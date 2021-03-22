On the Netflix Chart, It’s Like the Oscar Nominations Never Happened

Netflix has 14 films as 2021 Oscar nominees and none in its top 10. “Promising Young Woman” and “Minari” saw the biggest VOD benefit.

To judge by this weekend’s box office, Oscars mean little to the movie-loving public. The five available Best Picture contenders — “The Father,” “Minari,” “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “Nomadland,” and “Promising Young Woman” — grossed in the range of $200,000-$300,000.

However, “Promising” also dropped from $19.99 to $5.99 on VOD one day after Academy announced its five nominations. It now ranks on every chart we list, including #1 on Apple TV. “Minari” also received increased attention, even at $19.99. Of note is its #5 placement at Spectrum Cable; not only do its customers tend to reflect mass-audience tastes, but the chart ranks by rentals, not price. That shows significant crossover interest.

“Nomadland” is available on Hulu and “Judas” is available at HBO Max (through March 28), so any Oscar impacts at home are unknown. “The Father” will be available on PVOD March 26.

“Monster Hunter,” also now available as a standard-price VOD, is the other title to have a #1 slot (at Google Play) and a presence on all four charts. “The Croods: A New Age,” which has been strong for three months (now $5.99), also placed across all.

New to PVOD this week is “The Little Things.” Like “Wonder Woman 1984,” which remains a strong as a downloadable title, it shows there is money to be made after an HBO Max run ends. Eight weeks into its run, the Denzel Washington-Rami Malik police thriller is still in the top 10 among films in theaters. It is #1 at Fandango, which ranks by revenue. Warners shows there is logic to keeping a streaming run brief when additional money is to be made. Similarly, Disney’s “Soul” will go PVOD this week with a $19.99 download; Disney Plus is $8 a month or $80 a year.

The sole fresh entry to score is “S.A.S.: Red Notice” (Vertical), a $9.99 original. It stars Sam Heughan (“Outlander”) as a special unit officer combatting kidnappers who have taken a train hostage. It placed #7 at FandangoNow, and also charted several days during the week at Apple TV.

Several Sony library titles showed up at Apple, for a $3.99 purchase price. As such, the Apple chart echoes Netflix with a seemingly random show of post-2000 titles.

Netflix had the most Oscar nominations and none of them had any impact on its chart. Best Picture nominees “Mank” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” top acting contender “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” nor any of the other 11 titles placed among the top 10. At this point, the most likely one to rebound could be “Rainey” if, as expected, Chadwick Boseman wins Best Actor.

Currently leading the streamer is thriller acquisition “Deadly Illusions” with Greer Grammer as an evil nanny. Second place is its original documentary “The College Admissions Scandal.” Also showing well this week is the documentary acquisition “The Last Blockbuster,” about the video store’s sole remain franchise in Bend, Oregon.

Apple TV

Ranked by number of transactions, with position as of Monday, March 22

1. Promising Young Woman (Universal) – $5.99

2. Fury (Sony) – $3.99

3. Wonder Woman 1984 (Warner Bros.) – $19.99

4. Jumanji (1995) (Sony) – $3.99

5. A League of Their Own (Sony) – $3.99

6. The Croods: A New Age (Universal) – $5.99

7. The Little Things (Warner Bros.) – $19.99

8. Minari (A24) – $19.99

9. Black Hawk Down (Sony) – $3.99

10. Monster Hunter (Sony) – $4.99

FandangoNOW

Ranked by revenue accrued not transactions, for March 15-22

1. The Little Things (Warner Bros.) – $19.99

2. Wonder Woman 1984 (Warner Bros.) – $19.99

3. The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run (Paramount) – $19.99

4. The Croods: A New Age (Universal) – $5.99

5. Monster Hunter (Sony) – $4.99

6. Promising Young Woman (Focus) – $5.99

7. S.A.S.: Red Notice (Vertical) – $9.99

8. Minari (STX) – $19.99

9. Cosmic Sin (Saban) – $6.99

10. Let Him Go (Focus) – $5.99

Google Play

Ranked by number of transactions, with the daily position as of Monday, March 22

1. Monster Hunter (Sony) – $5.99

2. Greenland (STX) – $5.99

3. Promising Young Woman (Focus) – $5.99

4. Tenet (Warner Bros.) – $5.99

5. Cosmic Sin (Saban) – $6.99

6. Wrong Turn (Saban) – $5.99

7. The Croods: The New Age (Universal) – $5.99

8. Wonder Woman 1984 (Warner Bros.) – $19.99

9. The Little Things (Warner Bros.) – $19.99

10. The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run (Paramount) – $19.99

Spectrum

Ranked by transactions between March 12-18, all priced $6.99 except where noted

1. SpongeBob: Sponge on the Run (Paramount) – $19.99

2. The Croods: A New Age (Universal)

3. Monster Hunter (Sony)

4. Vanguard (Gravitas Ventures)

5. Minari (A24) – $19.99

6. Cosmic Sin (Saban)

7. Wrong Turn (Saban)

8. Promising Young Woman (Focus)

9. Crisis (Quiver)

10. Let Him Go (Focus)

Netflix Movies

Most-viewed, current ranking as of Monday, March 22; originals include both Netflix-produced and -acquired titles

1. Deadly Illusions (2021 Netflix original)

2. The College Admissions Scandal (2021 Netflix original documentary)

3. Yes Day (2021 Netflix original)

4. Savages (2012 theatrical release)

5. Jiu Jitsu (2020 VOD release)

6. Skylines (2020 VOD release)

7. The Last Blockbuster (2020 documentary VOD)

8. The BFG (2016 theatrical release)

9. The Secret Life of Pets 2 (2019 theatrical release)

10. Bigfoot Family (2021 Netflix animated original)

