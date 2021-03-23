‘The Nevers’ Trailer: Victorian Era Gets Superhuman Twist in Joss Whedon-Created HBO Series

Laura Donnelly and Ann Skelly star in HBO's next genre-bending original series.

The wait for “The Nevers” is nearly over. HBO has unveiled the official trailer for its Victorian science-fiction drama, created by Joss Whedon. The trailer accompanies news from HBO that “The Nevers” will begin its run April 11.

HBO’s synopsis for “The Nevers” reads: “In the last years of Victoria’s reign, London is beset by the ‘Touched’: people – mostly women – who suddenly manifest abnormal abilities – some charming, some very disturbing. Among them are Amalia True (Laura Donnelly), a mysterious, quick-fisted widow, and Penance Adair (Ann Skelly), a brilliant young inventor. They are the champions of this new underclass, making a home for the Touched, while fighting the forces of…well, pretty much all the forces – to make room for those whom history as we know it has no place.”

Donnelly and Skelly serve as series leads and the show’s supporting cast includes Olivia Williams, James Norton, Tom Riley, Ben Chaplin, Pip Torrens, Zackary Momoh, Amy Manson, Nick Frost, Rochelle Neil, Eleanor Tomlinson, and Denis O’Hare.

Though Whedon, who previously directed “The Avengers” and hit shows like “Firefly” and “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” created and executive produced “The Nevers,” he announced late last year that he was stepping away from the show. Whedon called “The Nevers” in 2018 his most ambitious narrative he had ever created.

“This year of unprecedented challenges has impacted my life and perspective in ways I could never have imagined, and while developing and producing ‘The Nevers’ has been a joyful experience, I realize that the level of commitment required moving forward, combined with the physical challenges of making such a huge show during a global pandemic, is more than I can handle without the work beginning to suffer,” Whedon said in a statement in November 2020.

Whedon announced his departure after production had wrapped on all six episodes of the show’s first season. Check out the official trailer for “The Nevers” below. The series will premiere April 11 on HBO.

