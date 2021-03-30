Seth Rogen Apologizes for Putting Emma Watson in ‘Uncomfortable Situation’ on ‘This Is the End’

"The narrative that [Emma Watson] was in some way uncool or unprofessional is complete bullshit," Rogen says.

Seth Rogen has taken to social media to further explain the Emma Watson incident that occurred during the production of “This Is the End.” The “Harry Potter” and “Beauty and the Beast” actress appeared in the 2013 apocalypse comedy as a version of herself. Rumors percolated for years that Watson “stormed off the set” after refusing to act in a scene in which Channing Tatum cameos as a gimp on a leash. While Rogen appeared to clear up the rumor in a recent interview with GQ magazine, he stressed in a follow-up post on social media that Watson never “stormed off set.”

“I want to correct a story that has emerged from a recent interview I gave,” Rogen wrote. “It misrepresents what actually happened. Emma Watson did not ‘storm off the set’ and it’s shitty that the perception is that she did. The scene was not what was originally scripted, it was getting improvised, changed drastically and was not what she agreed to. The narrative that she was in some way uncool or unprofessional is complete bullshit.”

Rogen continued, “I for sure should have communicated better and because I didn’t, she was put in an uncomfortable position. She and I spoke on the night; it was overall a shitty situation and it must have been hard for her to say something and I’m very happy and impressed that she did. I was thrilled for the opportunity to work with her and would be thrilled to get that opportunity again. I am very sorry and disappointed it happened, and I wish I had done more to prevent it.”

In his interview with GQ magazine, Rogen did not correct the interviewer when it was mentioned that Watson “stormed off set” but did clarify there was never hostility between the two performers. “I mean, I don’t look back on that and think, ‘How dare she do that?’ You know?” Rogen told the publication. “I think sometimes when you read something, when it comes to life it doesn’t seem to be what you thought it was. But it was not some terrible ending to our relationship. She came back the next day to say goodbye. She helped promote the film. No hard feelings and I couldn’t be happier with how the film turned out in the end.”

Rogen even admitted that Watson was right to question the direction the scene was heading as it changed from what was originally planned. Rogen co-wrote and co-directed “This Is the End” with close collaborator Evan Goldberg, and the film was a box office hit with $126 million worldwide.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.