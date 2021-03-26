Seth Rogen Clears Up Rumor Emma Watson Stormed Off ‘This Is the End’ Set: ‘No Hard Feelings’

Rogen shares some wild behind-the-scenes stories from "This Is the End" in a new interview.

In a new interview with GQ Magazine, Seth Rogen addresses the longtime rumor that Emma Watson stormed off the set of “This Is The End.” Rogen co-wrote and co-directed the 2013 apocalypse comedy with collaborator Evan Goldberg. Watson appeared in the film as a version of herself, and rumor has it the “Harry Potter” actress stormed off the set after refusing to shoot a scene where Channing Tatum appears as a gimp on a leash for Danny McBride’s cannibal. Rogen confirmed the incident, but said it never led to any tension or hostility.

“I mean, I don’t look back on that and think, ‘How dare she do that?’ You know?” Rogen said. “I think sometimes when you read something, when it comes to life it doesn’t seem to be what you thought it was. But it was not some terrible ending to our relationship. She came back the next day to say goodbye. She helped promote the film. No hard feelings and I couldn’t be happier with how the film turned out in the end.

“She was probably right. It was probably funnier the way we ended up doing it,” Rogen added, hinting the scene in question was far tamer in the film’s theatrical cut compared to what Watson was presented with during filming.

“This Is the End” was a critical and commercial smash hit for Rogen, grossing $126 million worldwide. The comedian also told GQ Magazine about another behind-the-scenes moment that defined his experience working on “This Is the End,” the story of which is featured in Rogen’s upcoming book, “Yearbook.”

GQ reports: “When making apocalypse comedy ‘This Is The End,’ Rogen asked Snoop Dogg if he would write a song for it. Snoop agreed, turned up to the studio, wrote the hook, before Rogen asked him if he could rap a verse for it, too — something Snoop hadn’t planned on. As Rogen puts it, ‘He put his head down and thought for a long moment. Then he looked over to one of his guys, narrowed his gaze and said, “Bring in the hoes.”‘ Upon which, a gaggle of six hitherto unseen women entered, each ‘very much dressed like strippers,’ who all proceeded to dance around Snoop for 20 minutes while he wrote a verse on his BlackBerry.”

Head over to GQ Magazine’s website to read Rogen’s interview in its entirety.

