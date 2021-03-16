Spike Lee Reacts to ‘Da 5 Bloods’ Oscar Snubs with Delroy Lindo Tribute, ‘We Wuz Robbed’ Poster Sale

Best Original Score is the only Oscar nomination for "Da 5 Bloods" at the 93rd Academy Awards.

Most film critics agree that actor Delroy Lindo’s absence from the Best Actor pool is one of the most egregious Oscar snubs of 2021. Lindo was overlooked in the Best Actor race for his galvanizing performance in Spike Lee’s “Da 5 Bloods,” which won him the Best Actor prize from the New York Film Critics Circle. Social media lit up in outrage over Lindo’s Oscar shutout, with tributes pouring in for his “Da 5 Bloods” performance (see one tribute from Barry Jenkins here). Lee himself got around to honoring his snubbed leading man a day after the Oscar nominations were announced, re-sharing a message telling fan that one Oscar snub does not define an entire career.

“This is a Delroy Lindo appreciation post,” the Instagram message reads. “Delroy Lindo may not have received an Oscar nominations yesterday but that does not take away from the impact of his work that spans decades. From for his roles in ‘Da 5 Bloods’ to ‘Crooklyn,’ ‘Clockers’ & much more, we continue to recognize and celebrate his career.”

The Oscars essentially ignored “Da 5 Bloods,” only nominating the film in the Best Original Score category. While the movie picked up three key nominations from the Screen Actors Guild Awards, including Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, and earned Best Film and Best Director trophies from the National Board of Review (last year’s NBR winner, “The Irishman,” scored 10 Oscar nominations), the Oscars failed to nominate the Vietnam war drama in top categories such as Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, or Best Supporting Actor for the late Chadwick Boseman.

Lee also marked the “Da 5 Bloods” Oscar snubs by launching a “WE WUZ ROBBED” poster sale. Through his online shop, Lee is selling four different limited edition “Da 5 Bloods” movie posters, all signed by the director himself. Lee added in a statement: “I Sincerely Want You All To Know That I Truly Appreciate The Love, Support And The Fun Of Vibin’ With Me On These Higher Frequencies Through These 4 Decades! I Know You DIG – Sho Nuff! Peace And Love.”

“Da 5 Bloods” was also shut out of the Golden Globes earlier this year, to which Lee recently told The New York Times, “Well, I would say that I had an inkling that history would be repeated with ‘Green Book.’ And I’ve never really paid much attention to Golden Globes, so…”

Next up for Lee this year is the position of Cannes jury president at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival. Check out Lee’s Delroy Lindo tribute below.

