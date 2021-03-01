Taylor Swift Slams Netflix Over Sexist ‘Ginny & Georgia’ Joke: ‘Stop Degrading Hard Working Women’

Swift called out the Netflix series for a "deeply sexist joke" mocking her relationship history.

Taylor Swift issued a statement on Twitter calling out Netflix and its new mother-daughter dramedy “Ginny & Georgia” for a “deeply sexist joke” that mocked Swift’s romantic history. Following the February 24 debut of “Ginny & Georgia,” Swift’s fans mobilized on social media to condemn the series for featuring the following line of dialogue: “What do you care? You go through men faster than Taylor Swift.” The phrase “Respect Taylor Swift” went viral on Twitter, prompting Swift herself to come forward with criticism against “Ginny & Georgia.”

“Hey ‘Ginny & Georgia,’ 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back,” Swift wrote. “How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse shit as [funny]. Also, Netflix, after ‘Miss Americana’ this outfit doesn’t look cute on you…Happy Women’s History Month I guess.”

Swift has a history with Netflix, as the streaming giant was the exclusive home to her 2019 concert movie “Taylor Swift: Reputation Stadium Tour.” The singer was then the subject of Lana Wilson’s well-reviewed Netflix documentary “Miss Americana,” which world premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. Swift took issue with Netflix for including the sexist “Ginny & Georgia” joke after collaborating so closely with her on the likes of “Miss Americana.”

Created by Sarah Lamper, “Ginny & Georgia’ is a comedy-drama that centers on the relationship between a 30-year-old mother (Brianne Howey) and her 15-year-old mixed race teenage daughter (Antonia Gentry). While the basic plot setup had several critics comparing the 10-episode series to “Gilmore Girls,” not all critics were favorable. TV Line’s Dave Nemetz said the series comes off as “a hollow pastiche of pop culture homages.” Despite mixed reviews, “Ginny & Georgia” has been a hit series for Netflix as far as its charts are concerned. As of March 1, the series is topping Netflix’s chart of most-watched programs.

“Ginny & Georgia” is now streaming on Netflix.

Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back. How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse shit as FuNnY. Also, @netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn’t look cute on you 💔 Happy Women’s History Month I guess pic.twitter.com/2X0jEOXIWp — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) March 1, 2021

