3 New ‘Game of Thrones’ Prequels in the Works at HBO — Report

A new report states that the "Game of Thrones" universe could be expanding.

The “Game of Thrones” universe is continuing to expand.

Deadline reported on Thursday that HBO is developing three “ideas for new projects” that would be set in the same world as George R.R. Martin’s “Game of Thrones” series. The titles for the ideas are “9 Voyages,” also known as “Sea Snake,” as well as “Flea Bottom,” and “10,000 Ships.” The word “ideas” is key — all projects appear to be in the early stages, though Deadline reported that some progress has been made on “Sea Snake.” A creative team is reportedly on board to develop the project, including Martin and Bruno Heller (“Gotham,” “The Mentalist”), while the other two are believed to be ideas that are being explored with no writers attached yet.

An HBO representative declined a request for comment from IndieWire.

Per Deadline, the “Sea Snake” project would center on Corlys Velaryon’s sea voyages to places such as Pentos, Dragonstone, Westeros, Lys, Tyrosh, and Myr. The character “reached the fabled lands of Yi Ti and Leng, whose wealth doubled that of the House Velaryon, and him and the Ice Wolf headed north searching for passage around the top of Westeros, only to find frozen seas and icebergs as big as mountains.”

The “Flea Bottom” series refers to the poorest slum district in King’s Landing, which was featured in the first four seasons of “Game of Thrones.” As for the “10,000 Ships” project, the title is a reference to the “journey made by warrior queen Princess Nymeria and the surviving members of the Rhoynars, who travelled from Essos to Dorne following their defeat by the Valyrian Freehold in the Second Spice War.”

“One of the great things about ‘House of the Dragon’ is that’s an established history that leads you to ‘Game of Thrones’ the show, and there is a lot of little branches,” Casey Bloys, HBO and HBO Max’s chief content officer, told Deadline in February. “There are a lot of opportunities and stories to tell.”

Those three project ideas are not the only “Game of Thrones” prequels in the works at HBO; the premium cabler has already announced “House of the Dragon,” a prequel set 300 years before the original series. That show will tell the story of the House of Targaryen (also known as the House that gave us the Mother of Dragons herself, Daenerys Targaryen).

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.