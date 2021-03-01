Motion Picture Sound Editors Nominees Include ‘Sound of Metal,’ ‘News of the World,’ ‘Tenet’

Darius Marder’s innovative “Sound of Metal” and Paul Greengrass’ “News of the World” western each grabbed three sound editing nominations (dialogue/ADR, effects/foley, and underscore) at the 68th annual MPSE Golden Reel Awards (which will be held virtually on April 16). “Sound of Metal,” the frontrunner, captures Riz Ahmed’s heavy-metal drummer slowly losing his hearing, while “News of the World” creates the shootouts, sandstorms, and rainstorms that assault Tom Hanks on his journey in post-Civil War Texas. The Academy has consolidated sound editing and mixing onto a single category for the first time this season.
Several features scored two nominations: “Tenet,” “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” and “Greyhound.” Also making the cut were “Mank,” “The Midnight Sky,” “The Invisible Woman,” “Nomadland,””Wonder Woman 1984,” “Emperor,” and “Cherry.”
Feature musical nominees included “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” The Prom,” “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of the Fire Saga,” “The High Note,” I am Woman,” “The Forty-Year-Old Version.” Feature documentary entries included “Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart,” “Crip Camp,” “John Lewis: Good Trouble,” “My Octopus Teacher,” “The Reason I Jump,” “Rebuilding Paradise,” “The Social Dilemma,” and “Zappa.”
Universal
Feature foreign language nominees included “Bacurau,” The Eight Hundred,” “I’m No Longer Here,” “Jallikattu,” and “The Life Ahead.” Feature animation nominees included “Soul,” “Wolfwalkers,” “Onward,” “Over the Moon,” and “The Croods: A New Age.”
Key TV nominees included “The Mandalorian,” “The Right Stuff,” “Snowpiercer,” “Raised By Wolves,” “Star Trek: Discovery,” “Star Trek: Picard,” “The Queen,” and “The Queen’s Gambit.”
Director George Miller will receive the Filmmaker Award and the Career Achievement Award will be announced at a later date.
68th Annual MPSE Golden Reel Award Nominees:
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Animation
“The Croods: A New Age”
DreamWorks
Supervising Sound Editors: Brian Chumney, Leff Lefferts
Sound Designer: Randy Thom, MPSE
Supervising Music Editor: Dominick Certo, MPSE
Dialogue Editor: Jonathan Greber
Sound Effects Editors: Pascal Garneau, Mac Smith
Foley Editors: Doug Winningham, Dee Selby
Foley Artists: John Roesch, MPSE; Shelley Roden, MPSE; Ronni Brown, Jana Vance
“Onward”
Disney / Pixar
Supervising Sound Editor: Shannon Mills
Sound Designer: Nia Hansen
Sound Effects Editors: Samson Neslund, Kimberly Patrick, David C. Hughes, Josh Gold
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Chris Gridley
Foley Editors: Christopher Flick, Steve Orlando
Foley Artists: John Roesch, MPSE; Shelley Roden, MPSE
Music Editor: Erich Stratmann
“Over the Moon”
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editors: Qianbaihui Yang, MPSE; Jeremy Bowker
Dialogue Editors: James Spencer, Brad Semenoff
Foley Editors: Dee Selby, Chris Frazier, Larry Oatfield, Alyssa Nevarez
Foley Artists: Ronni Brown, Jana Vance
Music Editor: Bradley Farmer
“Soul”
Disney
Supervising Sound Editor: Coya Elliott
Sound Effects Editors: Kimberly Patrick, Steve Orlando, Jonathan Stevens
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Cheryl Nardi
Sound Designer: Ren Klyce
Foley Editor Thom Brennan
Foley Artists: John Roesch, MPSE; Shelley Roden, MPSE; Dee Selby
“Wolfwalkers”
Apple Tv+
Supervising Sound Editors: Christine Seznec, Sebastien Marquilly, Bruno Seznec
Sound Effects Editors: Baptiste Bouche, Felix Davin, Alexandre Fleurant, Axel Steichen
Dialogue Editor: Anne-Lyse Haddak
Foley Editor: Stéphane Werner
Foley Artist: Florian Fabre
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Documentary
“Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart”
HBO Documentary Films
Supervising Sound Editor: Jonathan Greber
Sound Effects Editor: Pascal Garneau
“Crip Camp”
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editor: Jacob Bloomfield-Misrach
Dialogue Editor: Greg Francis
Sound Designers: Bijan Sharifi, William Sammons, James LeBrecht
“John Lewis: Good Trouble”
Magnolia Pictures
Sound Effects Editor: Richard Gould
Sound Designer: Christopher Barnett
“My Octopus Teacher”
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editor: Barry Donnelly
Foley Artist: Charl Mostert
“The Reason I Jump”
Vulcan Productions
Sound Effects Editors: Laurence Love Greed, Alexej Mungersdorff, Jack Wensley
Dialogue Editor: Jamie McPhee
Foley Editor: Srdjan Kurpjel
“Rebuilding Paradise”
National Geographic
Sound Effects Editors: David Hughes, Richard Gould
Sound Designer: Christopher Barnett
“The Social Dilemma”
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editor: Richard Gould
Dialogue Editor: James Spencer
Foley Artist: Andrea Gard
“Zappa”
Magnolia Pictures
Supervising Sound Editor: Lon Bender, MPSE
Dialogue Editors: Ryan Owens, George Anderson, Nick Pavey
Sound Effects Editors: Alex Nomick, P. Daniel Newman, Chris Kahwaty, MPSE
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Foreign Language Feature
“Bacurau”
Globo Filmes
Supervising Sound Editor: Ricardo Cutz Gaudenzi
Dialogue Editor: Victor Quintanilha
Sound Effects Editor: Matheus Miguens
Foley Editor: Rafael Faustino
Foley Artist: Pedro Coelho
“The Eight Hundred”
CMC Pictures
Supervising Sound Designer and Editor: Kang Fu
Sound Effects Editor: Steve Miller
Dialogue Editor: Ai Long Tan
Music Editor: Fei Yu
“I’m No Longer Here”
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editor: Javier Umpierrez
Dialogue Editor: Juan Sosa Rosell
Foley Editor: Lía Perez
Foley Artist: Marisela Suárez
Music Editor: Javier Umpierrez
“Jallikattu”
Opus Penta
Supervising Sound Editor: Ranganath Ravee
Sound Effects Editors: Sreejith Sreenivasan, Boney M. Joy, Arun Rama Varma, MPSE
Foley Artists: Amandeep Singh, Mohammad Iqbal Paratwada
“The Life Ahead”
Netflix
Supervising Sound Designer and Editor: Maurizio Argentieri
Dialogue Editor: Riccardo Righini
Foley Artist: Mauro Eusepi
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Underscore
“The Invisible Man”
Universal Pictures
Supervising Music Editor: Brett “Snacky” Pierce
Music Editor: Devaughn Watts
“The Midnight Sky”
Netflix
Supervising Music Editor: Michael Alexander
Scoring Editor: Peter Clarke, MPSE
“News of the World”
Universal Pictures
Supervising Music Editor: Arabella Winter
Music Editors: David Olson, Jim Weidman
“Sound of Metal”
Amazon
Supervising Music Editor: Carolina Santana
Scoring Editors: Nicolas Becker, Abraham Marder
“Tenet”
Warner Bros.
Supervising Music Editor: Alex Gibson
Music Editor: Nicholas Fitzgerald
“The Trial of the Chicago 7”
Netflix
Music Editor: Allegra de Souza
“Wonder Woman 84”
Warner Bros.
Supervising Music Editors: Gerard McCann, Ryan Rubin
Music Editors: Timeri Duplat, Michael Connell
Scoring Editors: Chris Barrett, Adam Miller, Alfredo Pasquel
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Musical
“Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of the Fire Saga”
Netflix
Music Editors: Allegra De Souza, Peter Oso Snell, MPSE; Jon Mooney
“The High Note”
Focus Features
Music Editor: Louis Schultz
“I Am Woman”
Transmission Films
Supervising Music Editor: Stuart Morton, MPSE
Music Editors: Bry Jones, Michael Tan
“The Forty-Year-Old Version”
Netflix
Music Editor: Lightchild
“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
Netflix
Supervising Music Editor: Todd Kasow
Music Editor: Tim Marchiafava
“The Prom”
Netflix
Music Editors: David Klotz, Nick Baxter
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Dialogue / ADR
“Emperor”
Sobini Films
Supervising Sound Editors: Glenn Morgan, D. Chris Smith
Dialogue Editors: Robert Jackson
“Greyhound”
Apple+
Supervising Sound Editors: Michael Minkler, Warren Shaw, Will Digby, MPSE
Supervising ADR Editor: Dave McMoyler
Dialogue Editors: Michelle Pazer, David Tichauer, Paul Carden
“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editors: Paul Urmson, Skip Lievsay, MPSE
Supervising ADR Editor: Lidia Tamplenizza
Dialogue Editors: Michael Feuser
“Mank”
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editors: Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod
Supervising ADR Editor: Richard Quinn
Dialogue Editors: Kim Foscato, Lisa Chino, Cameron Barker
“News of the World”
Universal Pictures
Supervising Sound Editor: Oliver Tarney, MPSE
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Rachael Tate, MPSE
Supervising ADR Editor: Anna MacKenzie
“Nomadland”
Searchlight Pictures
Supervising Sound Editors: Sergio Diaz, MPSE; Zach Seivers, MPSE
“Sound of Metal”
Amazon
Supervising Sound Editor: Nicolas Becker
Supervising ADR Editor: Carolina Santana
Dialogue Editor: Michelle Couttolenc
“The Trial of the Chicago 7”
Netflix
Supervising Sound and ADR Editor: Renee Tondelli
Dialogue Editors: Michael Hertlein, MPSE; Jeena Schoenke, Jon Michaels
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Effects / Foley
“Cherry”
Apple TV+
Supervising Sound Editor: Mark Binder, MPSE
Sound Effects Editors: Donald Flick, Michael Gilbert, Matthew Coby
“Greyhound”
Apple TV+
Supervising Sound Editors: Warren Shaw, Michael Minkler, Will Digby, MPSE
Sound Designers: Ann Scibelli, Jon Title
Sound Effects Editors: Jeff Sawyer, Richard Kitting, Odin Benitez, MPSE; Jason King
Foley Editor: Luke Gibleon
Foley Artist: Marko Costanzo
“The Midnight Sky”
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editors: Bjørn Schroeder, Randy Thom
Sound Designer: Kyrsten Mate
Sound Effects Editor: Leff Lefferts
Foley Editor: Nicholas Docter
Foley Artists: John Roesch, Shelley Roden
“News of the World”
Universal Pictures
Supervising Sound Editor: Oliver Tarney
Sound Designer: Mike Fentum
Sound Effects Editors: Kevin Penney, Dawn Gough
Foley Editor: Hugo Adams
Foley Artists: Sue Harding, Andrea King, Oliver Ferris
“Sound of Metal”
Amazon
Supervising Sound Editor: Nicolas Becker
Sound Effects Editor: Carolina Santana
Foley Editor: Pietu Korhonen
Foley Artist: Heikke Kossi
“Tenet”
Warner Bros.
Supervising Sound Editor: Richard King
Sound Effects Editors: Michael W. Mitchell, Joseph Fraioli, Mark Larry
Foley Editors: Bruce Tanis, MPSE; Angela Ang
Foley Artists: Catherine Harper, MPSE; John Roesch, MPSE; Katie Rose, Alyson Dee Moore, Chris
Moriana, Shelley Roden, MPSE; Dan O’Connell, John Cucci, MPSE
“Wonder Woman 1984”
Warner Bros.
Supervising Sound Editor: Richard King, Jimmy Boyle
Sound Effects Editors: Rowan Watson, Michael Babcock, Jeff Sawyer
Foley Editors: Kevin Penney, Lily Blazewicz
Foley Artists: Peter Burgess, Zoe Freed
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Live Action Under 35:00
“Brooklyn 99”: “Lights Out”
NBC
Supervising Sound Editor: Danika Wikke, MPSE
Dialogue Editor: Joe Schiff
Sound Effects Editor: Mark Cookson
Foley Artists: Jonathan Bespoke, Ben Parker
Foley Editor: Julia Huberman
Music Editor: Tessa Phillips
“Dead To Me”: “If You Only Knew”
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editor: Walter Newman, MPSE
Supervising ADR Editor: Darleen Stoker
Sound Effects Editor: Ron Salalses
Music Editor: Amber Funk, MPSE
“Homecoming”: “Giant”
Amazon
Supervising Sound Editor: Kevin Buchholz
Music Editor: Ben Zales
Sound Effects Editor: Dan Kremer
Sound Designer: Daniel Colman, MPSE
Dialogue Editors: Polly McKinnon, Helen Luttrell
Foley Editor: Mike Marino
Foley Artists: Dominiquie Decaudain, Pam Kahn
“I May Destroy You”: “Eyes Eyes Eyes Eyes”
Warner Bros. Television
Supervising Sound Editor: Jim Goddard
Sound Designer: Joe Beal
Dialogue Editor: Tom Deane
Foley Editor: Alex Sidiropoulos
Foley Artist: Anna Wright
“A Parks and Recreation Special”
NBC Universal
Supervising Sound Editor: J. Brent Findley, MPSE
Music Editors: Jason Tregoe Newmann, Bryant J. Fuhrmann
Dialogue Editor: Michael Jesmer
“Servant”: “2:00”
Apple+
Supervising Sound Editor: Sean Garnhart
Sound Effects Editor: Mark Filip
Dialogue Editor: Michael Feuser
Music Editor: Lesley Langs
Foley Editors: Julien Pirrie, Gareth Rhys Jones
“Space Force”: “The Launch”
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editors: Bobby Mackston, Paul Hammond
Sound Effects Editor: Sean Garnhart
Music Editor: Jason Tregoe Newman
Foley Artist: Vincent Guisetti
“Ted Lasso”: “The Hope That Kills You”
Apple TV+
Supervising Sound Editor: Brent Findley, MPSE
Sound Effects Editor: Kip Smedley
Dialogue Editor: Bernard Weiser, MPSE
Music Editors: Sharyn Gersh, Richard Brown
Foley Artists: Sanaa Kelley, Matt Talib
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Short Form – Music
“The Alienist”: “Belly of the Beast”
TNT
Supervising Music Editor: Ali Hawkins
Hollywood: “Hooray for Hollywood”
Netflix
Supervising Music Editor: David Klotz
“Selena”: The Series
Netflix
Music Editor: Max Cremona
Snowpiercer: “Trouble Comes Sideways”
Netflix
Music Editors: Michael Baber, Alex Heller
“The Umbrella Academy”: “Valhalla”
Netflix
Music Supervisor: Jen Malone
Music Editor: Lodge Worster
Vikings: “The Best Laid Plans”
Amazon
Supervising Music Editors: Yuri Gorbachow, MPSE; Mikaila Simmons
Music Editor: Lise Beauchesne
“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”: “Pilot”
NBC
Supervising Music Editor: Jaclyn Newman Dorn
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Short Form – Dialogue/ADR
“Babylon Berlin” – Season 3 – Episode 12
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editor: Frank Kruse
Supervising ADR Editor: Benjamin Hörbe
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Alexander Buck
The Flight Attendant”: “Other People’s Houses”
HBO Max
Supervising Sound Editor: Mike Marchain
Dialogue Editors: Julie Altus, Vince Tennant, Doug Mountain
“Locke & Key”: “Crown of Shadows”
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editor: Dustin Harris, MPSE
Dialogue Editors: Jill Purdy, MPSE
“The Mandalorian” S2: “Chapter 13: The Jedi”
Disney+
Supervising Sound Editors: Matthew Wood, David Acord
Dialogue Editor: Richard Quinn
ADR Editor: James Spencer
“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”: “What We’re Fighting For”
ABC
Supervising Sound Editor: Daniel Colman, MPSE
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Stefani Feldman, MPSE
Dialogue Editors: Fernanda Domene
“The Right Stuff”: “Flight”
Disney+
Supervising Sound Editor: Walter Newman
Supervising ADR Editor: Brian Armstrong, MPSE
Dialogue Editors: Darleen Stoker
“Snowpiercer”: “Trouble Comes Sideways”
TNT
Supervising Sound Editor: Sandra Portman, MPSE
ADR Editor: Eric Mouawad, Francisco Frial
Dialogue Editors: Eric Mouawad
“The Umbrella Academy”: “The End of Something”
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editor: John Benson
Dialogue Editors: Jason Krane, MPSE
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Short Form – Effects / Foley
“The 100”: “The Final War”
The CW
Supervising Sound Editors: Norval “Charlie” Crutcher, III, MPSE; Vince Tennant
Sound Designer: Peter D. Lago, MPSE
Foley Editors: Clayton Weber, Adam DeCoster, Jacob Houchen, MPSE
Foley Artist: Sanaa Kelley
“Hanna”: “The Trial”
Amazon
Supervising Sound Editor: Joe Beal
Sound Designer: Steve Browell
Foley Editor: Philip Clements
Foley Artist: Anna Wright
“Locke & Key”: “Head Games”
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editor: J.R. Fountain
Sound Effects Editors: Dashen Naidoo
Foley Artist: Steve Baine
“The Mandalorian” S2: “Chapter 13: The Jedi”
Disney+
Supervising Sound Editors: David Acord, Matthew Wood
Sound Effects Editors: Benjamin A. Burtt, J.R. Grubbs
Foley Editor: Richard Gould
Foley Artists: Ronni Brown, Jana Vance
“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D”.: “What We’re Fighting For”
ABC
Supervising Sound Editor: Daniel Colman, MPSE
Foley Editors: Randall Guth
Foley Artists: Pamela Kahn, Dominique Decaudain, Nancy Parker, MPSE; Mike Marino
“The Right Stuff”: “Flight”
Disney+
Supervising Sound Editor: Walter Newman, MPSE
Sound Designer: Kenneth Young
Foley Editor: Peter Reynolds
Foley Artists: Sanaa Kelley, Adam DeCoster
“Snowpiercer”: “Trouble Comes Sideways”
TNT
Supervising Sound Editor: Sandra Portman, MPSE
Sound Designer: James Fonnyadt, MPSE
Sound Effects Editor: Gregorio Gomez
Foley Editor: Dario DiSanto, MPSE
Foley Artist: Maureen Murphy, MPSE
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Long Form – Music / Musical
“Better Call Saul”: “Magic Man”
AMC
Music Editor: Jason Tregoe Newman
“The Boys”: “Nothing Like It in The World”
Amazon
Music Editor: Christopher Brooks
“Bridgerton”: “Shock and Delight”
Netflix
Music Editor: Brittany Dubay
“Ozark”: “Kevin Cronin Was Here”
Netflix
Music Editors: Jason Tregoe Newman, Stephen Lotwis
“The Queen’s Gambit”: “Adjournment”
Netflix
Music Editor: Tom Kramer
“Raised By Wolves”: “Pilot”
HBO Max
Music Editors: James Bladon, Lewis Morison, David Menke
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Long Form – Dialogue/ADR
“Better Call Saul”: “Something Unforgivable”
AMC
Supervising Sound Editor: Nick Forshager, MPSE
Supervising ADR Editor: Kathryn Madsen, MPSE
Dialogue Editor: Jane Boegel
“Dark” – “Life And Death”
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editor: Alexander Wuertz
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Thomas Kalbér
Supervising ADR Editor: Benjamin Hörbe
Dialogue Editor: Gaston Ibarroule
ADR Editor: Clemens Nürnberger
“Fargo”: “The Pretend War”
FX
Supervising Sound Editor: Nick Forshager, MPSE
Supervising ADR Editor: Tim Boggs
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Todd Niesen, MPSE
“Ozark”: “All In”
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editor: Nick Forshager, MPSE
Dialogue Editor: Todd Niesen, MPSE
ADR Editor: Steve Grubbs
“Star Trek: Picard”: “The Impossible Box”
CBS All Access
Supervising Sound Editor: Matthew E. Taylor
Dialogue Editor: Sean Heissinger
“The Crown”: “Fairytale”
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editor: Lee Walpole, MPSE
Dialogue Editor: Jeff Richardson
ADR Editors: Tom Williams, Steve Little
“The Queen’s Gambit”: “End Game”
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editor: Gregg Swiatlowski
Dialogue Editor: Eric Hirsch
ADR Editors: Wylie Statemen, MPSE; Leo Marcil, Eric Hoehn
“Westworld”: “The Mother of Exiles”
HBO
Supervising Sound Editor: Sue Gamsaragan Cahill
Dialogue Editors: Jane Boegel-Koch, Tim Tuchrello
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Long Form – Effects / Foley
“Better Call Saul”: “Bagman”
AMC
Supervising Sound Editors: Nick Forshager, MPSE; Kathryn Madsen, MPSE
Sound Designer: Todd Toon, MPSE
Sound Effects Editor: Matt Temple
Foley Editor: Jeff Cranford
Foley Artists: Gregg Barbanell, MPSE; Alex Ulrich, MPSE
“Devs” Episode 3
FX
Supervising Sound Editors: Glenn Freemantle, MPSE; Ben Barker
Sound Designer: Glenn Freemantle, MPSE
Sound Effects Editors: Danny Freemantle, Nick Freemantle, Rob Malone, Dayo James
Foley Editor: Lilly Blazewicz
Foley Artists: Peter Burgis, Zoe Freed
“Ozark”: “All In”
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editor: Nick Forshager, MPSE
Sound Effects Editors: Matt Decker, Matt Temple, Mark Allen, MPSE
Foley Editors: Amy Barber, Jonathan Bruce, Julia Huberman
Foley Artists: Jonathan Bruce, Ben Parker
“The Queen’s Gambit”: “End Game”
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editor: Gregg Swiatlowski
Sound Designers: Eric Hoehn, Patrick Cicero
Sound Effects Editors: Eric Hirsch, James David Redding III
Dialogue Editor: Wylie Stateman, MPSE
Foley Editor: Rachel Chancey
“Raised By Wolves”: Episode 1
HBO Max
Supervising Sound Editor: Victor Ennis
Sound Designer and Effects Editor: Jamey Scott, MPSE
Foley Artists: Alicia Stevenson, Dawn Lunsford
“Star Trek: Discovery”: “That Hope is You, Part 1”
CBS All Access
Supervising Sound Editor: Matthew E. Taylor
Sound Designers: Tim Farrell, Harry Cohen, MPSE
Sound Effects Editor: Michael Schapiro
Foley Editors: Clay Weber, Darrin Mann
Foley Artists: Alyson Dee Moore, Chris Moriana
“Star Trek: Picard”: “Et in Arcadia Ego, Part 2”
CBS All Access
Supervising Sound Editor: Matthew E. Taylor
Sound Designers: Tim Farrell, Harry Cohen, MPSE
Sound Effects Editor: Michael Schapiro
Foley Editors: Clay Weber, Darrin Mann
Foley Artists: Alyson Dee Moore, Chris Moriana
“Westworld”: “The Mother of Exiles”
HBO
Supervising Sound Editor: Sue Gamsaragan Cahill
Sound Designer: Benjamin Cook, MPSE
Sound Effects Editor: Shaughnessy Hare
Foley Editor: Brendan Croxon
Foley Artist: Adrian Medhurst
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Single Presentation
“A Christmas Carol”
FX
Supervising Sound Editor: Lee Walpole, MPSE
Sound Effects Editors: Saoirse Christopherson, Andy Kennedy
Dialogue Editor: Ian Wilkinson
Foley Editors: Catherine Thomas, Anna Wright
Music Editor: Cecile Tournesac
The Comey Rule”: Episode 2
Showtime
Supervising Sound Editors: Andrew DeCristofaro, MPSE; Darren “Sunny” Warkentin, MPSE
Sound Effects Editors: Mike Payne, MPSE; Hector C. Gika, MPSE
Foley Editor: Alexander Jongbloed
Music Editor: David Metzner
“Hamilton”
Disney+
Supervising Sound Editor: Tony Volante
Sound Effects Editor: Dave Paterson
Sound Designer: Nevin Steinberg
Music Editors: Dan Timmons, Derik Lee
“Into the Dark”: The Current Occupant
Hulu
Supervising Sound Editors: Roland Thai, MPSE; Justin W. Walker, MPSE
Foley Editors: Amy Barber, Julia Huberman, Richard Wills
Foley Artist: Jonathan Bruce
Music Editor: Mark Skillingberg
“Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker”: “The Fight of the Century”
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editor: Bobbi Banks
Sound Designers: Ezra Dweck, Paul Menichini, MPSE
Dialogue Editor: Bernard Weiser, MPSE
Foley Editor: Butch Wolf
Foley Artist: Sanaa Kelley
Music Editor: Stephen Lotwis
“Unorthodox”: “Part 1”
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editor: Daniel Iribarren
ADR Editor: Toby Bilz
Sound Designers: Sebastian Morsch, Paul Rischer
Foley Artist: Victor Shcheglov
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Animation Long Form
“Batman: Death in The Family”
Warner Bros.
Supervising Sound Editor: Devon Bowman
Supervising ADR Editor: Mark A. Keatts
Sound Effects Editors: George Peters, Alfredo Douglas
Dialogue Editors: Kelly Foley Downs, Patrick Foley
Sound Designer: Robert Hargreaves
ADR Editor: John Reynolds
Music Editor: Christopher Drake
“The Boss Baby: Back in Business”: “Get That Baby”
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editor: Jeff Shiffman, MPSE
Sound Effects Editors: Greg Rubin, Ian Howard
Dialogue Editors: Kerry Iverson-Brody, Xinyue Yu
Foley Editor: Carol Ma
“DuckTales”: “Let’s Get Dangerous!”
Disney
Supervising Sound Editor: Jeff Shiffman, MPSE
Sound Effects Editor: Katie Maynard
Dialogue Editor: Xinyue Yu
Foley Editor: Carol Ma
“The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants”: “The Xtreme Xploits of the Xplosive Xmas”
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editor: Jeff Shiffman, MPSE
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Kerry Iverson-Brody
Sound Effects Editors: Greg Rubin, Jessey Drake, MPSE
Dialogue Editor: Xinyue Yu
Foley Editor: Carol Ma
“The Loud House”: “Schooled”
Nickelodeon
Sound Effects Editors: Brad Meyer, MPSE; Tess Fournier, MPSE; Tim Vindigni
Dialogue Editor: John Deligiannis
Foley Editor: Carol Ma
“Mortal Kombat Legends”: “Scorpion’s Revenge”
Warner Bros. Animation
Supervising Sound Editors: Rob McIntyre, MPSE; D.J. Lynch
Supervising ADR Editor: Mark A. Keatts
Sound Effects Editors: Lawrence Reyes, Roger Pallan
Dialogue Editors: Mike Garcia, Kelly Foley Downs, David M. Cowan, Patrick Foley
Sound Designers: Marc Schmidt, Evan Dockter
ADR Editors: Mark Mercado, Jon Abelardo
Foley Editors: Roberto Allegria, Derek Swanson
“To Your Last Death”
Coverage Ink / Quiver Distr.
Supervising Sound Designer and Editor: Michael Archacki
Sound Editor: Matthew Schaff, MPSE
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Documentary
“Be Water”
ESPN
Supervising Sound Editor: Nas Parkash
Beastie Boys Story”
Apple TV+
Supervising Sound Editor: Martyn Zub, MPSE
Sound Effects Editors: Paul Aulicino, MPSE
“Bruce Springsteen’s Letter to You”
Apple TV+
Supervising Sound Editor: Steve Urban, MPSE
Music Editor: Brandon Duncan
“High Score”: Ep.1 “Boom & Bust”
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editor: Keith Hodne
“Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich”: “The Island”
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editor: R. Hollis Smith
“The Last Dance” Ep.1
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editor: Keith Hodne
“Laurel Canyon: A Place in Time”: “Episode 1”
EPIX/Amblin
Supervising Sound Editor: Jonathan Greber
Sound Effects Editor: Lucas Miller
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Feature
“Bad Education”
HBO
Supervising Sound Editor: Gene Park
Sound Effects Editor: Ric Schnupp
Dialogue Editor: Craig Kyllonen
ADR Editor: Colin Alexander, MPSE
Music Editor: Shari Johanson, MPSE
“Bliss”
Amazon
Supervising Sound Editors: Steve Boeddeker, Lee Salevan
Dialogue Editor: Michael Feuser
ADR Editor: Lidia Tamplenizza
Foley Editor: Igor Nikolić
Foley Artist: Jay Peck
“Blow the Man Down”
Amazon
Supervising Sound Editor: Chris Foster
Dialogue Editors: Matt Rigby, Michael Flannery
ADR Editors: John Bowen, Nora Linde
Foley Editor: Laura Heinzinger
Music Editor: Brian McOmber
“The Bygone”
Tubi
Supervising Sound Editor: David Barber, MPSE
Sound Effects Editors: Ben Zarai, Roland Thai, MPSE; George Haddad, MPSE; Dave Eichhorn
Foley Editor: Michael Kreple
Foley Artists: Gonzalo “Bino” Espinoza, David Kitchens, MPSE
“Christmas On the Square”
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editor: Trip Brock, MPSE
Supervising ADR Editor: Jacob Ortiz, MPSE
Sound Effects Editor: Raymond Park, MPSE
Dialogue Editors: Jackie Johnson, Bruce Stubblefield
Supervising Music Editors: Marc S. Perlman, MPSE; Michael T. Ryan, MPSE
Music Editor: Tom Ruttledge, Michael Farrow
“Safety”
Disney
Supervising Sound Editors: Christopher S. Aud, MPSE; Byron Wilson
Sound Effects Editors: Phil Barrie, Greg ten Bosch, MPSE; Aaron Glascock
Dialogue Editor: Daniel Saxlid, MPSE
Foley Editor: Terry Rodman, MPSE
Supervising Music Editor: Steve Durkee
“Troop Zero”
Amazon
Supervising Sound Editors: Erin Oakley, Sean McCormick
Sound Effects Editors: Paul Pirola, Andrew Neil, Dylan Barfield
Dialogue Editors: Robert Chen, Will Riley, MPSE
Foley Editor: Troy Mauri
Foley Artist: Adrian Medhurst
“The Ultimate Playlist of Noise”
Hulu
Supervising Sound Editor: Odin Benitez, MPSE
Supervising ADR Editor: Ryan Briley
Sound Designer: Russell Topal, MPSE
Foley Editor: Rustam Gimadlyev
Foley Artists: Bogdan Zavarzin, Natalia Syeryakova
Music Editor: Katerina Tolkishevskaya
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Computer Cinematic
“Destiny 2: Beyond Light”
Bungie
Director of Sound Design: David Henry
Music Editors: Skye Lewin, MPSE; Michael Salvatori, Josh Mosser, Michael Sechrist
Supervising Sound Editors: Adam Boyd, MPSE; Bryen Hensley, MPSE; Evan Buehler
Dialogue De-noising: Josh Mosser
Sound Designer: Stosh Tuszynski, Katie Waters, MPSE; Nick Interlandi, John Loranger, Jon Persson
Ghost of Tsushima”
Sony Interactive Entertainment
Supervising Sound Editor: Glen Gathard
Dialogue Lead: Kyle Richards
Sound Designers: Adam Oakley, Jimmy Boyle, Peter Hanson, Rowan Watson
Sound Editors: Dora Filipovic, Sophia Leader, George Lee, James Hayday, George Riley, Stefano
Marchetti
Foley Artists: Zoe Freed, Rebecca Heathcote
Foley Editor: Jemma Riley-Tolch
“The Last of Us Part II”
Sony Interactive Entertainment
Supervising Sound Editor: Shannon Potter
Sound Effects Editors: Patrick Ginn, Kyle Bailey, Michael Finley, Chad Bedell, Eric Paulsen, Keith
Bilderbeck, Jim Diaz
Foley Artists: Dawn Fintor, Alicia Stevenson
Audio Director: Robert Krekel
Sound Designers: Justin Mullens, Beau Jimenez, Neil Uchitel, Jesse Garcia, MPSE; Michael Marchisotto
Supervising Music Editors: Rob Goodson, Scott Shoemaker
Music Editors: Anthony Caruso, Tyler Crowder, Sonia Coronado, Adam Kallibjian, Adam Kallibjian, James
Zolyak, Ted Kocher, Scott Bergstrom, Tao-Ping Chen
“Ori and the Will of the Wisps: Willow Ceremony”
Xbox Game Studios
Audio Director: Kristoffer Larson
Audio Lead: Guy Whitmore, Alexander Leeman Johnson
“Spider-Man: Marvel’s Miles Morales”
Sony Interactive Entertainment
Supervising Sound Editor: Emile Mika, Csaba Wagner, Samuel Justice
Sound Designers: Zack Boguki, Aaron Sanchez, Jeff Darby, Nate Bonisteel, Gary Miranda, Mark MacBride
Supervising Music Editor: Rob Goodson
Dialogue Leads: Patrick Michalak, Ryan Schaad
Audio Leads: Dwight Okahara
Dialogue Editors: Tim Schumann, Alyssa Galindo, Tyler Held, Michelangelo Muscariello, Jaime Marcello
Supervising Music Editor: Scott Shoemaker
Music Editors: Tao Ping Chen, Andrew Buresh, Ernest Johnson, Ted Kocher, Sonia Coronado, Scott
Bergstrom, Tyler Crowder, Adam Kallibjian, James Zolyak
“Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order”
Electronic Arts
Supervising Sound Editor: Bryan O. Watkins
Supervising Music Editor: Nick Laviers
Sound Designers: Mitchell Osias, Ben Burtt, Michael C. Schapiro, Luis Galdames, MPSE; Nick Von Kaenel,
Sam Bird, Oscar Coen, Paxson Helgesen
Supervising Foley Editor: Caron Weidner
Foley Editors: Eric Lindemann, Darren Maynard, MPSE; Matthew Klimek, MPSE
Foley Artists: Chris Moriana, Alyson D. Moore
Dialogue Lead: Harrison Deutsch
Dialogue Editors: Dan P. Francis, Garrett Montgomery, MPSE; Stefan Kovatchev, Nicholas Friedemann,
Harrison Deutsch
Music Editors: Nick Laviers, Kory McMaster
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Computer Interactive Game Play
“Ghost of Tsushima”
Sony Interactive Entertainment
Audio Director: Rev. Dr. Bradley D Meyer
Audio Lead: Adam Lidbetter
Supervising Music Editors: Peter Scaturro, Keith Leary
Music Editors: Andrew Buresh, Adam Kallibjian, Nicholas Mastroianni, Sonia Coronado, Ted Kocher
Dialogue Lead: Kyle Richards
Dialogue Editors: Heather Plunkard, Kevin McClelland, Bianca Salinas
Sound Designers: Josh Lord, Mike Niederquell, Erik Buensuceso, Safar Bake, Andres Herrera, Michelle
Thomas, Michael Pitaniello, Tye Hastings, Rob Castro
The Last of Us Part II”
Sony Interactive Entertainment
Audio Director: Robert Krekel
Supervising Sound Editor: Shannon Potter
Supervising Dialogue Editors: Maged Khalil Ragab
Supervising Music Editor: Rob Goodson, Scott Shoemaker
Sound Designers: Neil Uchitel, Beau Jimenez, Justin Mullens, Jesse Garcia, MPSE; Michael Marchisotto,
Derek Brown, Jordan Denton
Dialogue Editors: Grayson Stone, Julius Kukla, Thomas Barrett, Jaime Marcelo, Erik Schmall, Duncan
Brown, Cesar Marenco
Foley Editors: Eolyne Arnold, MPSE
Sound Effects Editors: Patrick Ginn, Michael Finley, Kyle Bailey
Music Editors: Anthony Caruso, Tyler Crowder, Tao-Ping Chen, Sonia Coronado, Adam Kallibjian, Samuel
Marshall, James Zolyak, Ted Kocher, Scott Bergstrom
Foley Artists: Dawn Fintor, Alicia Stevenson
“Spider-Man: Marvel’s Miles Morales”
Sony Interactive Entertainment
Supervising Music Editors: Rob Goodson
Supervising Sound Editors: Emile Mika
Audio Lead: Jerry Berlongieri, Jamie McMenamy
Dialogue Lead: Patrick Michalak, Ryan Schaad
Sound Designers: Herschell Bailey, Blake Johnson, David Yingling, Brooke Yap, Tyler Cornett, Johannes
Hammers, Ryan See, Zack Boguki, Aaron Sanchez, Jeff Darby, Nate Bonisteel
Dialogue Editors: Tim Schumann, Tyler Held, Michelangelo Muscariello, Jaime Marcello
Music Editors: Tao Ping Chen, Andrew Buresh, Ernest Johnson, Ted Kocher, Scott Shoemaker, Sonia
Coronado, Scott Bergstrom, Tyler Crowder, Adam Kallibjian, James Zolyak
“Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order”
Electronic Arts
Sound Designers: Nick Von Kaenel, Kevin Notar, Stefan Kovatchev, Oscar Coen, Paxson Helgesen, Sam
Bird, Caron Weidner, Mike Schapiro, Ben Burtt, Nick Laviers, Christopher Clanin, Erick Ocampo, Jeremy
Rogers, Steve Johnson
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Animation Short Form
“Archer”: “Cold Fusion”
FX
Sound Designers: JC Richardson, Pierre Cerrato
Music Editor: JG Thirlwell
“Baba Yaga”
Amazon
Supervising Sound Editor: Scot Stafford
Sound Designer: Andrew Vernon, Jamey Scott, MPSE
Sound Effects Editor: Brendan Wolf
Music Editor: Rex Darnell
“The Boss Baby: Back in Business”: “Escape From Krinkles”
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editor: Jeff Shiffman, MPSE
Sound Effects Editors: Greg Rubin, Ian Howard
Dialogue Editors: Kerry Iverson-Brody, Xinyue Yu
Foley Editor: Carol Ma
“Canvas”
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editors: Andre Fenley, Jermaine Stegall
Sound Designer: Justin Pearson
Sound Effects Editor: Andrew Vernon
Foley Artist: Frank Aglieri-Rinella
“Clone Wars: The Phantom Apprentice”
Disney+
Supervising Sound Editors: Matthew Wood, David Acord
Sound Effects Editor: Kimberly Patrick
Foley Editor: Frank Rinella
Foley Artist: Margie O’Malley
Dialogue Editor: Tony Diaz
Music Editor: Peter Lam
“Star Trek: Short Trek”: “Ephraim and Dot”
CBS All Access
Supervising Sound Editor: Matthew E. Taylor
Sound Designer: Tim Farrell, Harry Cohen, MPSE
Music Editor: Moira Marquis, Stan Jones
ADR Editor: Sean Heissinger
“Wizards”: “Spellbound”
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editors: James Miller, Otis Van Osten
Foley Editor: Tommy Sarioglou, Aran Tanchum
Dialogue Editors: Carlos Sanches, Jason Oliver
Foley Artist: Vincent Guisetti
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Student Film (Verna Fields Award)
“Kadalin Kural”
Annapurna College of Film and Media
Supervising Sound Editor: Vandana Ramakrishna
Dialogue Editor: Vandana Ramakrishna
Supervising Music Editor: Vandana Ramakrishna
Sound Designer: Vandana Ramakrishna
Sound Effects Editor: Vandana Ramakrishna
Foley Artist: Varun Arsid
“Lakutshon’ Ilanga” (“When the Sun Sets”)
Dodge College of Film and Media Arts
Supervising Sound Editor: Andree Lin
Sound Designer: Andree Lin
Foley Artist: Andrew Gutierrez
“Las Escondidas”
Chapman University
Supervising Sound Editor: Karthik Mohan Vijaymohan
“Listen to Us”
SCAD
Supervising Sound Editor: Juliana Henao
Sound Effects Editor: Dominique Maio
Dialogue Editors: Juliana Henao
Music Editor: Nia R. Dawson
“Meow or Never!”
The National Film and Television School
Supervising Sound Designer and Editor: Harry J.N. Parsons
“O Black Hole!”
The National Film and Television School
Supervising Sound Designer and Editor: Ed Rousseau
“Phantom Spectre”
USC School of Cinematic Arts
Supervising Sound Editor: Paul J. Vogel, MPSE
Dialogue Editors: Ryan Vaughan, MPSE; Audrey Gu
Foley Artist: Isa Vogel, Miska Kajanus
“The Unknown”
The National Film and Television School
Supervising Sound Editor: Yin Lee
Sound Designer: Yin Lee
