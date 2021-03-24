‘The Witcher’: 7 New Cast Members Join the Netflix Series, as Season 2 Approaches

A slew of newcomers, including several "Bridgerton" veterans, will appear in the upcoming second season of "The Witcher."

Work on the next season of Netflix’s “The Witcher” is steadily progressing: A slew of new cast members will join the sophomore season of the streaming service’s popular fantasy series.

The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday stated that seven newcomers are joining the cast alongside Henry Cavill; Adjoa Andoh, Cassie Clare, Liz Carr, Simon Callow, Graham McTavish, Kevin Doyle, and Chris Fulton are all set to appear in “The Witcher” Season 2, which still does not have a release date.

Per the publication, Andoh (“Bridgerton”) will portray Nenneke, a priestess of Melitele, and the head of the Temple of Melitele. Clare (“Brave New World”) will play Philippa Eilhart, an advisor to Redania’s King Vizimir II and leader of the Lodge of Sorceresses. Carr (“Devs)” will play Fenn, a partner at a law firm and detective agency, while Callow (“A Room with a View”) will portray Codringher, Fenn’s partner. McTavish (“The Hobbit”) will portray Dijkstra, a master spy and head of special forces for the kingdom of Redania. Doyle (“Downton Abbey”) has been cast as Ba’lian, a new character, and Fulton (“Bridgerton”) will play Rience, a mage who was instructed to find Ciri after the slaughter of Cintra.

All of the aforementioned character descriptions are derived from “The Witcher” books and video games. Time will tell how the characters factor into Geralt’s adventures in Season 2.

Netflix’s plot synopsis for Season 2 reads:

Convinced Yennefer’s (Anya Chalotra) life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) brings Princess Cirilla (Freya Allan) to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans, and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.

The first season of “The Witcher,” which is based off of the characters and world of Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski hit fantasy novels, premiered on Netflix in December 2019 and became a hit for the streamer. Although reviews were not universally positive, IndieWire’s Ben Travers praised the show’s first season for its frequently wild storylines and Cavill’s performance in his grade B review.

“Piecing together what’s going on at any given time in ‘The Witcher’ is both impossible and insignificant,” Travers said in his review. “Netflix’s big-budget fantasy adaptation looks like ‘Game of Thrones’ and plays like ‘The OA’ — an extravagant budget fueling a ludicrous premise. Frankly, it should be a catastrophe, and yet the batshit energy driving a slew of increasingly odd choices makes for a pretty entertaining spectacle.”

