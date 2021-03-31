‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ Trailer: Animated Series to Premiere on May 4

A new animated "Star Wars" series is set to premiere on Disney+ on May 4.

“Star Wars” fans won’t have to wait much longer for the franchise’s next television series: “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” is set to premiere on Disney+ on May 4. Disney released a trailer for the upcoming animated series on Tuesday.

“Star Wars: The Bad Batch” follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in “The Clone Wars”) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch — a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army — each possess a singular exceptional skill that makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew.

The upcoming series is executive produced by Dave Filoni (“The Mandalorian,” “Star Wars: The Clone Wars”), Athena Portillo (“Star Wars: The Clone Wars,” “Star Wars Rebels”), Brad Rau (“Star Wars Rebels,” “Star Wars Resistance”) and Jennifer Corbett (“Star Wars Resistance,” “NCIS”) with Carrie Beck (“The Mandalorian,” “Star Wars Rebels”) as co-executive producer and Josh Rimes as producer (“Star Wars Resistance”). Rau is also serving as supervising director with Corbett as head writer.



“Star Wars: The Bad Batch” will premiere with a special 70-minute premiere, followed by new episodes every Friday starting on May 7.

The series will mark the franchise’s second animated show to premiere exclusively on Disney+ following the seventh and final season of “Star Wars: The Clone Wars,” which premiered on the streaming service in February 2020. “Star Wars” offerings serve as one of Disney+’s key marketing points; the platform found an early audience via “The Mandalorian,” which wrapped its second season in late 2020 and is slated to return for a third season. The second season of “The Mandalorian” brought back legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett (Temeura Morrison), who will reprise the role in the live-action “The Book of Boba Fett,” which will premiere on Disney+ in December.

A handful of other “Star Wars” projects are in the works at Disney+, including an Ewan McGregor-led Obi-Wan Kenobi series and a series centered around ex-Jedi Ahsoka Tano.

Check out the trailer for “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” below:

