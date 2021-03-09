‘Them’ Trailer: Amazon Prime Unveils Little Marvin’s Horror Anthology Series

Amazon has lifted the curtain on the long-awaited horror anthology series, setting a release date and debuting the eerie first trailer.

At long last, Amazon has lifted the curtain on “Them: Covenant,” the upcoming first season of Little Marvin’s highly-anticipated horror anthology series.

Per Amazon, “Them” is a limited anthology series that explores terror in America. The first season, subtitled “Covenant,” centers on a Black family in the 1950s who moves from North Carolina to an all-white Los Angeles neighborhood during the period known as The Great Migration. The family’s idyllic home becomes ground zero where malevolent forces — next-door and otherworldly — threaten to taunt, ravage and destroy them

The dialogue-free teaser trailer offers a glimpse into the unnerving new neighborhood as well as a few of the hostile forces within, including a grinning Alison Pill, hordes of “Stepford Wives” gathered around a house, and a surprise guest at the very end. The fear evident in Shahadi Wright Joseph (“Us”) is well-earned.

In addition to Pill and Joseph, “Them” stars Deborah Ayorinde, Melody Hurd, and Ashley Thomas. The series is created and executive produced by Little Marvin, who also serves as writer, along with executive producers Lena Waithe, Don Kurt, Miri Yoon, David Matthews, and Roy Lee of Vertigo Entertainment. “Them,” which received a two-season order from Amazon in 2018, is a co-production from Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios.

Waithe discussed the evolution of her career in a July 2020 interview with IndieWire, including the themes and stories of her various films and television projects.

“It’s always just about what interests us. I think that is a form of freedom. Some people may say, “Just tell Black stories. Just tell Black, queer stuff.” Well, I’m going to do that because I don’t know how not to. But I can also do other things, and I think that will be my next mission is to hope that people can watch me grow and do things that may be unexpected. But that’s the job of the artist, is to evolve, is to shift, is to grow. That’s what I want to continue to do. If I’m doing something that looks like something I did already, that’s a problem. I want to aspire to be is always shifting and evolving, and not always being able to recognize myself.

Check out the teaser trailer for “Them” below. The series will premiere at the 2021 SXSW Film Festival in March before its Amazon Prime Video debut on Friday, April 9.

Courtesy of Amazon Prime Video

