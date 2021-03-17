Producers Guild Awards Announce Innovation Award Nominees

In just its second year of existence, the PGA Innovation Award honors new media that is breaking new ground.

The Producers Guild of America (PGA) announced the nominees for the second ever PGA Innovation Award, an honor that recognizes production of a notable and influential new media program that is able to elevate experiences for audiences to new heights.

The announcement of the Innovation Award winner will take place at a new event for the organization, entitled “A Day with the PGA Awards Nominees.” The virtual celebration will be held Saturday, March 20 and will feature panels with nominated producers, as an expansion of the traditional PGA Nominees breakfast which would typically be held the morning of the Awards ceremony itself.

The event will also honor the winners of the Sports, Children’s, and Short Form categories, whose nominations were previously announced. Among the nominees in Children’s Program were new old favorites “Animaniacs” and “Looney Tunes Cartoons,” with both shows being nominated for their first seasons. In Short Form, two other projects were nominated for their first seasons, including “Inside Pixar: Inspired” and “SNL Presents: Stories from the Show.”

As described by the PGA in Wednesday’s release, “The [Innovation Award] honors exceptional distinctiveness, inventiveness, and impact of the submitted work in expanding the conventions of program format, content, audience interaction, production technique and delivery. Such work may reflect a reimagining or reworking of existing concepts and approaches in a new way, or may be an entirely novel type of experience.”

In a departure from other categories the PGA honors, Innovation Award will recognize programs as a whole, rather than individual producers. The choice disposes of the need to determine the award eligibility of producers involved.

A blue-ribbon jury of experts in new media is employed to review entries to the category and all submissions were required to released between January 1, 2020 and February 28, 2021 in order to be eligible for the award. Last year, the team behind “Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series — Episode 1” won the first ever PGA Innovation Award.

A complete list of the PGA Innovation Award nominees can be found below.

The PGA Innovation Award

“Adventure Lab and Dr. Crumb’s School for Disobedient Pets”

“Andrew Goes Outside”

“Artificial”

“Baba Yaga”

“BRCvr”

“Create Together”

“Fragments”

“Jettison”

“Krampusnacht”

“The Line”

“Oceanaides”

“The Under Presents”

