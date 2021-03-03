‘Soul’ and ‘Wolfwalkers’ Lead 48th Annie Awards with 10 Nominations

Pixar dominated with 17 total feature nominations, and Glen Keane's "Over the Moon" was overlooked for best feature.

Pixar’s ethereal “Soul” and Cartoon Saloon’s exquisitely hand-drawn “Wolfwalkers” — the two animated Oscar frontrunners — both grabbed 10 nominations each at ASIFA-Hollywood’s 48th Annie Awards (to be streamed live on April 16). Pixar collected another seven nominations from “Onward” to dominate the feature competition.

“Soul” and “Wolfwalkers” are both expected to come away with the top prize from their respective best feature and best indie feature categories, but they compete head to head for direction (Pete Docter and Kemp Powers vs. Tomm Moore and Ross Stewart), FX, character animation, character design, production design, score, storyboarding, and writing. “Soul” was additionally nominated for editorial, and “Wolfwalkers” for voice acting. But Jamie Foxx, who voiced “Soul’s” jazz pianist, Joe Gardner, was surprisingly overlooked.

Scoring six nominations were Netflix’s “Over the Moon” (directed by Disney legend Glen Keane) and “The Willoughbys,” and DreamWorks’ “Croods: A New Age.” But Keane’s gorgeous musical fantasy was overlooked for best feature. Joining “Soul” for best feature were “Onward,” “The Willoughbys,” “The Croods: A New Age,” and “Trolls World Tour” (also from DreamWorks, which garnered four nominations). Joining “Wolfwalkers” for best indie feature were Aardman/Netflix’s stop-motion “A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon,” the hand-drawn “Calamity Jane” origin story from France/Denmark, and the Japanese “On-Gaku: Our Sound,” and “Ride Your Wave.”

And also nominated for direction were Keane (“Over the Moon”), Rémi Chayé (“Calamity Jane”), and Masaaki Yuasa (“Ride Your Wave”).

AppleTV, GKIDS

“The Mandalorian” led live-action character animation, joined by “The Christmas Chronicles 2,” “The Umbrella Academy 2,” and “Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made.”

The general audience TV/Media nominations went to “Close Enough” (Episode: “Logan’s Run’d/Room Parents”), “Genndy Tartakovsky’s “Primal” (Episode: “Coven of the Damned”), “Harley Quinn” (Episode: “Something Borrowed, Something Green”), “Rick and Morty” (Episode: “The Vat of Acid”), and “The Midnight Gospel” (Episode: “Mouse of Silver”).

The Winsor McCay Award for career contributions to the art of animation are being presented to Warner Bros. and Hanna-Barbera animation designer Willie Ito; posthumously to Sue Nichols, one of the few women who had a voice in the development of such Disney classics as “Beauty and the Beast,” “Aladdin,” “The Lion King,” “Mulan,” and “Brave”; and Bruce Smith, the influential character animator, director, and producer (the Oscar winning “Hair Love” and “The Proud Family”).

The June Foray Award will be awarded to animator and art director Daisuke “Dice” Tsutsumi for his work initiating the Totoro Forest Project as well as Sketchtravel, a sketchbook passed from one artist to another through 12 countries throughout four years.

The Ub Iwerks Award for technical advancement will be presented to Epic Games for its Unreal game engine. The Special Achievement Award will be presented to “Howard,” the documentary about the late musical genius, Howard Ashman (“The Little Mermaid,” “Beauty and the Beast,” and “Aladdin”).

Best Feature

Onward

Pixar Animation Studios

Soul

Pixar Animation Studios

The Croods: A New Age

DreamWorks Animation

The Willoughbys

Netflix Presents A BRON

Animation Production in

association with Creative

Wealth Media

Trolls World Tour

DreamWorks Animation

Best Indie Feature

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Studiocanal and Aardman

present in association with

Anton Capital Entertainment

An Aardman Production for

Netflix

Calamity Jane

Maybe Movies

On-Gaku: Our Sound

Rock’n Roll Mountain, Tip Top

Ride Your Wave

Science SARU

Wolfwalkers

Apple Original Films / GKIDS

Best Special Production

Baba Yaga

Baobab Studios

Libresse / Bodyform –

#WombStories

Chelsea Pictures

Nixie & Nimbo

Hornet

Shooom’s Odyssey

Picolo Pictures

The Snail and the Whale

Magic Light Pictures

Best Short Subject

Filles Bleues, Peur Blanche

Miyu Productions

KKUM

open the portal

Souvenir Souvenir

Blast Production

The Places Where We Live

(Cake)

FX Productions and FX

World of Tomorrow Episode

Three: The Absent

Destinations of David Prime

Don Hertzfeldt

Best Sponsored

Erste Group ‘Edgar’s Christmas’

Passion Animation Studios

Max & Maxine

Hornet

The Last Mile

Nexus Studios

There’s a Monster in My Kitchen

Cartoon Saloon, Mother

Travel the Vote

Hornet

Best TV/Media – Preschool

Buddi

Episode: Snow

Unanico Group

Muppet Babies

Episode: Wock-a-bye-Fozzie

Oddbot / Disney Junior

Stillwater

Episode: The Impossible

Dream / Stuck in the Rain

Apple / Gaumont / Scholastic

The Adventures of Paddington

Episode: Paddington Digs a Tunnel to Peru

Blue-Zoo Animation Studio

and Nickelodeon Animation

Studio

Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum: I am Madam President

Episode: I am Madam

President Story Media Group, Brown

Bag Films

Best TV/Media – Children

Hilda

Episode: Chapter 9: The Deerfox

Silvergate Media for Netflix

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Episode: Finale Part 4: Rise

Nickelodeon Animation Studio

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power

Episode: Heart Part 2

DreamWorks Animation

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Episode: Shattered

Lucasfilm Animation

Victor And Valentino

Episode: The Lonely Haunts

Club 3: La Llorona

Cartoon Network Studios

Best TV/Media – General Audience

Close Enough

Episode: Logan’s Run’d/Room Parents

Cartoon Network Studios

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal

Episode: Coven Of The

Damned

Cartoon Network Studios

Harley Quinn

Episode: Something

Borrowed, Something Green

Eshugadee Productions in

association with Warner Bros.

Animation

Rick and Morty

Episode: The Vat of Acid

Episode

Rick and Morty LLC

The Midnight Gospel

Episode: Mouse of Silver

Titmouse Animation for

Netflix

Best Student Film

100,000 Acres of Pine

Student director: Jennifer

Alice Wright

School: The Animation

Workshop

Coffin

Student director: Yuanqing

Cai, Nathan Crabot, Houzhi

Huang, Mikolaj Janiw,

Mandimby Lebon, Théo Tran

Ngoc

School: Gobelins, l’école de

l’image

La Bestia

Student director: Marlijn Van

Nuenen, Ram Tamez, Alfredo

Gerard Kuttikatt

School: Gobelins, l’école de

l’image

Latitude du printemps

Student director: Sylvain

Cuvillier, Chloé Bourdic,

Théophile Coursimault,

Noémie Halberstam, Ma?lis

Mosny, Zijing Ye

School: Rubika

O Black Hole!

Student director: Renee Zhan

Student producer: Jesse

Romain

School: National Film and

Television School, UK

Best FX for TV/Media

Fast & Furious: Spy Racers

Episode: Sirocco Fire

Explosion

DreamWorks Animation

Chris Browne, Brand Webb, Russell Richardson, Ardy Ala, Reggie Fourmyle

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous

Episode: Welcome to

Jurassic World

DreamWorks Animation

Emad Khalili, Ivan Wang

Lamp Life

Episode: Lamp Life

Pixar Animation Studios

Greg Gladstone, Keith Daniel Klohn, Matthew Wong

Tales of Arcadia: Wizards

Episode: Killahead, Part Two

DreamWorks Animation

Greg Lev, Igor Lodeiro, Brandon Tyra, Cui Wei, Ma Xiao

Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy (Siege)

Episode: Episode 6

Rooster Teeth Productions for

Netflix

Masanori Sakakibara

Best FX for Feature

Over the Moon

Netflix Pearl Studio

Ian Farnsworth, Brian Casper, Reinhold Rittinger, Zoran Stojanoski ,

Jennifer Lasrado

Soul

Pixar Animation Studios

Tolga Göktekin, Carl Kaphan, Hiroaki Narita, Enrique Vila,

Kylie Wijsmuller

The Croods: A New Age

DreamWorks Animation

Amaury Aubel, Domin Lee, Alex Timchenko, Andrew Wheeler,

Derek Cheung

Trolls World Tour

DreamWorks Animation

Zachary Glynn, Landon Gray, Youxi Woo, John Kosnik, Doug

Rizeakos

Wolfwalkers

Apple Original Films / GKIDS

Kim Kelly, Leena Lecklin, Frédéric Plumey, Almu Redondo, Nicole

Storck

Best Character Animation – TV/Media

Alien Xmas

Netflix Presents Fairview

Entertainment / Sonar

Entertainment / Chiodo Bros.

Productions

Kim Blanchette

BoJack Horseman

Episode: Good Damage

Tornante Productions, LLC

for Netflix

James Bowman

Cosmos: Possible Worlds

Episode: Vavilov

Starburns Industries

Dan MacKenzie

Hilda

Silvergate Media for Netflix

David Laliberté

Lamp Life

Episode: Lamp Life

Pixar Animation Studios

Lucas Fraga Pacheco

Best Character Animation – Feature

Onward

Pixar Animation Studios

Shaun Chacko

Soul

Pixar Animation Studios

Michal Makarewicz

The Croods: A New Age

DreamWorks Animation

Rani Naamani

The Willoughbys

Netflix Presents A BRON

Animation Production in

association with Creative

Wealth Media

Andrés Bedate Martin

Wolfwalkers

Apple Original Films / GKIDS

Emmanuel Asquier-Brassart

Best Character Animation – Live Action

The Christmas Chronicles 2

Production Company:Netflix

Presents A 26th Street

Pictures / Wonder Worldwide

Production

FX Production Company: Weta Digital

Nick Stein, Caroline Ting, Sebastian Trujillo, David Yabu, Paul

Ramsden

The Mandalorian

Production Company: Lucasfilm

FX Production Company: Image Engine

Nathan Fitzgerald, Leo Ito, Chris Rogers, Eung Ho Lo, Emily Luk

The Umbrella Academy 2

Production Company: UCP

for Netflix

FX Production Company: Weta Digital

Aidan Martin, Hunter Parks, Craig Young, Viki Yeo, Krystal Sae Eua

Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made

Production Company: Walt Disney Pictures

FX Production Company: Framestore

Anders Beer, Marianne Morency, Hennadii Prykhodko, Sophie Burie,

Cedric Le Poullennec

Best Character Animation – Video Game

League of Legends

Riot Games Inc.

Jose “Sho” Hernandez, Lana Bachynski , Christopher Hsing, Matthew

Johnson, Jason Hendrich

Marvels Spider-Man Miles Morales

Insomniac Games

Brian Wyser, Michael Yosh, Danny Garnett, David Hancock

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Moon Studios Xbox Game

Studios iam8bit

Jim Donovan, Warren Goff, Boris Hiestand, Kim Nguyen, Jason

Martinsen

The Last of Us Part II

Naughty Dog

Jeremy Yates, Eric Baldwin, Almudena Soria, Michal Mach, August

Davies

Best Character Design – TV/Media

Amphibia

Episode: The Shut-In!

Disney TV Animation

Joe Sparrow

BNA

Episode: Runaway Raccoon

Trigger / Netflix

Yusuke Yoshigaki

Craig of the Creek

Cartoon Network Studios

Danny Hynes

Looney Tunes Cartoons

Warner Bros. Animation

Jim Soper

The Owl House

Episode: Young Blood, Old

Souls

Disney Television Animation

Marina Gardner

Best Character Design – Feature

Soul

Pixar Animation Studios

Daniel López Muñoz

The Croods: A New Age

DreamWorks Animation

Joe Pitt

The Willoughbys

Netflix Presents A BRON

Animation Production in

association with Creative

Wealth Media

Craig Kellman

Trolls World Tour

DreamWorks Animation

Timothy Lamb

Wolfwalkers

Apple Original Films / GKIDS

Federico Pirovano

Best Direction – TV/Media

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal

Episode: Plague Of Madness

Cartoon Network Studios

Genndy Tartakovsky

Great Pretender

Episode: Case 1_1: Los

Angeles Connection

Production I.G. for Fuji

Television Network and

Netflix

Hiro Kaburagi

Mao Mao: Heroes of Pure Heart

Episode: Mao Mao’s Nakey

Titmouse Inc / Cartoon

Network Studios

Michael Moloney

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Episode: Battle Nexus NYC

Nickelodeon Animation Studio

Alan Wan

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse

Episode: Hard to Swallow

Disney Television Animation

Eddie Trigueros

Best Direction – Feature

Calamity Jane

Maybe Movies

Rémi Chayé

Over the Moon

Netflix Presents a Netflix/Pearl

Studio Production / a Glen

Keane Productions

Presentation

Glen Keane

Ride Your Wave

Science SARU

Masaaki Yuasa

Soul

Pixar Animation Studios

Pete Docter, Kemp Powers

Wolfwalkers

Apple Original Films / GKIDS

Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart

Best Music – TV/Media

Blood of Zeus

Episode: Escape or Die

Powerhouse Animation

Studios for Netflix

Paul Edward-Francis

Mira Royal Detective

Episode: The Great Diwali Mystery

Wild Canary / Disney Junior

Amritha Vaz, Matthew Tishler, Jeannie Lurie

Star Trek: Lower Decks

Episode: Crisis Point

CBS’s Eye Animation

Productions, Titmouse; Secret

Hideout; and Roddenberry

Entertainment

Chris Westlake

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Episode: Victory and Death

Lucasfilm Animation

Kevin Kiner

The Tiger That Came to Tea

Lupus Films

David Arnold, Don Black

Best Music – Feature

Onward

Pixar Animation Studios

Mychael Danna, Jeff Danna

Over the Moon

Netflix Presents a Netflix/Pearl

Studio Production / a Glen

Keane Productions

Presentation

Steven Price, Christopher Curtis, Marjorie Duffield, Helen Park

Soul

Pixar Animation Studios

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste

The Willoughbys

Netflix Presents A BRON

Animation Production in

association with Creative

Wealth Media

Mark Mothersbaugh, Alessia Cara, Jon Levine, Colton Fisher

Wolfwalkers

Apple Original Films / GKIDS

Bruno Coulais, Kíla –

Best Production Design – TV/Media

Baba Yaga

Baobab Studios

Glenn Hernandez, Matthieu Saghezchi

Shooom’s Odyssey

Picolo Pictures

Julien Bisaro

The Adventures of Paddington

Episode: Paddington And

Halloween

Blue-Zoo Animation Studio

and Nickelodeon Animation

Studio

Negar Bagheri

To: Gerard

DreamWorks Animation

Raymond Zibach

Trash Truck

Glen Keane Productions for

Netflix

Eastwood Wong, Sylvia Liu, Elaine Lee, Tor Aunet, Lauren Zurcher

Best Production Design – Feature

Onward

Pixar Animation Studios

Noah Klocek, Sharon Calahan, Huy Nguyen, Bert Berry, Paul Conrad

Soul

Pixar Animation Studios

Steve Pilcher, Albert Lozano, Paul Abadilla, Bryn Imagire

The Willoughbys

Netflix Presents A BRON

Animation Production in

association with Creative

Wealth Media

Kyle McQueen

Trolls World Tour

DreamWorks Animation

Kendal Cronkhite Shaindlin, Timothy Lamb

Wolfwalkers

Apple Original Films / GKIDS

María Pareja, Ross Stewart, Tomm Moore

Best Storyboarding – TV/Media

Archibald’s Next Big Thing

Episode: Baritone Tea Part 1

DreamWorks Animation

Ben McLaughlin

Big City Greens

Episode: Cheap Show

Walt Disney Television

Animation

Kiana Khansmith

Looney Tunes Cartoons

Warner Bros. Animation

Andrew Dickman

Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge

Warner Bros. Animation

Milo Neuman

Shooom’s Odyssey

Picolo Pictures

Julien Bisaro

Best Storyboarding – Feature

Earwig and the Witch

Studio Ghibli

Goro Miyazaki

Over the Moon

Netflix Presents a Netflix/Pearl

Studio Production / a Glen

Keane Productions

Presentation

Glen Keane

Soul

Pixar Animation Studios

Trevor Jimenez

The Croods: A New Age

DreamWorks Animation

Evon Freeman

Wolfwalkers

Apple Original Films / GKIDS

Guillaume Lorin

Best Voice Acting – TV/Media

Dragons Rescue Riders

Episode: Hunt for the Golden Dragon

DreamWorks Animation

Jeff Bennett (Erik the Wretched)

It’s Pony

Episode: Episode 107

Blue-Zoo Animation and

Nickelodeon Animation Studio

Jessica DiCicco (Annie)

Phineas and Ferb the Movie

Episode: Candace Against the Universe

Walt Disney Television

Animation & Disney+

Ashley Tisdale (Candace)

Tales of Arcadia: Wizards

Episode: Our Final Act

DreamWorks Animation

David Bradley (Merlin)

ThunderCats ROAR!

Episode: ThunderSlobs

Warner Bros. Animation

Patrick Seitz (Mumm-Ra, Tygra)

Best Voice Acting – Feature

Earwig and the Witch

Studio Ghibli

Vanessa Marshall (Bella Yaga)

Onward

Pixar Animation Studios

Tom Holland (Ian Lightfoot)

Over the Moon

Netflix Presents a Netflix/Pearl

Studio Production / a Glen

Keane Productions

Presentation

Robert G. Chiu (Chin)

The Croods: A New Age

DreamWorks Animation

Nicolas Cage (Grug)

Wolfwalkers

Apple Original Films / GKIDS

Eva Whittaker (Mebh Óg MacTíre)

Best Writing – TV/Media

Big Mouth

Episode: The New Me

Netflix

Andrew Goldberg, Patti Harrison, Andrew Goldberg

Craig of the Creek

Cartoon Network Studios

Jeff Trammell, Tiffany Ford, Dashawn Mahone, Najja Porter

Fancy Nancy

Episode: Nancy’s New Friend

Disney Television Animation

Krista Tucker, Andy Guerdat, Matt Hoverman, Laurie Israel, Marisa

Evans-Sanden

Harley Quinn

Episode: Something

Borrowed, Something Green

Eshugadee Productions in

association with Warner Bros.

Animation

Sarah Peters

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power

Episode: Heart Part 2

DreamWorks Animation

Noelle Stevenson

Best Writing – Feature

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Studiocanal and Aardman

present in association with

Anton Capital Entertainment

An Aardman Production for

Netflix

Mark Burton, Jon Brown

Onward

Pixar Animation Studios

Dan Scanlon, Jason Headley, Keith Bunin

Over the Moon

Netflix Presents a Netflix/Pearl

Studio Production / a Glen

Keane Productions Presentation

Audrey Wells

Soul

Pixar Animation Studios

Pete Docter, Mike Jones, Kemp Powers

Wolfwalkers

Apple Original Films / GKIDS

Will Collins

Best Editorial – TV/Media

Cops and Robbers

Lawrence Bender Productions

for Netflix

Brandon Terry, Ezra Dweck, Del Spiva

Hilda

Episode: Chapter 9: The

Deerfox

Silvergate Media for Netflix

John McKinnon

If Anything Happens I Love You

Gilbert Films / Oh Good

Productions for Netflix

Peter Ettinger, Michael Babcock

Lamp Life

Episode: Lamp Life

Pixar Animation Studios

Serena Warner

To: Gerard

DreamWorks Animation

James Ryan

Best Editorial – Feature

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Studiocanal and Aardman

present in association with

Anton Capital Entertainment

An Aardman Production for

Netflix

Sim Evan-Jones, ACE, Adrian Rhodes

Calamity Jane

Maybe Movies

Benjamin Massoubre

Onward

Pixar Animation Studios

Catherine Apple, Anna Wolitzky, Dave Suther

Soul

Pixar Animation Studios

Kevin Nolting, Gregory Amundson, Robert Grahamjones, Amera Rizk

The Willoughbys

Netflix Presents A BRON

Animation Production in

association with Creative

Wealth Media

Fiona Toth, Ken Schretzmann, ACE

