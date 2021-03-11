Rosamund Pike Buries Her Acting Awards in the Garden Because ‘It’s Uneasy’ Showing Them Off

Pike just won a Golden Globe for "I Care a Lot," but the trophy will not be displayed in her house.

Most actors keep their awards in their homes or offices, but not Rosamund Pike. During an interview with Ellen DeGeneres this week (via The Independent), the “Gone Girl” and “I Care A Lot” actress confirmed she buries her acting trophies in her home garden because the thought of displaying them inside is too awkward to bear. Pike just won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Comedy or Musical for her performance in “I Care A Lot” (now streaming on Netflix). The actress’ other awards include a Primetime Emmy for “State of the Union” and a British Independent Film Award for “The Libertine,” among other prizes.

“It’s probably [something] deeply psychological…if you’ve got any psychiatrists or therapists in your audience, maybe they’ll say it’s probably some deep lying imposter syndrome,” Pike said about burying her awards. “I find it an uneasy thing to display any award in your home. How do people interact with them when they come home? Do they say, ‘Oh wow, look, those are your awards!’ I think it’s awkward, so I bury them in the garden with a little bit showing up, so you can have an enticing glimpse of a hand, or a globe.

Pike continued: “I think it’s amusing, because in the future when I’m dead and gone, or when someone else buys the house, there will be landscaping and they’ll hit metal and they’ll think they’ve found buried treasure, and in fact they’ve found a host of awards, and they’ll think, ‘What’s this about?’”

Pike has one Oscar nomination under her belt thanks to David Fincher’s “Gone Girl.” Her Golden Globe win for “I Care A Lot” marked the first Globe of her career after two nominations in the Best Actress in a Motion Picture Drama category, one for “Gone Girl” and another for playing war correspondent Marie Colvin in Matthew Heineman’s 2018 drama “A Private War.” Pike’s Globe win for “I Care A Lot” was a surprise as “Borat 2” breakout Maria Bakalova was widely considered the frontrunner for the award.

Next up for Pike is a role on the television series “The Wheel of Time.” The award winner is also lending her voice to a satirical podcast about former first lady Edith Wilson for QCODE and Crooked Media.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.