Editor: Shaughnessy Hare

Foley Editor: Brendan Croxon

Foley Artist: Adrian Medhurst

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Single Presentation

“A Christmas Carol”

FX

Supervising Sound Editor: Lee Walpole, MPSE

Sound Effects Editors: Saoirse Christopherson, Andy Kennedy

Dialogue Editor: Ian Wilkinson

Foley Editors: Catherine Thomas, Anna Wright

Music Editor: Cecile Tournesac

The Comey Rule”: Episode 2

Showtime

Supervising Sound Editors: Andrew DeCristofaro, MPSE; Darren “Sunny” Warkentin, MPSE

Sound Effects Editors: Mike Payne, MPSE; Hector C. Gika, MPSE

Foley Editor: Alexander Jongbloed

Music Editor: David Metzner

“Hamilton”

Disney+

Supervising Sound Editor: Tony Volante

Sound Effects Editor: Dave Paterson

Sound Designer: Nevin Steinberg

Music Editors: Dan Timmons, Derik Lee

“Into the Dark”: The Current Occupant

Hulu

Supervising Sound Editors: Roland Thai, MPSE; Justin W. Walker, MPSE

Foley Editors: Amy Barber, Julia Huberman, Richard Wills

Foley Artist: Jonathan Bruce

Music Editor: Mark Skillingberg

“Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker”: “The Fight of the Century”

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editor: Bobbi Banks

Sound Designers: Ezra Dweck, Paul Menichini, MPSE

Dialogue Editor: Bernard Weiser, MPSE

Foley Editor: Butch Wolf

Foley Artist: Sanaa Kelley

Music Editor: Stephen Lotwis

“Unorthodox”: “Part 1”

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editor: Daniel Iribarren

ADR Editor: Toby Bilz

Sound Designers: Sebastian Morsch, Paul Rischer

Foley Artist: Victor Shcheglov

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Animation Long Form

“Batman: Death in The Family”

Warner Bros.

Supervising Sound Editor: Devon Bowman

Supervising ADR Editor: Mark A. Keatts

Sound Effects Editors: George Peters, Alfredo Douglas

Dialogue Editors: Kelly Foley Downs, Patrick Foley

Sound Designer: Robert Hargreaves

ADR Editor: John Reynolds

Music Editor: Christopher Drake

“The Boss Baby: Back in Business”: “Get That Baby”

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editor: Jeff Shiffman, MPSE

Sound Effects Editors: Greg Rubin, Ian Howard

Dialogue Editors: Kerry Iverson-Brody, Xinyue Yu

Foley Editor: Carol Ma

“DuckTales”: “Let’s Get Dangerous!”

Disney

Supervising Sound Editor: Jeff Shiffman, MPSE

Sound Effects Editor: Katie Maynard

Dialogue Editor: Xinyue Yu

Foley Editor: Carol Ma

“The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants”: “The Xtreme Xploits of the Xplosive Xmas”

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editor: Jeff Shiffman, MPSE

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Kerry Iverson-Brody

Sound Effects Editors: Greg Rubin, Jessey Drake, MPSE

Dialogue Editor: Xinyue Yu

Foley Editor: Carol Ma

“The Loud House”: “Schooled”

Nickelodeon

Sound Effects Editors: Brad Meyer, MPSE; Tess Fournier, MPSE; Tim Vindigni

Dialogue Editor: John Deligiannis

Foley Editor: Carol Ma

“Mortal Kombat Legends”: “Scorpion’s Revenge”

Warner Bros. Animation

Supervising Sound Editors: Rob McIntyre, MPSE; D.J. Lynch

Supervising ADR Editor: Mark A. Keatts

Sound Effects Editors: Lawrence Reyes, Roger Pallan

Dialogue Editors: Mike Garcia, Kelly Foley Downs, David M. Cowan, Patrick Foley

Sound Designers: Marc Schmidt, Evan Dockter

ADR Editors: Mark Mercado, Jon Abelardo

Foley Editors: Roberto Allegria, Derek Swanson

“To Your Last Death”

Coverage Ink / Quiver Distr.

Supervising Sound Designer and Editor: Michael Archacki

Sound Editor: Matthew Schaff, MPSE

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Documentary

“Be Water”

ESPN

Supervising Sound Editor: Nas Parkash

Beastie Boys Story”

Apple TV+

Supervising Sound Editor: Martyn Zub, MPSE

Sound Effects Editors: Paul Aulicino, MPSE

“Bruce Springsteen’s Letter to You”

Apple TV+

Supervising Sound Editor: Steve Urban, MPSE

Music Editor: Brandon Duncan

“High Score”: Ep.1 “Boom & Bust”

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editor: Keith Hodne

“Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich”: “The Island”

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editor: R. Hollis Smith

“The Last Dance” Ep.1

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editor: Keith Hodne

“Laurel Canyon: A Place in Time”: “Episode 1”

EPIX/Amblin

Supervising Sound Editor: Jonathan Greber

Sound Effects Editor: Lucas Miller

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Feature

“Bad Education”

HBO

Supervising Sound Editor: Gene Park

Sound Effects Editor: Ric Schnupp

Dialogue Editor: Craig Kyllonen

ADR Editor: Colin Alexander, MPSE

Music Editor: Shari Johanson, MPSE

“Bliss”

Amazon

Supervising Sound Editors: Steve Boeddeker, Lee Salevan

Dialogue Editor: Michael Feuser

ADR Editor: Lidia Tamplenizza

Foley Editor: Igor Nikolić

Foley Artist: Jay Peck

“Blow the Man Down”

Amazon

Supervising Sound Editor: Chris Foster

Dialogue Editors: Matt Rigby, Michael Flannery

ADR Editors: John Bowen, Nora Linde

Foley Editor: Laura Heinzinger

Music Editor: Brian McOmber

“The Bygone”

Tubi

Supervising Sound Editor: David Barber, MPSE

Sound Effects Editors: Ben Zarai, Roland Thai, MPSE; George Haddad, MPSE; Dave Eichhorn

Foley Editor: Michael Kreple

Foley Artists: Gonzalo “Bino” Espinoza, David Kitchens, MPSE

“Christmas On the Square”

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editor: Trip Brock, MPSE

Supervising ADR Editor: Jacob Ortiz, MPSE

Sound Effects Editor: Raymond Park, MPSE

Dialogue Editors: Jackie Johnson, Bruce Stubblefield

Supervising Music Editors: Marc S. Perlman, MPSE; Michael T. Ryan, MPSE

Music Editor: Tom Ruttledge, Michael Farrow

“Safety”

Disney

Supervising Sound Editors: Christopher S. Aud, MPSE; Byron Wilson

Sound Effects Editors: Phil Barrie, Greg ten Bosch, MPSE; Aaron Glascock

Dialogue Editor: Daniel Saxlid, MPSE

Foley Editor: Terry Rodman, MPSE

Supervising Music Editor: Steve Durkee

“Troop Zero”

Amazon

Supervising Sound Editors: Erin Oakley, Sean McCormick

Sound Effects Editors: Paul Pirola, Andrew Neil, Dylan Barfield

Dialogue Editors: Robert Chen, Will Riley, MPSE

Foley Editor: Troy Mauri

Foley Artist: Adrian Medhurst

“The Ultimate Playlist of Noise”

Hulu

Supervising Sound Editor: Odin Benitez, MPSE

Supervising ADR Editor: Ryan Briley

Sound Designer: Russell Topal, MPSE

Foley Editor: Rustam Gimadlyev

Foley Artists: Bogdan Zavarzin, Natalia Syeryakova

Music Editor: Katerina Tolkishevskaya

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Computer Cinematic

“Destiny 2: Beyond Light”

Bungie

Director of Sound Design: David Henry

Music Editors: Skye Lewin, MPSE; Michael Salvatori, Josh Mosser, Michael Sechrist

Supervising Sound Editors: Adam Boyd, MPSE; Bryen Hensley, MPSE; Evan Buehler

Dialogue De-noising: Josh Mosser

Sound Designer: Stosh Tuszynski, Katie Waters, MPSE; Nick Interlandi, John Loranger, Jon Persson

Ghost of Tsushima”

Sony Interactive Entertainment

Supervising Sound Editor: Glen Gathard

Dialogue Lead: Kyle Richards

Sound Designers: Adam Oakley, Jimmy Boyle, Peter Hanson, Rowan Watson

Sound Editors: Dora Filipovic, Sophia Leader, George Lee, James Hayday, George Riley, Stefano

Marchetti

Foley Artists: Zoe Freed, Rebecca Heathcote

Foley Editor: Jemma Riley-Tolch

“The Last of Us Part II”

Sony Interactive Entertainment

Supervising Sound Editor: Shannon Potter

Sound Effects Editors: Patrick Ginn, Kyle Bailey, Michael Finley, Chad Bedell, Eric Paulsen, Keith

Bilderbeck, Jim Diaz

Foley Artists: Dawn Fintor, Alicia Stevenson

Audio Director: Robert Krekel

Sound Designers: Justin Mullens, Beau Jimenez, Neil Uchitel, Jesse Garcia, MPSE; Michael Marchisotto

Supervising Music Editors: Rob Goodson, Scott Shoemaker

Music Editors: Anthony Caruso, Tyler Crowder, Sonia Coronado, Adam Kallibjian, Adam Kallibjian, James

Zolyak, Ted Kocher, Scott Bergstrom, Tao-Ping Chen

“Ori and the Will of the Wisps: Willow Ceremony”

Xbox Game Studios

Audio Director: Kristoffer Larson

Audio Lead: Guy Whitmore, Alexander Leeman Johnson

“Spider-Man: Marvel’s Miles Morales”

Sony Interactive Entertainment

Supervising Sound Editor: Emile Mika, Csaba Wagner, Samuel Justice

Sound Designers: Zack Boguki, Aaron Sanchez, Jeff Darby, Nate Bonisteel, Gary Miranda, Mark MacBride

Supervising Music Editor: Rob Goodson

Dialogue Leads: Patrick Michalak, Ryan Schaad

Audio Leads: Dwight Okahara

Dialogue Editors: Tim Schumann, Alyssa Galindo, Tyler Held, Michelangelo Muscariello, Jaime Marcello

Supervising Music Editor: Scott Shoemaker

Music Editors: Tao Ping Chen, Andrew Buresh, Ernest Johnson, Ted Kocher, Sonia Coronado, Scott

Bergstrom, Tyler Crowder, Adam Kallibjian, James Zolyak

“Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order”

Electronic Arts

Supervising Sound Editor: Bryan O. Watkins

Supervising Music Editor: Nick Laviers

Sound Designers: Mitchell Osias, Ben Burtt, Michael C. Schapiro, Luis Galdames, MPSE; Nick Von Kaenel,

Sam Bird, Oscar Coen, Paxson Helgesen

Supervising Foley Editor: Caron Weidner

Foley Editors: Eric Lindemann, Darren Maynard, MPSE; Matthew Klimek, MPSE

Foley Artists: Chris Moriana, Alyson D. Moore

Dialogue Lead: Harrison Deutsch

Dialogue Editors: Dan P. Francis, Garrett Montgomery, MPSE; Stefan Kovatchev, Nicholas Friedemann,

Harrison Deutsch

Music Editors: Nick Laviers, Kory McMaster

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Computer Interactive Game Play

“Ghost of Tsushima”

Sony Interactive Entertainment

Audio Director: Rev. Dr. Bradley D Meyer

Audio Lead: Adam Lidbetter

Supervising Music Editors: Peter Scaturro, Keith Leary

Music Editors: Andrew Buresh, Adam Kallibjian, Nicholas Mastroianni, Sonia Coronado, Ted Kocher

Dialogue Lead: Kyle Richards

Dialogue Editors: Heather Plunkard, Kevin McClelland, Bianca Salinas

Sound Designers: Josh Lord, Mike Niederquell, Erik Buensuceso, Safar Bake, Andres Herrera, Michelle

Thomas, Michael Pitaniello, Tye Hastings, Rob Castro

The Last of Us Part II”

Sony Interactive Entertainment

Audio Director: Robert Krekel

Supervising Sound Editor: Shannon Potter

Supervising Dialogue Editors: Maged Khalil Ragab

Supervising Music Editor: Rob Goodson, Scott Shoemaker

Sound Designers: Neil Uchitel, Beau Jimenez, Justin Mullens, Jesse Garcia, MPSE; Michael Marchisotto,

Derek Brown, Jordan Denton

Dialogue Editors: Grayson Stone, Julius Kukla, Thomas Barrett, Jaime Marcelo, Erik Schmall, Duncan

Brown, Cesar Marenco

Foley Editors: Eolyne Arnold, MPSE

Sound Effects Editors: Patrick Ginn, Michael Finley, Kyle Bailey

Music Editors: Anthony Caruso, Tyler Crowder, Tao-Ping Chen, Sonia Coronado, Adam Kallibjian, Samuel

Marshall, James Zolyak, Ted Kocher, Scott Bergstrom

Foley Artists: Dawn Fintor, Alicia Stevenson

“Spider-Man: Marvel’s Miles Morales”

Sony Interactive Entertainment

Supervising Music Editors: Rob Goodson

Supervising Sound Editors: Emile Mika

Audio Lead: Jerry Berlongieri, Jamie McMenamy

Dialogue Lead: Patrick Michalak, Ryan Schaad

Sound Designers: Herschell Bailey, Blake Johnson, David Yingling, Brooke Yap, Tyler Cornett, Johannes

Hammers, Ryan See, Zack Boguki, Aaron Sanchez, Jeff Darby, Nate Bonisteel

Dialogue Editors: Tim Schumann, Tyler Held, Michelangelo Muscariello, Jaime Marcello

Music Editors: Tao Ping Chen, Andrew Buresh, Ernest Johnson, Ted Kocher, Scott Shoemaker, Sonia

Coronado, Scott Bergstrom, Tyler Crowder, Adam Kallibjian, James Zolyak

“Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order”

Electronic Arts

Sound Designers: Nick Von Kaenel, Kevin Notar, Stefan Kovatchev, Oscar Coen, Paxson Helgesen, Sam

Bird, Caron Weidner, Mike Schapiro, Ben Burtt, Nick Laviers, Christopher Clanin, Erick Ocampo, Jeremy

Rogers, Steve Johnson

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Animation Short Form

“Archer”: “Cold Fusion”

FX

Sound Designers: JC Richardson, Pierre Cerrato

Music Editor: JG Thirlwell

“Baba Yaga”

Amazon

Supervising Sound Editor: Scot Stafford

Sound Designer: Andrew Vernon, Jamey Scott, MPSE

Sound Effects Editor: Brendan Wolf

Music Editor: Rex Darnell

“The Boss Baby: Back in Business”: “Escape From Krinkles”

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editor: Jeff Shiffman, MPSE

Sound Effects Editors: Greg Rubin, Ian Howard

Dialogue Editors: Kerry Iverson-Brody, Xinyue Yu

Foley Editor: Carol Ma

“Canvas”

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editors: Andre Fenley, Jermaine Stegall

Sound Designer: Justin Pearson

Sound Effects Editor: Andrew Vernon

Foley Artist: Frank Aglieri-Rinella

“Clone Wars: The Phantom Apprentice”

Disney+

Supervising Sound Editors: Matthew Wood, David Acord

Sound Effects Editor: Kimberly Patrick

Foley Editor: Frank Rinella

Foley Artist: Margie O’Malley

Dialogue Editor: Tony Diaz

Music Editor: Peter Lam

“Star Trek: Short Trek”: “Ephraim and Dot”

CBS All Access

Supervising Sound Editor: Matthew E. Taylor

Sound Designer: Tim Farrell, Harry Cohen, MPSE

Music Editor: Moira Marquis, Stan Jones

ADR Editor: Sean Heissinger

“Wizards”: “Spellbound”

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editors: James Miller, Otis Van Osten

Foley Editor: Tommy Sarioglou, Aran Tanchum

Dialogue Editors: Carlos Sanches, Jason Oliver

Foley Artist: Vincent Guisetti

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Student Film (Verna Fields Award)

“Kadalin Kural”

Annapurna College of Film and Media

Supervising Sound Editor: Vandana Ramakrishna

Dialogue Editor: Vandana Ramakrishna

Supervising Music Editor: Vandana Ramakrishna

Sound Designer: Vandana Ramakrishna

Sound Effects Editor: Vandana Ramakrishna

Foley Artist: Varun Arsid

“Lakutshon’ Ilanga” (“When the Sun Sets”)

Dodge College of Film and Media Arts

Supervising Sound Editor: Andree Lin

Sound Designer: Andree Lin

Foley Artist: Andrew Gutierrez

“Las Escondidas”

Chapman University

Supervising Sound Editor: Karthik Mohan Vijaymohan

“Listen to Us”

SCAD

Supervising Sound Editor: Juliana Henao

Sound Effects Editor: Dominique Maio

Dialogue Editors: Juliana Henao

Music Editor: Nia R. Dawson

“Meow or Never!”

The National Film and Television School

Supervising Sound Designer and Editor: Harry J.N. Parsons

“O Black Hole!”

The National Film and Television School

Supervising Sound Designer and Editor: Ed Rousseau

“Phantom Spectre”

USC School of Cinematic Arts

Supervising Sound Editor: Paul J. Vogel, MPSE

Dialogue Editors: Ryan Vaughan, MPSE; Audrey Gu

Foley Artist: Isa Vogel, Miska Kajanus

“The Unknown”

The National Film and Television School

Supervising Sound Editor: Yin Lee

Sound Designer: Yin Lee

