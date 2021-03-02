‘The Mandalorian’ and ‘Soul’ Lead the 19th Visual Effects Society Awards Nominations

Without Hollywood's usual VFX blockbusters, "The Mandalorian" grabbed 13 nominations, followed by "Soul" with five.

It’s truly a measure of the pandemic that the 19th annual VES Awards (to be held virtually on April 6) was dominated by Disney+’s “The Mandalorian” with 13 nominations (topped by photoreal episode). Like the Oscar shortlist, there was an absence of big budget, VFX-intensive studio films. But, truth be told, Season 2 of Jon Favreau’s engaging “Star Wars” bounty hunter series offered the industry’s most innovative tech (wrapped around Industrial Light & Magic’s improved StageCraft virtual production system).

Pixar’s “Soul” was the top animation contender with five nominations, while the feature competition was split between “Project Power,” the Netflix superhero film, Robert Zemeckis’ “The Witches” (which streamed on HBO Max), and Disney’s live-action “Mulan” (which streamed on Disney+), each garnering three nominations.

Joining “Project Power” and “The Witches” in the top photoreal feature category were Netflix’s “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” and “The Midnight Sky” (the sci-fi directed by George Clooney), and Christopher Nolan’s time-inversion “Tenet.” Look for “Tenet” or “The Midnight Sky” to win, which will be the same race for the Oscar.

Related CAS Sound Mixing Nominations Include 'Sound of Metal,' 'Mank,' 'News of the World'

Motion Picture Sound Editors Nominees Include 'Sound of Metal,' 'News of the World,' 'Tenet' Related Oscars: Best Animated Shorts Predictions 2021

The 20 Highest Grossing Indies of 2021 (A Running List)

The supporting category nominees included a trio of Netflix contenders: “Da 5 Bloods” (directed by Spike Lee), “Mank” (David Fincher’s black-and-white ode to Hollywood’s Golden Age), and “Extraction” (the action-adventure produced by the Russo brothers). They were joined by “News of the World” (the Paul Greengrass-directed western) and “Welcome to Chechnya” (David France’s documentary about the government-led campaign to detain, torture, and execute LGBTQ Chechens using “deep fake” tech to protect their faces).

And joining “Soul” in the animated feature competition were Pixar’s “Onward,” Netflix’s “Over the Moon” (directed by Disney legend Glen Keane), and “DreamWorks’ “The Croods: A New Age” and “Trolls World Tour.”

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature

JINGLE JANGLE: A CHRISTMAS JOURNEY

Brad Parker

Roma Van Den Bergh

Eric Guaglione

Carlos Monzon

Stefano Pepin

PROJECT POWER

Ivan Moran

Leslie Hough

Joao Sita

Matthew Twyford

Yves Debono

TENET

Andrew Jackson

Mike Chambers

Andrew Lockley

David Lee

Scott Fisher

THE MIDNIGHT SKY

Matt Kasmir

Greg Baxter

Chris Lawrence

Max Solomon

David Watkins

THE WITCHES

Kevin Baillie

Sandra Scott

Sean Konrad

Glenn Melenhorst

Mark Holt

Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature

DA 5 BLOODS

Randall Balsmeyer

James Cooper

Watcharachai “Sam” Panichsuk

EXTRACTION

Marko Forker

Lynzi Grant

Craig Wentworth

Olivier Sarda

MANK

Wei Zheng

Peter Mavromates

Simon Carr

James Pastorius

NEWS OF THE WORLD

Roni Rodrigues

Dayaliyah Lopez

Ian Fellows

Andrew Morley

Brandon K. McLaughlin

WELCOME TO CHECHNYA

Ryan Laney

Eugen Bräunig

Maxwell Anderson

Johnny Han

Piers Dennis

Outstanding Visual Effects in an Animated Feature

ONWARD

Dan Scanlon

Kori Rae

Sanjay Bakshi

Vincent Serritella

OVER THE MOON

Glen Keane

Gennie Rim

Céline Desrumaux

David Alexander Smith

SOUL

Pete Docter

Dana Murray

Michael Fong

Bill Watral

THE CROODS: A NEW AGE

Joel Crawford

Mark Swift, PGA

Betsy Nofsinger

Jakob Hjort Jensen

TROLLS WORLD TOUR

Walt Dohrn

Gina Shay, PGA

Kendal Cronkhite-Shaindlin

Matt Baer

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode

LOVECRAFT COUNTRY; Jig-A-Bobo

Kevin Blank

Robin Griffin

Pietro Ponti

Francois Dumoulin

STAR TREK: DISCOVERY; Su’Kal

Jason Michael Zimmerman

Aleksandra Kochoska

Ante Dekovic

Ivan Kondrup Jensen

THE MANDALORIAN, The Marshal

Joe Bauer

Abbigail Keller

Hal Hickel

Richard Bluff

Roy Cancino

TIMMY FAILURE

Rich McBride

Leslie Lerman

Nicolas Chevallier

Anders Beer

Tony Lazarowich

WESTWORLD; Crisis Theory

Jay Worth

Elizabeth Castro

Bruce Branit

Joe Wehmeyer

Mark Byers

Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode

I KNOW THIS MUCH IS TRUE; Episode 1

Eric Pascarelli

Keith Kolder

Ariel Altman

MRS. AMERICA; Shirley

Janelle Croshaw

Kaylie Whitcher

Leonardo Silva

Zena Bielewicz

Michael Innanen

SURVIVE

Ariel Altman

Rae Welty

Caius Wong

Carl Fong

THE CROWN; Gold Stick

Ben Turner

Reece Ewing

Andrew Scrase

Jonathan Wood

VIKINGS; Best Laid Plans

Dominic Remane

Bill Halliday

Tom Morrison

Ovidiu Cinazan

Paul Byrne

WARRIOR; Learn to Endure, Or Hire a Bodyguard

Jonathan Alenskas

Leah Orsini

Nate Overstrom

David Eschrich

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Real-Time Project

ASSASSIN’S CREED VALHALLA

Raphael Lacoste

Jean-Sebastien Guay

Virginie Cinq-Mars

Thierry Beaumont

CYBERPUNK 2077

Jakub Knapik

Małgorzata Mitręga

Piotr Suchodolski

Krzysztof Krzyścin

GHOST OF TSUSHIMA

Jason Connell

Matt Vainio

Jasmin Patry

Joanna Wang

SPIDER-MAN: MILES MORALES; REACTOR FINALE

Gavin Goulden

Jess Reed

Bryanna Lindsey

Mike Yosh

THE LAST OF US PART II

Neil Druckmann

Eben Cook

Erick Pangilinan

John Sweeney

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Commercial

ARM & HAMMER; Once Upon a Time

Kiril Mirkov

Solomon Tiigah

Vanessa Duquesnay

Prashanth Paramasivam

BURBERRY; Singin’ In The Rain

Fabian Frank

Ryan Hancocks

Rob Richardson

Alex Lovejoy

HORNBACH; It Seems Impossible Until You Do It

Ben Cronin

Tomek Zietkiewicz

Amir Bazzazi

Bruno Fukumothi

PLAYSTATION; The Edge

Diarmid Harrison-Murray

Tom Igglesden

Alex Gabucci

Tom Raynor

WALMART; Famous Visitors

Chris “Badger” Knight

Lori Talley

Yarin Mares

Matt Fuller

XBOX; Us Dreamers

Dan Seddon

Elexis Stearn

Fabian Frank

Zhenya Vladi

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Special Venue Project

ASTEROID HUNTERS

Antoine Durr

Jini Durr

Bert Poole

Neishaw Ali

THE BOURNE STUNTACULAR

Salvador Zalvidea

Tracey Gibbons

George Allan

Matthías Bjarnason

Scott Smith

MICKEY & MINNIE’S RUNAWAY RAILWAY

Ryan Donoghue

Becky Train

Blaine Kennison

Nick da Silva

Corban Prim

THE MARCH

Aruna Inversin

Peter Nelson

Kevin Williams

Sean Kealey

Outstanding Animated Character in a Photoreal Feature

DIE KÄNGURU-CHRONIKEN; Kangaroo

Claudius Urban

Sebastian Badea

Dorian Knapp

Ruth Wiegand

JINGLE JANGLE: A CHRISTMAS JOURNEY; Don Juan Diego

Eric Guaglione

Shuchi Singhal

Adrien Annesley

Mahmoud Ellithy

THE ONE AND ONLY IVAN; Ivan

Valentina Rosselli

Thomas Huizer

Andrea De Martis

William Bell

THE WITCHES; Daisy

Jye Skinn

Sarah Fuller

Marco Iannaccone

Fredrik Sundqvist

Outstanding Animated Character in an Animated Feature

ONWARD; Dad Pants

Kristopher Campbell

Jonas Jarvers

Rob Jensen

Jacob Kuenzel

OVER THE MOON; Chang’e

Siggi Orri Thorhannesson

Hyesook Kim

Javier Solsona

Alan Chen

SOUL; Terry

Jonathan Hoffman

Jonathan Page

Peter Tieryas

Ron Zorman

THE SPONGEBOB MOVIE: SPONGE ON THE RUN; SpongeBob

Jacques Daigle

Guillaume Dufief

Adrien Montero

Liam Hill

Outstanding Animated Character in an Episode or Real-Time Project

THE CROWN; The Balmoral test; Imperial Stag

Ahmed Gharraph

Ross Burgess

Gabriela Ruch Salmeron

Joel Best

THE MANDALORIAN; The Jedi; The Child

John Rosengrant

Peter Clarke

Scott Patton

Hal Hickel

THE MANDALORIAN; The Marshal; Krayt Dragon

Paul Kavanagh

Zaini Mohamed Jalani

Michal Kriukow

Nihal Friedel

TIMMY FAILURE; Mistakes Were Made; Total

Maxime Masse

Hennadii Prykhodko

Luc Girard

Sophie Burie

Outstanding Animated Character in a Commercial

AFK ARENA; Toilet; Uzgahk

Chloe Dawe

Brad Noble

Tim van Hussen

Simon Legrand

ARM & HAMMER; Once Upon a Time; Tuxedo Tom

Shiny Rajan

Silvia Bartoli

Matias Heker

Tiago Dias Mota

FAR CRY; Legacy; Anton

Maxime Luere

Leon Berelle

Rémi Kozyra

Dominique Boidin

LEGENDS OF RUNETERRA; Breathe; Darius

Maxime Luere

Leon Berelle

Rémi Kozyra

Dominique Boidin

TK MAXX; The Lil Goat

Kiril Mirkov

Silvia Bartoli

Chris Welsby

David Bryan

Outstanding Created Environment in a Photoreal Feature

BLOODSHOT: Neuralspace

Arnaud Brisebois

Patrick Bacon

Dawid Borkiewicz

Gérôme Viavant

MULAN; Imperial City

Jeremy Fort

Matt Fitzgerald

Ben Walker

Adrian Vercoe

THE EIGHT HUNDRED; 1937 Shanghai Downtown

Stefano Cieri

Aaron Auty

Simon Carlile

Patrick Zentis

THE EIGHT HUNDRED; Shanghai Warehouse District

Jamie Macdougall

Julian Hutchens

Mark Honer

David Pekarek

Outstanding Created Environment in an Animated Feature

ONWARD; Swamp Gas

Eric Andraos

Laura Grieve

Nick Pitera

Michael Rutter

SOUL; You Seminar

Hosuk Chang

Sungyeon Joh

Peter Roe

Frank Tai

TROLLS WORLD TOUR; Techno Reef

Luke Heathcock

Zachary Glynn

Marina Ilic

Michael Trull

TROLLS WORLD TOUR; Volcano Rock City

Brian LaFrance

Sara Cembalisty

Christopher Sprunger

Ruben Perez

Outstanding Created Environment in an Episode, Commercial, or Real-Time Project

BRAVE NEW WORLD: New London

Guy Williams

Justin Gros-Désir

Markus Sterner

Ryan Clarke

CYBERPUNK 2077; Night City

Jakub Knapik

Lucjan Więcek

LOVECRAFT COUNTRY; Tulsa 1921

Patrice Poissant

Pauline Lavelle

Mohamed Abdou Elhakim

Alan Lam

THE MANDALORIAN; The Believer; Morak Jungle

Enrico Damm

Johanes Kurnia

Phi Tran

Tong Tran

THE MANDALORIAN; The Siege; Nevarro Canyon

Kevin George

Aaron Barr

Piotr Tatar

Abel Milanés Betancourt

Outstanding Virtual Cinematography in a CG Project

GHOST OF TSUSHIMA; A Storm is Coming

Aladino Debert

Matt Dougan

Eric Beaver

David Liu

SOUL

Matt Aspbury

Ian Megibben

THE MANDALORIAN; The Believer

Richard Bluff

Matt Jensen

Chris Williams

Landis Fields IV

THE MANDALORIAN; The Siege

Dave Crispino

Kyle Winkelman

Paul Kavanagh

Jose Burgos

Outstanding Model in a Photoreal or Animated Project

THE MANDALORIAN; Boba Fett’s Ship

Jay Machado

Enrico Damm

Gerald Blaise

Ryan Church

THE MANDALORIAN; The Rescue; Light Cruiser

John Knoll

John Goodson

Dan Patrascu

Rene Garcia

THE MIDNIGHT SKY; Aether

Michael Balthazart

Jonathan Opgenhaffen

John-Peter Li

Simon Aluze

THE WITCHES; Rollercoaster

Jared Michael

Peter Dominik

Sylvain Lesaint

Emily Tilson

Outstanding Effects Simulations in a Photoreal Feature

BLOODSHOT

Omar Meradi

Jeremy Poupin

Sylvain Robert

Deak Ferrand

GREYHOUND

Mike Nixon

Nicholas Papworth

Jeremy Smith

Yashdeep Sawant

MONSTER HUNTER

Vimal Mallireddy

Warren Lawtey

Tom O’Bready

Dominik Haase

MULAN

Theo Vandernoot

Sandra Balej

James Carson

Yuri Rudakov

PROJECT POWER

Yin Lai Jimmy Leung

Jonathan Edward Lyddon-Towl

Pierpaolo Navarini

Michelle Lee

Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Animated Feature

ONWARD

Dave Hale

Jonah Blue Laird

Stephen Marshall

Ricardo Nadu

OVER THE MOON

Ian Farnsworth

Brian Casper

Reinhold Rittinger

Jennifer Lasrado

SOUL

Alexis Angelidis

Keith Daniel Klohn

Aimei Kutt

Melissa Tseng

TROLLS WORLD TOUR

Stephen Wood

Carl Hooper

Spencer Knapp

Nick Augello

THE WILLOUGHBYS

Helén Ahlberg

Kyle McQueen

Russell Smith

Raehyeon Kim

Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Episode, Commercial, or Real-Time Project

LOVECRAFT COUNTRY; Strange Case; Chrysalis

Federica Foresti

Johan Gabrielsson

Hugo Medda

Andreas Krieg

PLAYSTATION; The Edge

Tom Raynor

Andreu Lucio

Martin Aufinger

Platon Filimonov

TALES FROM THE LOOP; Loretta’s House

Dominik Kirouac

Gaël Chopin

Sylvain Nouveau

Laurent Pancaccini

THE MANDALORIAN; The Marshal; Krayt Dragon

HuaiYuan Teh

Don Wong

Mathieu Chardonnet

Prashanth Bhagavan

Outstanding Compositing in a Feature

GREYHOUND

Chris Gooch

Tiago Santos

Stu Bruzek

Sneha Amin

MULAN

Christoph Salzmann

Beck Veitch

Joerg Bruemmer

Indah Maretha

PROJECT POWER

Russell Horth

Matthew Patience

Julien Rousseau

UNDERWATER

Sreejith Venugopalan

Ruslan Borysov

Susil Sabat

Andreas Andersson

Outstanding Compositing in an Episode

LOVECRAFT COUNTRY; Strange Case; Chrysalis

Viktor Andersson

Linus Lindblom

Mattias Sandelius

Crawford Reilly

THE MANDALORIAN; The Believer

Peter Demarest

Christopher Balog

Shawn Mason

David Wahlberg

THE MANDALORIAN; The Marshal

Nicolas Caillier

Simon Rafin

SiangKee Poh

Simon Marinof

THE MANDALORIAN; The Passenger

TC Harrison

Tami Carter

Jaume Creus Costabella

Shane Davidson

Outstanding Compositing in a Commercial

BURBERRY; Singin’ In the Rain

Alex Lovejoy

Mithun Alex

David Filipe

Amresh Kumar

PERRIER; Heat

Stéphane Pivron

Franck Lambertz

Harry Bardak

Christophe Courgeau

PLAYSTATION; The Edge

Alex Gabucci

Rebecca Clay

Alex Grey

Alex Kulikov

WALMART; Famous Visitors

Chris “Badger” Knight

Ben Smith

Jake Albers

Franz Kol

Outstanding Special (Practical) Effects in a Photoreal or Animated Project

FEAR THE WALKING DEAD; Bury Her Next to Jasper’s Leg

Frank Iudica

Scott Roark

Daniel J. Yates

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Student Project

TIME’S DOWN

Valentin Soulard

François Brugalières

Nils Lemonnier

Yan Weitlauff

ARAL

Cédric Moens de Hase

Benoit Paya

Charles Morhain

Mathilde Dallamaggiore

STRANDS OF MIND

Adrian Meyer

Laura Messner

MIGRANTS

Antoine Dupriez

Hugo Caby

Lucas Lermytte

Zoé Devise

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.