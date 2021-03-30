Join AAFCA Founder Gil Robertson for a Live Recording of IndieWire’s Screen Talk

Register here to join the online conversation on Thursday at 9 a.m. PT.

While the Oscars are still several weeks away, one of this year’s Best Picture nominees is already set for a celebration next week: “Judas and the Black Messiah” will be highlighted as the best movie of the year in the virtual edition of the African American Film Critics Association Awards on April 7. In anticipation of that event, AAFCA co-founder Gil Robertson will join Eric Kohn and Anne Thompson this Thursday at 9 a.m. PT (noon ET) for a live recording of their weekly movie podcast Screen Talk. Register to watch the live discussion and submit questions in the Q&A here.

Other AAFCA winners this year include Regina King (Best Director, “One Night in Miami”), Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”), and Andra Day (“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”).

Veteran journalist Robertson founded AAFCA in 2003, and the group has grown into the largest African American film organization over the past 18 years. He will discuss the diversity of this year’s Oscar nominations, the impact of the past year on conversations about race in Hollywood, and other timely matters.

Previous Screen Talk Live guests include Cannes director Thierry Fremaux, Sundance’s Keri Putnam and Tabitha Jackson, TIFF’s Cameron Bailey, and Neon CEO Tom Quinn.

