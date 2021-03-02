Join Neon CEO Tom Quinn for a Live Recording of IndieWire’s Screen Talk Podcast

Register now to join the live online event on Thursday, March 4, at 2:30 p.m. ET.

After a brief hiatus, IndieWire’s popular Screen Talk podcast will host another live edition, with Neon CEO Tom Quinn joining hosts Eric Kohn and Anne Thompson as a special guest. The conversation will take place this Thursday, March 4, at 2:30 p.m. ET (11:30 a.m. PT). RSVP to watch the live episode and submit questions for the Q&A here.

After co-founding Neon four years ago, Quinn led the company to become one of the most ambitious new distribution entities in the U.S., finding unique commercial opportunities for edgy genre fare, documentaries, and international cinema. Those efforts culminated last year in the historic Best Picture Oscar win for Bong Joon Ho’s “Parasite,” the first time in history that a non-English language film took the top prize. Other Neon success stories include “I, Tonya,” “Portrait of a Lady on Fire,” and “Honeyland,” which also made history last year as the first non-fiction film to score nominations for both Best Documentary and Best International Film.

This year, Neon has endured the pandemic by experimenting with its own approach to the virtual cinema concept, by releasing movies through an output deal with Hulu, and campaigning for a range of titles in awards consideration, including several that made the documentary and international shortlists. Join the conversation to hear Quinn discuss the company’s evolving approach to distribution, its awards strategies, and other topics.

Previous Screen Talk Live guests include Cannes director Thierry Fremaux, Sundance’s Keri Putnam and Tabitha Jackson, and TIFF’s Cameron Bailey.

