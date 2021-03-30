‘Rick and Morty’ Season 5 Trailer: Adult Swim’s Emmy Winner Returns This June

Adult Swim's popular animated comedy series is coming back for a fifth season soon.

At long last, the wait for “Rick and Morty” Season 5 is drawing to a close. The fifth season of the hit animated comedy show will premiere on Adult Swim on June 20 at 11pm ET. Adult Swim released the trailer for the upcoming season on Tuesday.

The series follows a sociopathic genius scientist who drags his inherently timid grandson on insanely dangerous adventures across the universe. Rick Sanchez is living with his daughter Beth’s family and constantly bringing her, his son-in-law Jerry, granddaughter Summer, and grandson Morty into intergalactic escapades. Justin Roiland (“Solar Opposites”), Sarah Chalke (“Firefly Lane”), Chris Parnell (“Saturday Night Live”), and Spencer Grammer (“Greek”) serve as the show’s key voice cast. The series is created by Dan Harmon (“Community”) and Roiland, who also serve as executive producers.

“Rick and Morty” Season 4 concluded in May 2020. Harmon noted in an October interview that work on Season 5 was not adversely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Related 'Wolfwalkers': How Cartoon Saloon Created a Gamechanger with its Hand-Crafted Oscar Contender

How the Black Barbershop Became the Heart of Pixar's 'Soul' Related Oscars 2021: Best Makeup and Hairstyling Predictions

The Best Shows to Watch on Discovery+

“We’re more on schedule than we’ve ever been,” Harmon said last year. “It kind of makes you have to focus on the whole process when you don’t have this office environment anymore. Everyone has to run this bee colony remotely, so the honey just gets made more consistently. It’s working for us.”

Harmon also discussed a plot point for one of the season’s upcoming episodes in the interview and teased that Morty would enter a new relationship.

“There’s an episode in Season 5 where Morty has a relationship with another female character that’s not Jessica. It’s just a great little story and my very, very longtime friend and collaborator Rob Schrab wrote it…He’s also a very tender writer; a juvenile, John Hughes, he really feels heartache on a level a man his age shouldn’t. There’s an episode coming up in Season 5, my Emmy is going to that one,” Harmon said.

Adult Swim is celebrating the Season 5 premiere with a “Rick and Morty Day” on June 20, which Adult Swim bills as an “out of this world celebration with sneak peeks, behind the scenes footage and special surprises across TV, digital and social, kicking off the global premieres of the new season.”

Check out the trailer for “Rick and Morty” Season 5 below:

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.