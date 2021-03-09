Piers Morgan Exits ‘Good Morning Britain’ Following Disparaging Meghan Markle Comments

The U.K. TV host sparked swift backlash for comments he made doubting Markle's revelations about her mental health.

Piers Morgan is leaving “Good Morning Britain” after fallout from disparaging comments he made about Meghan Markle following her explosive Oprah interview. U.K. channel ITV confirmed the news Tuesday with the following statement: “following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave ‘Good Morning Britain.’ ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add.”

A longtime critic of the Duchess of Sussex, Morgan took to the airwaves Monday to cast doubt on Markle’s confession about the state of her mental health during the height of her and Prince Harry’s conflict with the Royal family. Among other shocking revelations during the couple’s interview with Oprah, which aired on CBS on Sunday night, Markle shared that she had at one point contemplated suicide.

“Who did you go to? What did they say to you? I’m sorry, I don’t believe a word she said, Meghan Markle. I wouldn’t believe it if she read me a weather report,” Morgan said on the show.

More than 41,000 people complained about Morgan’s comments, prompting broadcasting regulator Ofcom to launch an investigation into the host. News of Morgan’s departure was announced mere hours afterward.

Earlier that day, Morgan dramatically stormed off the set of “Good Morning Britain” after the show’s weatherman Alex Beresford took him to task for his “diabolical” dismissal of mental health and suicide. “I understand you don’t like Meghan Markle, you’ve made it so clear a number of times on this program, a number of times,” Beresford said (via THR), referencing Morgan’s well documented contentious relationship with Markle.

The trouble begin In December 2018, when Morgan wrote a scathing tirade in the The Daily Mail just six months after Markle’s wedding to Harry. The column began: “Meghan Markle is a ruthless social climbing actress who has landed the role of her life and is determined to milk it for all she can — and that’s why the Palace is beginning to turn on her.”

Following his on-set outburst, Morgan returned to the studio for an interview with Markle’s estranged father Thomas Markle, who was not invited to the wedding.

