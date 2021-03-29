‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Starts Filming in April with Benny Safdie and 9 More Actors Joining the Cast

Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse are set to reprise their "Star Wars" roles of Uncle Ben and Aunt Beru.

Disney has confirmed the long-awaited “Obi-Wan Kenobi” series will begin production in April. The “Star Wars” series finds Ewan McGregor reprising the beloved role of the Jedi Master, who he played in George Lucas’ “Star Wars” prequel trilogy. Per Disney’s official synopsis: “The story begins 10 years after the dramatic events of ‘Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith’ where Kenobi faced his greatest defeat, the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.” Hayden Christensen, who played Anakin opposite McGregor’s Obi-Wan in the prequel trilogy, is reprising the role of Darth Vader in the new series.

In addition to McGregor and Christensen, the following 10 actors are joining the cast of “Obi-Wan Kenobi” cast: “Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie.”

Indie movie fans will be most delighted (and perhaps slightly perplexed) to see Benny Safdie included in the cast. Safdie, best known as the co-director of “Good Time” and “Uncut Gems,” is making his mainstream franchise debut with his casting in “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” although he expanded his acting filmography earlier this year with the release of “Pieces of a Woman.” Safdie also starred in “Good Time” opposite Robert Pattinson.

Other notable names in the “Obi-Wan Kenobi” cast are Moses Ingram, fresh off a breakout turn opposite Anya Taylor-Joy in Netflix’s awards sensation “The Queen’s Gambit,” Kumail Nanjiani, nabbing his second major Disney franchise appearance following a main role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe tentpole “Eternals,” and Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse, who had brief appearances in Lucas’ “Star Wars” prequel trilogy as Uncle Ben and Aunt Beru. Edgerton and Piesse’s casting suggest a young Luke Skywalker could be making an appearance on “Obi-Wan Kenobi” (though it’s hard to imagine what the character, as a nine-year-old child, could contribute to the plot, given that his primary purpose was to stay hidden away with his aunt and uncle at this point).

Per Disney: “‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ is executive-produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Deborah Chow, Ewan McGregor, and writer Joby Harold. The casting director is Carmen Cuba.”

The series is being directed by Deborah Chow, who has already proven her “Star Wars” chops by directing two episodes of “The Mandalorian.” “Obi-Wan Kenobi” will be available exclusively on Disney+.

