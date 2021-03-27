‘Sasquatch’: Duplass Brothers’ Hulu Murder Mystery Doc Sets April Premiere

The Duplass Brothers are executive producing a docuseries about a triple homicide allegedly perpetrated by a Sasquatch.

Is Bigfoot, also known as Sasquatch, real? “Sasquatch,” the upcoming Hulu docuseries executive produced by Mark and Jay Duplass probably isn’t going to answer that question.

However, the series does aim to offer a deep-dive into a grisly triple homicide that was allegedly caused by a Sasquatch decades ago. Hulu recently released a trailer for the project which is directed by Joshua Rofé (“Lorena,” “Swift Current”).

Hulu’s synopsis for “Sasquatch” reads: While visiting a pot farm in Northern California in 1993, investigative journalist David Holthouse heard a story that still haunts him. On a nearby farm three men were torn limb from limb in a savage Bigfoot attack. “Sasquatch” follows David as he revisits the Redwoods 25 years later in search of any evidence that might lead to the truth of what happened that night. As he pulls at the threads of this story he’ll be taken down a path that’s far more terrifying than anyone would have imagined.

“Sasquatch” will premiere on Hulu on April 20.

The Duplass Brothers serve as executive producers on the docuseries alongside Mel Eslyn of Duplass Brothers Productions (“Wild Wild Country,” “Evil Genius”). Additional executive producers include Rofé and Steven Berger of Number 19, as well as David Holthouse and Zach Cregger. The project is produced by M. Elizabeth Hughes.

“Sasquatch” marks the latest in a string of documentary projects for the Duplass Brothers, who executive produced the aforementioned “Wild Wild Country” and Evil Genius” for Netflix. The duo also executive produced “The Lady and the Dale” docuseries, which received critical acclaim when it premiered on HBO in January. IndieWire’s Jude Dry lauded the series as an artful and inventive thrill-ride in their grade A review. The Duplass Brothers are responsible for a variety of other well-received projects, such as HBO’s hit “Room 104” television anthology series. Mark also served as a writer and executive producer on 2019’s comedy-drama film “Paddleton,” which he also starred in alongside Ray Romano.

Hulu has been bulking up its documentary slate recently; the streaming service premiered a WeWork documentary film and “Kid 90,” which centered on Hollywood’s child stars in the 1990s.

Check out the trailer for “Sasquatch” below:

