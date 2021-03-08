‘Bridgerton’ and ‘Ted Lasso’ Among PGA Awards TV Nominees

Only "The Crown" and "Schitt's Creek" served as holdovers in the drama and comedy categories.

At long last the Producers Guild of America (PGA) announced its final batch of television nominees for the 2021 PGA Awards, providing a buzzy boost for shows looking to gain a foothold in the 2021 Emmy race, as well as revisiting some Emmy darlings from 2020.

Both the drama and comedy series categories saw a lot of turnover from last year’s PGA nominations. In drama, current Emmy favorite, Netflix’s”The Crown,” was the lone holdover from 2020. The same goes for Pop TV’s “Schitt’s Creek” in comedy series. But perhaps the most exciting aspect of today’s nominations is that both categories have the potential to crown a series that has never before won a PGA Award, creating an opportunity to honor a new generation of TV’s best shows.

Several freshman series also nabbed nominations from the PGA for their first seasons, including Netflix’s “Bridgerton,” Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso,” and HBO Max’s “The Flight Attendant.”

The PGA has altered its plans for the 32nd Annual Producers Guild Awards in light of global circumstances, opting out of a traditional in-person ceremony and instead hosting a virtual awards ceremony on March 24 at which the winners of today’s categories will be revealed.

The organization has also introduced a new event entitled “A Day with the PGA Awards Nominees.” The virtual celebration will be held Saturday, March 20 and will feature panels with nominated producers, as an expansion of the traditional PGA Nominees breakfast which would typically be held the morning of the Awards ceremony itself. The winners of the Sports, Children’s, and Short Form categories, plus the PGA Innovation Awards, will be announced during this fete.

A complete list of Monday’s PGA TV nominees can be found below:

The Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama

“Better Call Saul” (Season 5) (AMC)

“Bridgerton” (Season 1) (Netflix)

“The Crown” (Season 4) (Netflix)

“The Mandalorian” (Season 2) (Disney+)

“Ozark” (Season 3) (Netflix)

The Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” (Season 10) (HBO)

“The Flight Attendant” (Season 1) (HBO Max)

“Schitt’s Creek” (Season 6) (Pop TV)

“Ted Lasso” (Season 1) (Apple TV+)

“What We Do in the Shadows” (Season 2) (FX)

The David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited Series Television

“I May Destroy You” (HBO)

“Normal People” (Hulu)

“The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix)

“The Undoing” (HBO)

“Unorthodox” (Netflix)

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures

“Bad Education” (HBO)

“Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square” (Netflix)

“Hamilton” (Disney+)

“Jane Goodall: The Hope” (National Geographic)

“What the Constitution Means to Me” (Amazon Prime Video)

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television

“60 Minutes” (Season 53)

“The Last Dance” (ESPN)

“Laurel Canyon” (Epix)

“McMillion$” (HBO)

“Tiger King: Murder Mayhem and Madness” (Netflix)

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment & Talk Television

“8:46 — Dave Chappelle” (Special) (YouTube)

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” (Season 26) (Comedy Central)

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (Season 7) (HBO)

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (Season 6) (CBS)

“Saturday Night Live” (Season 46) (NBC)

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television

“The Amazing Race” (Season 32) (CBS)

“The Masked Singer” (Season 3, Season 4) (Fox)

“Nailed It” (Season 4) (Netflix)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (Season 12) (VH1)

“The Voice” (Season 18, Season 19) (NBC)

