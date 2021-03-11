‘Q: Into the Storm’ Trailer: HBO Doc Produced by Adam McKay Aims to Expose QAnon

HBO's latest documentary will explore the forces behind QAnon and how the conspiracy theory has impacted American culture and politics.

Adam McKay is setting his sights on one of the most prominent conspiracy theories in recent memory via “Q: Into the Storm,” an upcoming HBO docuseries that aims to unmask the forces behind QAnon.

HBO unveiled the trailer for the six-part docuseries, which is directed by Cullen Hoback, on Wednesday. The premium cabler’s synopsis for the project reads reads:

Spanning three years in the making and traversing the globe, the series follows Hoback on a labyrinthine journey to uncover the forces behind QAnon, a movement fueled by conspiracy theories that has grown in scope and political significance, chronicling its evolution in real time and revealing how “Q” uses information warfare to game the internet, hijack politics, and manipulate people’s thinking.

“QAnon derives its power from anonymity and secrecy, so I set out to unmask and demystify the whole thing, gaining access to key players over the course of several years,” Hoback said in a statement. “Audiences can take an unfiltered look at what transpired behind the scenes and uncover the forces that drove Q’s most ardent believers to storm the Capitol.”

Per HBO, the series examines the connections between QAnon, President Trump, and political and ex-military operatives. It also explores QAnon’s influence on American culture and politics and probes the consequences of unfettered free speech permeating the darkest corners of the internet. Hoback interviewed key players behind QAnon for the series, including Jim and Ron Watkins, the father and son duo behind 8chan, a website Q calls home. The director also interviewed various “Q-tubers,” Q debunkers, political operatives, and journalists who have been closely following the movement since it began in 2017.

“Q: Into the Storm” is executive produced by McKay, who also serves as an executive producer on HBO’s acclaimed “Succession,” which is slated to return with a third season in late 2021.

“Nothing takes away the power of conspiracy theories and lies more than exposing them to the light of day,” McKay said in a statement. “And Cullen’s three-year deep dive into the world of Q and the dark fringes of the internet is a powerful blast of clarity and truth exactly when we need it. I can’t believe he pulled this off.”

The QAnon conspiracy began in 2017 and has gained traction with right-wing political movements; former president Donald Trump occasionally retweeted Twitter accounts that promoted QAnon and expressed support to the conspiracy theory’s adherents, before he was permanently banned. The conspiracy theory alleges that a cabal of Satan-worshiping pedophiles comprised of Hollywood liberals, Democratic politicians, and various government officials run a global child sex-trafficking ring and conspired against Trump during the president’s Oval Office tenure.

