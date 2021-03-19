Oscars 2021: Best Supporting Actress Predictions

As Olivia Colman and Glenn Close go head to head again, anything could happen in this close contest. Watch for the SAG winner. Constantly updated.

As we head toward the Oscars, Netflix is trying to win a few of its 35 nominations. The streamer boasts two Supporting Actress contenders in a wide open category that does not include Globe winner Jodie Foster (“The Mauritanian”).

Signaling possible weakness for David Fincher’s “Mank,” Oscar newbie Amanda Seyfried did not land a SAG spot for her role as Marion Davies opposite Charles Dance as partner William Randolph Hearst in David Fincher’s “Mank” (Netflix), but she could win here. Long overdue Glenn Close (seven nominations) could finally score as Mawmaw, an Appalachian living in Ohio in Ron Howard’s controversial “Hillbilly Elegy.” Close will vie against past rival, Oscar-winner Olivia Colman (“The Favourite”) as a daughter tangling with octogenarian Anthony Hopkins in Sundance drama “The Father” (Sony Pictures Classics), who landed Globes, Critics Choice, and SAG nominations.

Also in the running is the critics’ fave and CCA winner, Bulgarian discovery Maria Bakalova of “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” for among other things, landing a hotel room interview with Rudy Giuliani under the guise of a 15-year-old journalist. Not only the movie’s hilarity but its dead-serious political aims will give it some weight with voters. Bakalova also scored Globe, SAG, and BAFTA nods.

She’s up against mighty Korean star Youn Yuh-jung, who broke out at Sundance in surging SAG-Ensemble-nominated family farm drama “Minari” (A24), landing CCA, BAFTA, Indie Spirit, and SAG nominations.

Potential Oscar contenders are listed in the order of their likelihood to win.

Frontrunners:

Maria Bakalova (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”)

Youn Yuh-jung (“Minari”)

Contenders:

Glenn Close (“Hillbilly Elegy”)

Olivia Colman (“The Father”)

Amanda Seyfried (“Mank”)

